Darts results: Ryan Searle secures Players Championship 21 title

Ryan Searle secured a sensational second career Pro Tour title after defeating Peter Wright 8-7 in the final of Players Championship 22 in Barnsley.

The Englishman was in sensational form throughout the day, losing just seven legs on his charge to the final. In the decider Searle took the initiative, securing an early break to move 4-2 ahead. Wright came storming back immediately though, taking out 106 and then 136 for back-to-back 12-darters and parity in the contest. The pair traded holds before the Scot then looked to have the title in his hands as he broke the Searle throw, moving to within a leg of the win and a chance to throw for the match. Searle wasn’t done there though as he broke the 51-year-olds throw to take the final to a deciding leg despite facing a dart at double 16 for Wright to take the crown. Tops, which had come to Searle’s aid throughout the day was the target the Englishman pinned to eventually claim the victory and a second Pro Tour title.

"𝗜'𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲, 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝟯𝟮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗜 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲"



Hear from Ryan Searle as he clinched his second PDC Title.



What a performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rgpr2t7JgS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 3, 2021

“That was a scrappy final, it just didn’t feel like we were hitting anything. I’m amazed the averages were that high,” said Searle, who averaged 95 to his opponents 103. “I’ve been playing well for a long time and maybe just not had the luck. I believe I should be in the top 32, which is easy to say but that’s where I want to be. “I’m delighted to get over the line and hopefully I can push on from here,” concluded Searle after his win. Whilst the final will be remembered as the moment 33-year-old claimed the win, his most impressive performance came in the last four, where he averaged 116.9 in a whitewash win over Martin Lukeman, who himself was making a first appearance in a Pro Tour semi-final. Searle began his surge to the title with a comfortable 6-1 win over Mark McGeeney before dispatching Jim McEwan 6-2 in the second round with an average of 105. More composed victories came in the following two rounds as first Raymond van Barneveld was overcome in a 6-2 win before Searle went on to dispatch Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 6-1 to move in to the quarter-finals.

𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝟮𝟮



Ryan Searle wins his second PDC ProTour title, beating Peter Wright 8-7 in a thrilling final!



What a game 👏 Another final goes the distance! pic.twitter.com/bhXGTlvw9h — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 3, 2021