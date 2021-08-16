His average of 97.85 in the final was actually his lowest of a sensational day of consistency, which also saw him defeat Bradley Brooks 6-1 (98.05) and Gavin Carlin 6-4 (97.92).

Dobey peaked with a sensational 111.73 against European Champion Rob Cross, who somehow lost 7-4 despite his own average of 112.95, while he also managed 105.03 in a 6-2 victory over Jose de Sousa, 104.30 against Darren Webster (6-2) and 102.54 in a 6-2 triumph over Maik Kuivenhoven.

The 31-year-old, who won his maiden PDC title back in July , doubled his career tally with an 8-6 victory over Ryan Searle on a day where he averaged 102.5 across his seven matches.

Chris Dobey won his second title of the season and averaged 102.5 across his seven matches! He averaged over 102 four times, including a best of 111.73. @Dobey180 👏 pic.twitter.com/PKSfVMBuJK

Searle landed an 11-darter in the final as he took the next two to cut the gap to one leg, only to see Dobey pull out to 6-3 with a 121 bull finish for a 12-dart leg.

Searle then missed double 12 for a nine-darter in leg ten, taking the leg in 11 darts and then firing in tops as he moved within touching distance at 6-5.

Crucially, though, he missed a dart at double ten to level in leg 12, and though Searle landed tops to stay in the game at 7-6, Dobey closed out victory on double ten.

"I'm delighted to get the win," said Dobey. "I've been playing well for the last month or so, I've been very comfortable with my game and the practice is paying off.

"It's hard to keep that consistency throughout the day, and I felt I've dealt with it well today.

"I've taken my practice game to the board now. My floor game is what's been letting me down for the past few years - I've played well on TV the majority of the time and it's just getting that floor game right.

"You've seen it with Dimi [Van den Bergh]. He couldn't do much on the floor and he's turned his game around massively, and hopefully I can learn from Dimi and fly up the rankings."

Dobey could still claim automatic qualification for the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts by winning another Players Championship this week, and he admitted: "It would be a great achievement for me.

"I've only played in the Grand Slam once and it was a great tournament - I got to the quarter-finals. Just to get a taste of that will be nice, but I'm just happy with my game.

"If I play like I have today, I'll be hard to beat."

Dobey's clash with Searle saw two of the sport's emerging stars clash, and he added: "We've had some great games in the past couple of years. I owed him that - I think he beat me 6-0 the last time I played him.

"I've known how good Ryan is for a long time now, and during Covid I was practising online with Ryan as well. I know he can push me and I can push him, and hopefully we can bring the best out of each other in years to come."

Searle was also in outstanding form during the event, averaging 110.52 in his third round win over Jamie Hughes and defeating both Chas Barstow and Gabriel Clemens in deciding legs.

He also overcame Dave Chisnall 7-4 in the semi-finals, but was denied a third ranking title - and a second Players Championship success of 2021.

"I've got no complaints," said Searle. "I'm playing decent darts and Chris is playing well as well.

"He played awesome all day and I'll try my best over the next few days. That's all you can do."

Cross - the Players Championship 26 winner last month - produced some outstanding darts in his run to the semi-finals, including a 109 average in a 6-5 defeat over Stephen Bunting in one of three matches he won in a deciding leg.

Chisnall had been bidding to claim his maiden 2021 title, and he overcame Michael van Gerwen with a 102 average in the quarter-finals to follow up earlier defeats of Max Hopp, Ritchie Edhouse, Alan Tabern and Danny Noppert.

Gabriel Clemens landed a nine-darter in the deciding leg of his third round win over Ross Smith during his run to the quarter-finals, where he lost out to Searle.

Alan Soutar knocked out former World Champions Peter Wright and Raymond van Barneveld as well as Krzysztof Ratajski as he reached the last eight alongside Clemens, Van Gerwen and Jose de Sousa.

Scott Waites posted Tuesday's other nine-darter during his first round clash with Daryl Gurney, although it was the Northern Irish ace who took victory in the contest.

A day of some monstrous displays also saw Callan Rydz record a 117.37 average in his second round win over Lisa Ashton and Joe Cullen post a 112.53 average in the last 64 against Jason Heaver.

Former Premier League champion Glen Durrant withdrew during his first round tie with Davy Proosten, and has opted not to compete in Wednesday and Thursday's final Players Championship events.

The PDC Super Series 8 action continues on Wednesday with Players Championship 29 from 1200 GMT, featuring live streaming from two boards simultaneously on PDCTV.

2021 Players Championship 28 Results

Last 16 onwards. For all the results and detailed stats from the Super Series, head to Dart Connect (tv.dartconnect.com/events/pdc)

Last 16

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Mike De Decker

Ryan Searle 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Joe Cullen

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa 6-4 Kevin Doets

Chris Dobey 6-1 Bradley Brooks

Alan Soutar 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Rob Cross 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Quarter-Finals

Ryan Searle 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey 6-2 Jose de Sousa

Rob Cross 6-1 Alan Soutar

Semi-Finals

Ryan Searle 7-4 Dave Chisnall

Chris Dobey 7-4 Rob Cross

Final

Chris Dobey 8-6 Ryan Searle

