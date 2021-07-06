Sporting Life
Darts results: Chris Dobey wins his maiden PDC title by defeating Jose de Sousa in the Players Championship 18 final

By Chris Hammer
20:58 · TUE July 06, 2021

Chris Dobey finally won his maiden PDC title in his fifth final after surviving eight match darts from Jose de Sousa in a dramatic Players Championship 18 final.

Dobey looked down and out when the brilliant De Sousa fired in a 122 checkout to move 7-6 up and one leg away from his third triumph of a sensational season but he then squandered four match darts to seal the deal.

The 31-year-old capitalised to force a decider but it was then his turn to seemingly blow his big chance when failing to take out 56 after De Sousa left himself on 30 after agonisingly missing a dart at the bull for a 170.

The Premier League runner-up then missed all three attempts to pin double 15 and Dobey, who averaged 97 compared to De Sousa's 104, finally held his nerve to pin tops and complete an emotional victory.

It's been a long time coming for the popular 31-year-old, who first showed signs of his immense talent way back in 2016 when reaching a Players Championship final that he lost to Simon Whitlock.

Dobey steadily climbed the rankings over the next three years and went on to reach three further ranking finals, including the Danish Open on the European Tour in 2019 - a year in which he also reached the semi-finals of both the televised World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals.

Aside from a couple of runs to the sixth round of the UK Open and some impressive early-round displays at the World Championship, the Northumberland star hasn't quite challenged for titles in the past couple of seasons but this could be the moment he relaunches his career back towards the top 16.

Currently ranked 24th on the Order of Merit, Dobey no longer has the tag of one of the best players never to have won a PDC title while his £10,000 prize money also thrusts him into the last qualification spot for the World Matchplay later this month. He's just over £2,000 clear of Jermaine Wattimena so a couple more more solid displays over the remaining two tournaments of the Super Series will seal his spot at the Winter Gardens for the second time.

More to follow...

Players Championship 18 results

Last 16 onwards. For all the results and detailed stats from the Super Series, head to Dart Connect (tv.dartconnect.com/events/pdc)

Will appear here soon

Daily Prize Fund for Super Series 5 events

  • Winner £10,000
  • Runner-up £6,000
  • Semi-Finals £3,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £2,250
  • Last 16 £1,500
  • Last 32 £1,000
  • Last 64 £500
  • Total £75,000

