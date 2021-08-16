Rydz, who claimed his maiden senior PDC crown in February, recovered from 3-0 down to to continue a breakthrough 2021 which has also seen him make debuts in the Betfred World Matchplay and BoyleSports World Grand Prix

The 23-year-old enjoyed a thumping 7-1 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the semi-finals, having also defeated Jose de Sousa and Mervyn King en route to the final.

"I've played consistently well all day, the final wasn't the best but I'm just glad to come through it," said Rydz.

"These tournaments are the hardest ones to win, you've got 128 of the world's best players in one room hitting huge averages, so to win another one shows I'm heading in the right direction.

"It's been a massive few months for my career. I think the best thing that happened to me was having a break after James Wade beat me at the World Championship.

"I said I'd come back with a vengeance and so far, so good."

A tightly-contested final saw Clemens take a 3-0 lead, with the German seeking a first PDC title in his fifth final.

However, Rydz won five of the next six legs, including a 100 checkout in two darts, to wrestle control of the contest away from Clemens.

With Rydz 6-5 in front, Clemens missed two double attempts to break throw and level the match, and the Bedlington ace duly punished him with double top to move within a leg of the title.

Victory was secured two legs later, as Rydz somehow found his way through to a seemingly blocked double 16 bed to pocket the £10,000 top prize.

Elsewhere on Day Three of Super Series 7, Chris Dobey came within a leg of his second final of the year, going down 7-6 to Clemens in the semi-finals, while Steve Brown and Ryan Meikle made quarter-final appearances for the first time in 2021.

Super Series 7 concludes on Thursday with Players Championship 26, as players return to compete for a further £75,000 in prize money.

Players Championship 25 Results (Last 16 onwards)

Last 16 onwards. For all the results and detailed stats from the Super Series, head to Dart Connect ( tv.dartconnect.com/events/pdc )

Last 16

Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Martin Schindler

Steve Brown 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Chris Dobey 6-2 Rob Cross

Ryan Meikle 6-3 Brendan Dolan

Callan Rydz 6-4 Jose de Sousa

Mervyn King 6-5 Ryan Searle

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Jeff Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-Finals

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Steve Brown

Chris Dobey 6-1 Ryan Meikle

Callan Rydz 6-3 Mervyn King

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Maik Kuivenhoven

Semi-Finals

Gabriel Clemens 7-6 Chris Dobey

Callan Rydz 7-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Final

Callan Rydz 8-6 Gabriel Clemens

