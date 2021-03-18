Darts results: Jonny Clayton bags his third PDC title of the season at Super Series 2

Jonny Clayton's superb 2021 continued on Thursday with a second Players Championship win of the year, defeating James Wade 8-5 in the final on day three of PDC Super Series 2.

The Players Championship 7 decider saw the two most recent winners of televised titles clash for the £10,000 first prize at the Marshall Arena, and it was Clayton who emerged victorious. The Masters champion also won Players Championship 4 in Bolton last month and reached two other finals, and was in top form once again throughout Players Championship 7. He averaged 98 or 99 in three of his opening four matches in brushing aside Josh Payne, Ted Evetts, Jason Lowe and Steve Lennon, before defeating Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa 6-4 in a high-quality quarter-final where both players averaged over 103. Clayton had reeled off the final four legs without reply to win that tie against De Sousa, and then whitewashed Jason Heaver 7-0 in the semi-finals to continue his run of winning legs as he reached a fifth final of the year.

That run was extended to 13 without reply as Clayton took the opening two legs of the decider against Wade, who hit back in leg three only to see the Welshman win a further three - including a 116 checkout - to move 5-1 up. Wade posted back-to-back 14-darters in a run of three legs as he cut the gap to just one leg, but was left waiting on 32 in a key tenth leg as Clayton held his nerve to take out 72 on tops. Wade fired in a 180 and landed double four to pull back to 6-5, but double eight edged Clayton clear once more before he sealed victory with a 13-darter on double 12.

