The iconic Dutch duo will share a TV stage for the first time since August 2019 on Saturday afternoon, having each come through all-Dutch round one ties.

Van Barneveld impressed with a 103.99 average in his 6-1 demolition over Maik Kuivenhoven, while Van Gerwen ran out a comfortable 6-3 winner against Kevin Doets.

Returning legend Van Barneveld will be seeking victory over Van Gerwen for the first time in over three years, with the 54-year-old in relaxed mood ahead of the all-star match-up.

"Michael and I always have amazing games," said Van Barneveld. "But Michael is world number three and I'm number 74 so I have nothing to lose, I'm looking forward to it.

"Of course I will be trying to win, and it's a short format so let's see how it goes.

"I was very happy with my game tonight. There's nothing better than playing well in front of a big crowd."

All 64 players were in action across two stages at Butlin's Minehead Resort on Friday, as reigning champion Van Gerwen enjoyed a straight-forward win over Doets.

Van Gerwen will be looking to make it five wins in a row over Van Barneveld, but is wary of the threat posed by his former World Cup teammate.

"I know Raymond is a good player, I'm going to have to put the pressure on him," said Van Gerwen.