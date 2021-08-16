Sporting Life
Wright and Lewis exchange words (Pic: PDC)
Watch: Security intervene as Adrian Lewis labels Peter Wright 'cheat' after oche altercation at Players Championship Finals

By Sporting Life
17:32 · SAT November 27, 2021

A member of security had to intervene as Adrian Lewis and Peter Wright clashed at the Players Championship Finals.

Wright won an ill-tempered match 6-5 but Lewis was visibly furious at his opponent's behaviour as the two former world champions shared an angry exchange on the oche.

After the scorer had struggled to split them, security staff arrived to usher Lewis off the stage as remonstrations continued.

BOILING OVER! 😡 | Peter Wright and Adrian Lewis CLASH at the Players Championship Finals

Lewis, who had led 3-0 only to lose a deciding leg, later tweeted a string of messages which included the accusation that Wright was 'nothing but a cheat'.

"He said to me their was a loose floorboard and I found it! So my response to him was you took me out my rhythm, you had a game plan, and as world number 2 its disgraceful and your nothing but a cheat. He knew what he was doing as soon as I went 3-1 up he started muttering things... And shaking his head at me which put me in a situation that made me feel uncomfortable," fired off the 2011 and 2012 world champion.

"The people who I fall out with always have to be the ones apologise because they know I'm not a cheat never have been never will be!! Trouble does seem to follow me around I can't deny it, but its only because I'm a genuine person who wears my heart on my sleeve and people try to take advantage of that. I will always speak my mind!

"For those saying I'm a sore loser this that and the other I'm the best loser because I say it exactly as it is I don't try hide anything I say what I see. Peter will say nice things about me in the interview as he knows iv done nothing wrong and he's bang out of order."

Wright though laughed it off on ITV, saying: "We were discussing whose turn it was to send a Christmas card. That's all it was!"

