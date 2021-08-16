Ross Smith looked on course to avenge his Players Championship Ten final loss to Michael Smith in April, but was restricted to just two further legs as the world number ten doubles his 2021 title haul.

An impressive comeback from Michael Smith saw him pick up his 13th PDC ranking title, moving him into a provisional qualification place for November's Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.

"Ross missed so many chances, he let me in and I think my finals experience saw me through," said Smith.

"If I'm being honest, I haven't really played well today, I've been pinching games and I did the same in the final.

"But what I have done well is keep fighting. I've been working on the mental side of the game over the last six months, so it's good to see that paying off.

"I just keep myself composed and keep myself together under pressure. I'm just trying to find myself back into form."

A slow start to the day from Michael Smith saw him average just over 80 in defeating Michael Rasztovits 6-5 in round one, before bouncing back to his best with averages over 100 in wins over Joe Murnan and Maik Kuivenhoven.

Michael Smith came through another last-leg decider against Ricky Evans, and then saw off Kim Huybrechts and Florian Hempel to reach his fourth ranking event final of the year.

The start of the final saw Ross Smith fly out of the traps, firing in two 180s and a 94 checkout on his way to taking a commanding 4-0 lead.

Michael Smith stopped the rot with a 13-darter to break throw, and then took out 101 to move within two legs of his opponent.

The following two legs also went the way of Michael Smith, before Ross Smith hit back to regain the lead at 5-4.

However, that would be the last time Ross Smith led the contest as Michael Smith won four of the last five legs to wrap up victory.

Elsewhere, rising German star Hempel reached his first ranking semi-final and Huybrechts continues his resurgence with a quarter-final appearance, having reached a semi-final earlier in the week.

ProTour action will return from November 2-4 in Barnsley with Super Series 8 comprising the final three Players Championship events of the year.

2021 Players Championship 27 Results

Last 16 onwards. For all the results and detailed stats from the Super Series, head to Dart Connect (tv.dartconnect.com/events/pdc)

Last 16

Ross Smith 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Damon Heta 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Rob Cross 6-4 Martin Schindler

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Vincent van der Voort

Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Florian Hempel 6-5 Danny Baggish

Michael Smith 6-5 Ricky Evans

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-Finals

Ross Smith 6-5 Damon Heta

Rob Cross 6-4 Brendan Dolan

Florian Hempel 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith 6-3 Kim Huybrechts

Semi-Finals

Ross Smith 7-6 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 7-3 Florian Hempel

Final

Michael Smith 8-6 Ross Smith

