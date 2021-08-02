Darts results: Gerwyn Price fights back to beat Damon Heta in Players Championship 21

Kicking off the sixth PDC Super Series of the year, Price was in inspired form as he secured his first title since March.

But in the final it was Heta who started superbly and had Price worried early on as he moved into a 4-0 lead.

Price managed to get a foothold in the game but things were looking ominous for the World Champion as Heta moved to within two of the title at 6-2.

It was here that Price’s incredible comeback really kicked into gear.

The world number one won three legs in succession in just 35 darts as he closed the gap to just one leg at 6-5.

Heta again took a step closer to the winning line at 7-5, meaning Price was forced to win all three remaining legs to secure the title.

Seven perfect darts followed from Price in leg 13, as he once again went out in 11 darts, before repeating that in the next leg to break the Heta throw and force a decider.

And a 13-dart break in the final leg ensured Price completed a remarkable comeback.