An astounding standard saw Van den Bergh average over 100 in six of his seven matches on the day, which began with wins over Boris Koltsov, Andrew Gilding and Vincent van der Voort.

Van den Bergh, though, claimed eight of the next nine legs to scoop the £10,000 title in the first of four Players Championship events forming PDC Super Series 7 this week.

Two-time World Champion Lewis had looked on course to win his first tournament since March 2019 when he pulled clear in the early stages of the decider.

𝗗𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗶 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝘄𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗖𝟮𝟰! What a comeback from Dimitri Van den Bergh as he caps a remarkable day at PDC Super Series 7, beating Adrian Lewis 8-5 to lift the title. The two and half year wait for a title for Lewis goes on, but what a run today! pic.twitter.com/6iC7gQHLWA

He then defeated Chris Dobey 6-1 and overcame European Champion Rob Cross 6-2 in the quarter-finals with an average of almost 110.

Van den Bergh then claimed a 7-2 win over Kim Huybrechts in their all-Belgian semi-final before producing a classy fightback in the decider.

"I just feel very lucky that I managed to win my second title this year," said Van den Bergh.

"I felt like I wasn't playing well [in the final] but I managed to come back. I still had a 100 average in the final and it didn't feel like that.

"Today my finishing helped me through. I never gave up, I kept digging in and my finishing was strong.

"I'm proud but I'll get my feet back on the ground because tomorrow is another day. I'm going to work hard because you can never underestimate anybody."

Lewis won the final's first four legs, landing two 12-darters and a 121 finish in the process, before Van den Bergh hit back in leg five.

The Belgian then fired in a ten-darter before Lewis moved 5-2 up, but a 12-darter sparked a run of six straight legs which swept Van den Bergh to victory.

Lewis was appearing in his first final since March 2019, when he overcame Raymond van Barneveld, and showed both quality and resilience in his six wins at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Three of his matches in the early rounds went to a deciding leg, as he prevailed against Luke Woodhouse, Michael Smith and Callan Rydz - in a clash where both players averaged 106.

He also saw off Ryan Searle 6-2 in the quarter-finals and averaged 100 in his 7-4 semi-final defeat of Dave Chisnall.

Both Chisnall and Huybrechts reached their first ProTour semi-finals of 2021 on Tuesday, while Searle defied a 107 average from Van Gerwen to reach the quarter-finals.

The day also featured two nine-dart legs, with both Nathan Aspinall and Callan Rydz achieving perfection - although both subsequently went on to lose the game.