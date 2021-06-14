Darts results: Joe Cullen beats Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price to win Players Championship title as Jose de Sousa averages 127

Both players were ending an 86-day wait to return to ProTour action and Price was favourite having thrashed Premier League champion Jonny Clayton 7-1 in the semi-finals with an average of 104.4.

Cullen then came up against world champion Gerwyn Price and despite missing three match darts in the 13th leg, he held his nerve in the next to run out a 8-6 winner and pick up his second title of 2021.

The Rockstar swept aside over Michael van Gerwen, who is still without a title of any kind in 2021, to reach his third Players Championship final of the season but only needed an average of 93.7 to seal a 7-2 triumph.

But the Iceman, who averaged just 90.3 compared to Cullen's 93.8 in the final, spurned two darts at doubles 12 and six to force a deciding leg and it cost him the £10,000 top prize.

"I was hoping to win one of the titles this week but I wasn't expecting it on the first day after such a long lay-off," Cullen told www.pdc.tv.

"It felt like a first day back at school, I was very unsure of myself at the start of the day but it's funny how things work out sometimes.

"I've missed the kind of pressure I felt at the end of the final. I fell over the line at the end but the important thing is I found a way to win."

At the start of day, Premier League runner-up Jose de Sousa produced an incredible 127 average in a 6-0 victory over William Borland - although he'd crash out with an average of 91 against Justin Pipe in the second round.

De Sousa, who set a record for most 180s in a Premier League campaign, remarkably managed just a pair of maximums but he fired in 11 scores of 140 and also produced checkouts of 129 and 130.

He won two of his legs in 11 darts, three in 12 and another in 13 during a stunning performance.

Players Championship 13 results

Last 16 onwards. For all the results and detailed stats from the Super Series, head to Dart Connect (tv.dartconnect.com/events/pdc)

Last 16

Joe Cullen 6-5 Ian White

James Wade 6-5 John Henderson

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Adrian Lewis

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Bradley Brooks

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Steve Brown

Gary Anderson 6-4 Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Steve Beaton

Quarter-Finals

Joe Cullen 6-4 James Wade

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Gary Anderson

Semi-Finals

Joe Cullen 7-2 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 7- Jonny Clayton

Final

Joe Cullen 8-6 Gerwyn Price



