Live leg-by-leg updates, highlights and statistics from the PDC World Darts Championship final as Michael Smith faces Peter Wright at the Ally Pally.
Michael Smith 5-5 Peter Wright
Set scores: 1-3, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-2, 2-3
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-5 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET 10 SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Peter Wright
- Leg Five
Wright punishes Smith's poor visit of 58 midway through the leg with his 13th maximum and follows it up with a fine 84 checkout to brilliantly steal a set he trailed 2-0 and needed to break twice.
Smith 2-3 Wright
- Leg Four
Snakebite controls the leg with a couple of 140 visits and a further ton before levelling the set in 13 darts.
Smith 2-2 Wright
- Leg Three
Wright follows up a 140 with his 12th maximum to pile pressure on the Smith throw and it pays off as he stays alive in the set with a 14-darter.
Smith 2-1 Wright
- Leg Two
Bully Boy kicks off the leg with his 22nd 180 - which is level with Gary Anderson's old match record which Wright broke last night with 24 - and a further couple of 100+ visits helps him break the Snakebite throw in 14 darts.
Smith 2-0 Wright
- Leg One (Smith to throw first)
Smith's 21st maximum leaves him 30 and although Snakebite responds with a maximum of his own to reduce his score to 28, Bully Boy takes out double 15 at the first attempt to complete a 13-darter.
Smith 1-0 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-4 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET NINE SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Peter Wright
- Leg Five
Wright looks as though he runs away with this leg thanks to three 100+ visits but after missing the bullseye for a 170 checkout he spurns a further five darts at a double as Smith pins his third attempt at double 13 across two visits to edge a tense - and highly crucial - set. It's the second time Wright has blown set darts in two of the five he's lost.
Smith 3-2 Wright
- Leg Four
A steady - if unspectacular - leg from Smith is won in 16 darts although Wright did apply pressure with a visit of 171 to leave himself on 32.
Smith 2-2 Wright
- Leg Three
Smith's set average is well below 90 and Wright makes the most of it thanks to visits of 134, 135 and 127 that pave the way for an easy 14-dart hold with no pressure whatsoever.
Smith 1-2 Wright
- Leg Two
A fairly uneventful leg goes the way of Smith in 18 darts when he pins double 12 while Wright was back on 133.
Smith 1-1 Wright
- Leg One (Wright to throw first)
Wright reels off three successive 100+ visits after a poor opening score of 58 before finishing from 103 for a 15-dart hold.
Smith 0-1 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 4-4 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET EIGHT SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Peter Wright
- Leg Four
Smith has rediscovered his scoring touch with back-to-back maximums to take his tally to 20 but he fails to hit the bullseye for an 81 finish as Wright pins double nine with his last dart in hand for a set-winning 72 checkout.
Smith 1-3 Wright
- Leg Three
The duo trade 180s in successive visits early on in the leg but Wright wastes the opportunity to wrap up the set 3-0 when spurning two darts at double eight having also missed an attempt at the bull.
Smith 1-2 Wright
- Leg Two
Apart from firing in his 17th maximum of the match, Smith loses his scoring rhythm and then misses an attempt at bullseye for an 88 finish as Wright holds throw for a 2-0 lead.
Smith 0-2 Wright
- Leg One (Smith to throw first)
Smith spurns two darts at tops in a scrappy opening leg to the eighth set and Wright punished at his first attempt at the same target for the break.
Smith 0-1 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 4-3 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET SEVEN SCORE: Michael Smith 3-0 Peter Wright
- Leg Three
It's the first whitewash set of the final as Smith unleashes successive visits of 134, 140 and 134 before finishing off a brilliant 11-dart break of throw with a clinical 93 checkout.
Smith 3-0 Wright
- Leg Two
Bully Boy makes the most of his break when his 16th 180 and another visit of 140 leaves him 64, which he takes out for a 15-dart hold.
Smith 2-0 Wright
- Leg One (Wright to throw first)
Smith's 15th maximum gives him a fantastic opportunity to break Wright's throw and despite missing two darts at tops in his next visit after Snakebite had spurned an attempt at double 11 for a 124 checkout, he gets another chance when his opponent misses a further three at the same target. This time he takes it.
Smith 1-0 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 3-3 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET SIX SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Peter Wright
- Leg Four
Smith hits his first 180 of the set - and 14th for the match - and follows it up with scores of 140 and 105 before sealing the set with a 13-darter as Wright waited to come back on 84.
Smith 3-1 Wright
- Leg Three
Four successive visits of 100+, albeit without a 180, propels Smith to a 13-dart hold that puts him within a leg of levelling the match once more.
Smith 2-1 Wright
- Leg Two
Wright contributes his eighth maximum to the match count before going on to take out 76 for a comfortable hold of his own.
Smith 1-1 Wright
- Leg One (Smith to throw first)
A steady hold from Smith in 14 darts - with Wright back on 172 - thanks to visits of 134 and 140 before a 38 finish.
Smith 1-0 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET FIVE SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Peter Wright
- Leg Five
Wright is let off the hook for an opening visit of 35 when Smith only manages 57 but despite a couple of 140s, he still has to survive Smith's botched checkout attempt from 106 before clinching the set.
Smith 2-3 Wright
- Leg Four
No maximums in this leg but three 100+ visits from Smith help him hold throw and force Wright to serve out the set in a decider.
Smith 2-2 Wright
- Leg Three
NEW RECORD! Michael Smith's 13th 180 takes his tournament tally to 72 and that's a new World Championship record, breaking the previous mark set by Gary Anderson in 2017 edition. It comes just a day after Wright's 24 broke the Flying Scotsman's record for the most in a single World Championship match from the same year (22). More importantly, Smith wins the leg with an 11-darter.
Smith 1-2 Wright
- Leg Two
The duo trade 180s in another classy leg which Wright wins with an 11-dart break to double his advantage in the set.
Smith 0-2 Wright
- Leg One (Wright to throw first)
Wright kicks off the fifth set with his sixth maximum of the match but it takes him a further five visits before he finally edges a scrappy leg from a scoring perspective.
Smith 0-1 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-2 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET FOUR SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Peter Wright
- Leg Five
Now it's Smith's turn to benefit from Wright's outer ring woes as Snakebite fails to make the most of his pressurising 180 by spurning two attempts at double 16 and the Englishman takes advantage to level the match. Strangely though, Smith didn't manage a 180 in that leg!
Smith 3-2 Wright
- Leg Four
The 31-year-old kicks off this leg with yet another 180 to extend this astonishing maximum run to seven legs in a row but Wright, who also weighed in with his fourth, holds in 13 darts to force a decider.
Smith 2-2 Wright
- Leg Three
Smith has now hit 180s in each of the last six legs and his 10th so far helps him on his way to a steady 16-dart hold, with Wright waiting to come back on 51.
Smith 2-1 Wright
- Leg Two
Snakebite hits back with his third maximum and although Smith brings up his ninth, he completes a brilliant 12-darter with a 117 checkout to level the set score.
Smith 1-1 Wright
- Leg One (Smith to throw first)
Smith maintains this superb spell of scoring and finishing as an eighth 180 and a clinical 80 finish sees him take the opener after Wright missed the bullseye for a 170 checkout.
Smith 1-0 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 1-2 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET THREE SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Peter Wright
- Leg Four
It looks like Bully Boy has thankfully returned to the same player that helped him reach his second World Championship, as a seventh 180 paves the way for a comfortable 13-darter that seals the set.
Smith 3-1 Wright
- Leg Three
Welcome to the final Michael Smith! After firing in a sixth maximum of the match, he then brings the crowd to its feet with a brilliant checkout of 167 to break the Wright throw and move to the brink of winning his first set of the final.
Smith 2-1 Wright
- Leg Two
Much better from the St Helens man, who follows up two opening visits of 140 with his fifth 180 before pinning tops for a nerve-settling 12-dart leg.
Smith 1-1 Wright
- Leg One (Wright to throw first)
Three 100+ visits from Wright, including a set up shot of 170, paves the way for a clinical 11-dart hold at the start of the third set, with Smith back on 153.
Smith 0-1 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 0-2 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET TWO SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Peter Wright
- Leg Four
Bully Boy's excellent doubling throughout the tournament (48%) has completely deserted him right now and a further miss - this time at double 13 to complete a 106 finish - is capitalised upon by Wright, who takes out 124 on the bullseye for an early 2-0 set lead.
Smith 1-3 Wright
- Leg Three
Smith's fortunes are going from bad to worse - if that's possible at the moment - as he watches Snakebite follow up a timely visit of 140 with a stunning 148 checkout to break his throw when he was waited to come back on 32
Smith 1-2 Wright
- Leg Two
This time Bully Boy is not so fortunate as yet another three darts at doubles go begging before Wright punishes him with a 17-dart hold of throw.
Smith 1-1 Wright
- Leg One (Smith to throw first)
More doubling issues for Smith has he spurns two more attempts at tops but after Snakebite fails to take out 122, he returns to settle the nerves at the start of the second set.
Smith 1-0 Wright
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 0-1 Peter Wright (Best of 13 sets)
SET ONE SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Peter Wright
- Leg Four
The 2020 world champion hits his first 180 of the match before taking advantage of two more missed darts at doubles from Bully Boy to wrap up a very nervy opening set.
Smith 1-3 Wright
- Leg Three
Much better from Snakebite in a totally contrasting leg to the farcical one we've just witnessed, as he fires in visits of 140, 122, 97 and 131 on route to a 14-darter as Smith waited to have a crack at double 18.
Smith 1-2 Wright
- Leg Two
Incredible double troubles from both players in his second leg of this World Championship final! Michael Smith missed nine darts at a double but Peter Wright spurned 13 before Bully Boy eventually sealed a 28-darter on double one! It's the officially the worst leg of the entire tournament!
Smith 1-1 Wright
- Leg One (Wright to throw first)
Michael Smith fired in back-to-back 180s mid-way through the opening leg to take an early lead in the maximum count but he missed two darts at tops for a 12-dart break of throw and Peter Wright made him pay with a 66 finish.
Smith 0-1 Wright
2010: After plenty of build-up, the players have now made their entrances onto the stage at an electric Ally Pally! Let the drama and darting fireworks commence...
2000: Before the final gets under way at around 2015 GMT, here are my two best bets for the night and scoreline prediction, which I wrote about extensively with stats in my pre-match preview.
Despite how evenly-matched both players have been and how devastating Peter Wright can be in these pressure cooker situations, I don't think we're going the distance tonight. I really do feel it's Michael Smith's time to finally become a major champion in the grandest of fashions and wouldn't be surprised to come blasting out of the blocks and maintaining the mental strength to keep a slightly more tired opponent at arm's length. As for the much-hyped maximum count, if both these players maintain their tournament 180s per leg ratios of around 0.4 then the record for most hit in a single match of 42 will go if we get to around 55 legs and possibly a lot less if Snakebite can go at 0.57 like he did against Gary Anderson. Incidentally the Flying Scotsman holds this record with Michael van Gerwen after the pair hit 22 and 20 respectively in just 44 legs during the 2017 final and Sky Bet make it 5/1 that the record falls tonight. In terms of who will hit the most, I think that's harder to call than the actual match result and most bookies price them up at evens, I'd much rather have them working as a team to throw 33 or more which is fractionally odds against with some firms.
1945: Just so you don't have to do any number crunching from their route to the final stats below, I've done it for you. Once again, Michael Smith's figures are on the left of each category...
- Tournament Average: 100.65 - 100.66
100+ match averages: 3 - 2
Highest average: 106.32 (R2) - 104.38 (SF)
Lowest average: 97.42 (R3) - 92.19 (R2)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg): 59 (0.39) - 55 (0.40)
- Doubles hit (Checkout %): 88/185 (47.57%) - 79/198 (39.90%)
- Legs won/lost: 88/61 - 79/57
- 100+ checkouts (per leg won): 14 (0.16) - 9 (0.11)
- Highest checkout: 132 - 161
As you can see, virtually nothing separates their respective overall averages and although Michael Smith posted the highest of the tournament with 106.32 against Ron Meulenkamp, you'd obviously have to give more credit to Peter Wright for managing the second best of 104.38 over 10 sets against Gary Anderson.
During that performance, he fired a record-breaking 24 maximums for a single World Championship match and he's now only four behind Bully Boy's total tally of 59, with a fractionally better 180 per leg ratio of 0.40 vs 0.39.
You'd expect Smith to weigh in with at least another 13 to break Anderson's tournament record of 71 set in the 2017 edition but it's certainly feasible that Wright ends up with more!
The biggest difference between the pair is the finishing, with Smith yet to drop below 40% in any of his five matches and Wright only managing to go above 40% on two occasions, including his victory over Anderson.
1940: Peter Wright's run to the Alexandra Palace final has been equally thrilling thanks to those epic victories over Callan Rydz and Gary Anderson since the turn of the year.
- R2: 3-0 v Ryan Meikle
Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 3-0
Average: 92.19
180s: 1 (0.08 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 81)
Checkout %: 34.6% (9/26)
- R3: 4-2 v Damon Heta
Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0
Average: 102.15
180s: 6 (0.25 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 3 (High: 161)
Checkout %: 60% (15/25)
- R4: 4-1 v Ryan Searle
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 1-3, 3-0, 3-1
Average: 98.91
180s: 7 (0.35 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 132)
Checkout %: 37.1% (13/35)
- QF: 5-4 v Callan Rydz
Set scores: 0-3, 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2, 1-3, 3-0, 4-2
Average: 99.75
180s: 17 (0.45 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 140)
Checkout %: 33.3% (20/60)
- SF: 6-4 v Gary Anderson
Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2
Average: 104.38
180s: 24 (0.57 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 138)
Checkout %: 42.3% (22/52)
Snakebite's opening win over Ryan Meikle was forgettably easy but he had to overcome a slow down to get past Damon Heta before before a surprisingly comfortable 4-1 victory over a below-par Ryan Searle, who'd pushed him so hard in November's Players Championship Finals.
Eventually he was given a real run for his money by another star of the future in Callan Rydz and was on the brink of falling 4-2 down until he produced a stunning D18-D20 combo to complete a 96 checkout that levelled the match.
The next two sets were shared before he pinched victory 4-2 in the decider, while you could argue his semi-final battle with Gary Anderson was even more dramatic as his fellow 51-year-old legend battled back from 3-0 down to push him to the brink of an 11th set.
Wright averaged his tournament best of 104.38 - helped by a record-breaking tally of 24 180s - and he pretty much needed to produce that kind of quality considering Anderson reminded everyone of his brilliance at the end of an otherwise disappointing season. He may need those mesmerising levels to compete with Smith tonight.
1930: So how did both players get this far? Let's start with Michael Smith...
- R2: 3-1 v Ron Meulenkamp
Set scores: 3-0, 3-1, 3-0
Average: 106.32
180s: 6 (0.6 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 1 (High: 110)
Checkout %: 75% (9/12)
- R3: 4-2 v Willie O'Connor
Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2
Average: 97.42
180s: 10 (0.38 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 4 (High: 132)
Checkout %: 40.54% (15/37)
- R4: 4-3 v Jonny Clayton
Set scores: 2-3, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1, 1-3, 6-4
Average: 99.84
180s: 11 (0.31 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 121)
Checkout %: 45.24% (19/42)
- QF: 5-4 v Gerwyn Price
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 3-1
Average: 101.94
180s: 16 (0.42 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 4 (High: 130)
Checkout %: 51.16% (22/42)
- SF: 6-3 v James Wade
Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 2-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 2-3, 3-1
Average: 100.98
180s: 16 (0.41 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 3 (High: 130)
Checkout %: 45.1% (23/51)
Bully Boy laid down a serious marker at the very first opportunity as he thrashed Ron Meulenkamp for the loss of just one leg with a tournament high average of 106 and it says a lot that an impressive 97.42 during a hard-fought 4-2 triumph over the slower paced Willie O'Connor was his 'worst' performance so far.
Smith demonstrated this all-new mental strength to come through absolute thrillers with Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price in deciding sets that he may have lost a year ago before comfortably despatching the much fresher James Wade with a very comfortable looking 101 average.
1920: Time now to take a look at their head-to-head record, which has been bossed significantly by Peter Wright with 23 wins from 37 meetings.
- Overall Head-to-Head: 12-23, 2 draws
Televised Head-to-Head: 3-13, 2 draw
World Championship H2H: 0-1 (3-4, third round 2014)
- All Tournament Finals: 0-3 (TV: 0-2)
10-11 - 2020 Masters
8-11 - 2018 Melbourne Darts Masters
5-6 - 2017 UK Open qualifier
- 2021 Meetings: 1-2 (TV: 0-2)
7-16 - World Matchplay QF (July)
6-2 - Hungarian Darts Trophy QF (September)
12-16 - Grand Slam of Darts SF (November)
Snakebite has also won 13 of the 18 televised matches, which include two Premier League draws, and two of those victories came at this year's World Matchplay and Grand Slam of Darts.
The latter result must have felt particularly galling for Bully Boy as he watched Snakebite reel off eight successive legs from 12-8 down to win 16-12 but in truth he did very little wrong during one of the best spells of comeback darts you're ever likely to see.
Smith's last victory over Wright on TV was during the 2018 Premier League group stages en route to finishing runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in his first major final, but he's lost nine and drawn two of the last 11 since then, with the most agonising being the 2020 Masters which we've already mentioned earlier.
However, Bully Boy is seemingly made of sterner stuff these days and I doubt he'll be thinking about the past tonight. After all, he crushed James Wade last night despite going into that with a head-to-head record of 4-17.
1910: Interestingly, Peter Wright told everyone back in June to put £1 - or 50p - on him to do the World Matchplay-World Championship double this season and at that time, you could get 88/1 on such a bet. I wonder how many people took him up on that!
1855: So just how do these two stars compare when it comes to their respective title collections?
- Overall senior PDC titles: 14 - 42
Televised PDC Titles/Finals: 1/9 - 11/30
Major Titles/Finals: 0/5 - 6/20
2021 Titles: 2 - 6 (TV: 0-2)
- PDC World Championship appearances: 11 - 13
PDC World Championship Best: Runner-up (2019) - Winner (2020)
Michael Smith has won plenty of tournaments away from the TV cameras, such as four on the European Tour stages in front of crowds, while his sole televised crown was the 2018 Shanghai Darts Masters.
However, he's lost his other eight TV finals including five that can be classed as majors - 2018 Premier League, 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, 2019 World Championship, 2019 World Matchplay and 2020 Masters.
Peter Wright, by contrast, has won these majors in his glittering career as well as five other unranked TV titles among his overall tally of 42. He has suffered his fair share of 14 televised final defeats, however.
1830: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the PDC World Darts Championship final, as Michael Smith bids to win his first ever major with the biggest of the lot while Peter Wright eyes the sport's biggest prize for the second time in a career that goes from strength to strength.
Since Snakebite fulfilled his ambition to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy before turning 50 two years ago, he's gone on to win four more major titles including this year's World Matchplay and Players Championship Finals so he heads into this eagerly-anticipated showdown as the marginal favourite to handle the immense pressure once again.
The 51-year-old has come such a long way having nearly given up darts prior to his life-changing run to the 2014 World Championship final although he still had to keep bouncing back from a catalogue of agonising televised final defeats over the following six years - mostly to Michael van Gerwen - before he developed the champion spirit of winning more than he lost.
Smith could be on the brink of going through that transformation too having suffered five major final defeats in what is still a relatively young career, including the 2018 Premier League, 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, 2019 World Championship and the 2020 Masters, where he heartbreakingly missed three match darts in a deciding leg against Wright.
That could have opened the floodgates to more glory but much has been made over the past few months about how the 31-year-old has really worked on his mental strength and in-game psychology to make him a much tougher nut to crack on the oche, and combined with his immense talent and work ethic, he's now looking like a very lethal finished article.
Both have produced breathtaking darts since the tournament began way back on December 15 and whoever wins will be a very worthy winner.
The final begins at around 2015 GMT so between now and then we'll run through the routes to the final, tournament statistics, head-to-head records and some predictions.
But before we get into the present, here is quick look at the previous finals in the tournament history.
PDC World Darts Championship Finals
Final scores in sets
PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 14
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- John Part - 2
- Adrian Lewis - 2
- Gary Anderson - 2
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Peter Wright - 1
- Rob Cross - 1
- Dennis Priestly - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
