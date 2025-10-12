Darts results: Luke Littler thrashes Luke Humphries to win his first World Grand Prix title and seventh major overall

Luke Littler powered to his seventh major title in less than two years as he destroyed his great rival Luke Humphries 6-1 to win the World Grand Prix in Leicester.
The world champion, who also added the World Matchplay and UK Open to his hauls this year, was far too strong for his big rival and this latest triumph also sees him gain revenge for defeat in May's Premier League final when he was the defending his title from 2024.
The pair have now won 15 of the last 21 majors since Humphries broke his duck at the 2023 World Grand Prix and only have three tournaments left each to complete the set.
Both require the European Championship, which takes place later this month, while Littler also needs the Players Championship Finals and Masters, with Humphries seeking the UK Open and World Series Finals.
Littler won each of the opening four sets in deciding legs to establish a commanding cushion, before Humphries produced a timely burst to open his account in set five.
However, Littler restored his four-set buffer with a blistering sixth set surge, before capping off a merciless display to pocket the £120,000 top prize.
“This is not the easiest tournament to win and this week has been so tough,” reflected Littler, who also missed the bull for a nine-darter in a high-quality final. “Now I have picked the trophy up, I can tick it off and there’s not many left!
“I’ve learnt from the World Matchplay that I have to hit the big outshots and the big scores when Luke puts me under pressure, and I think I did that very well tonight.
“He was always behind me and I couldn’t step off the gas, so I am very happy to win.”
Littler, who previously overcame Gian van Veen, Mike De Decker, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in the event, has made no secret of his desire to overhaul Humphries and claim the world number one spot, and his exploits in Leicester have taken him to within £70,000 of his World Cup partner.
“It’s not a lot of prize money, especially given what we play for. Luke will know now that I am on his back – I am on to him.”
Humphries was unable to add a second double-start title to his extensive trophy haul, having joined Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in reaching three successive World Grand Prix finals.
The world number one, who defeated Nathan Aspinall, Krzysztof Ratajski, Cameron Menzies and Danny Noppert, said: "It is hard to take, it is disappointing. Luke is so clinical,” admitted a gracious Humphries, who walks away with the £60,000 runner-up prize.
“In the first four sets, I missed so many darts to get in – double 16 was my friend for the last three years and tonight it wasn’t.
"Luke is amazing, he’s so good. I tried my best there but he ran away with it in the end and his class shone through. I’ll be back. I’ve got many more battles with him in the future that I need to be better for – but he is amazing so fair play.
“I have to just get better, I have to practice harder and if I don’t then he will just walk away with it every time. I have to go home and dedicate everything to being a dart player and work harder than I ever have, because I want to match him.”
Humphries 1-6 Littler: Match Stats
Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-2, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2
- Average
Humphries: 93.61
Littler: 92.15
- 180s
Humphries: 10
Littler: 8
- Checkout %
Humphries: 48.3%
Littler: 47.5%
- 100+ checkouts (high checkout)
Humphries: 3 (154)
Littler: 3 (116)
Routes to the World Grand Prix final
LUKE HUMPHRIES
- R1: 2-0 v Nathan Aspinall (3-2, 3-0)
Average: 87.64
180s: 0
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (156)
Checkout %: 42.9%
- R2: 3-1 v Krzystof Ratajski (3-0, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1)
Average: 95.58
180s: 6
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (134)
Checkout %: 34.5%
- QF: 3-1 v Cameron Menzies (3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0)
Average: 91.5
180s: 5
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 0 (74)
Checkout %: 45.5%
- SF: 5-3 v Danny Noppert (3-0, 3-2, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 1-3, 1-3, 3-1)
Average: 93.65
180s: 14
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 4 (155)
Checkout %: 50%
LUKE LITTLER
- R1: 2-0 v Gian van Veen (3-2, 3-0)
Average: 105.58
180s: 1
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (151)
Checkout %: 60%
- R2: 3-0 v Mike De Decker (3-1, 3-1, 3-0)
Average: 91.86
180s: 3
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (170)
Checkout %: 39.1%
- QF: 3-2 v Gerwyn Price (1-3, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2)
Average: 84.68
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (154)
Checkout %: 33.3%
- SF: 5-1 v Jonny Clayton (3-1, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0)
Average: 97.26
180s: 10
100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (161)
Checkout %: 50%
2025 World Grand Prix statistics
- Tournament Average
Humphries: 92.98
Littler: 92.86
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Humphries: 25 (0.35)
Littler: 24 (0.39)
- Checkout %
Humphries: 43.69%
Littler: 43.16%
- Double-in %
Humphries: 44.65%
Littler: 42.76%
- 100+ checkouts (high checkout)
Humphries: 8 (156)
Littler: 7 (170)
2025 Season Statistics
- 2025 Titles & Finals
Humphries: 4 & 6 (TV: 3 & 4)
Littler: 7 & 9 (TV: 5 & 7)
- Seasonal Average
Humphries: 98.80
Littler: 100.96
- 180s per leg in 2025
Humphries: 0.32
Littler: 0.45
- Checkout % in 2025
Humphries: 40.97%
Littler: 41.66%
Humphries v Littler: Head-to-head record
- Overall Head-to-Head: 10-14
2025 Head-to-Head: 4-6
- All Televised Meetings: 7-12
2025 Televised Meetings: 4-6
- All Finals: 3-2
Major Finals: 3-1
World Championship Final 2024: 7-4
Premier League Final 2024: 7-11
Players Championship Finals 2024: 11-7
Premier League Final 2025: 11-8
Rolls of honours
LUKE LITTLER
- World Championship 2025
- World Matchplay 2025
- UK Open 2025
- World Grand Prix 2025
- Premier League 2024
- Grand Slam of Darts 2024
- World Series Finals 2024
- World Series Titles: 4
- European Tour Titles: 4
- Players Championship Titles: 3
- Total PDC Titles: 18
LUKE HUMPHRIES
- World Championship 2024
- World Matchplay 2024
- Premier League 2025
- World Masters 2025
- World Grand Prix 2023
- Grand Slam of Darts 2023
- Players Championship Finals 2023 & 2024
- World Series Titles: 2
- European Tour Titles: 8
- Players Championship Titles: 4
- World Cup: 2023
- Total PDC Titles: 23
2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
FINAL
- (1) Luke Humphries 1-6 Luke Littler (2)
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- (2) Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton (6)
QUARTER-FINALS
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries (1)
- (13) Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price (7)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton (6)
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
- (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
- (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
- (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
2025 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen
Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock
Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries
Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton
Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 11 sets)
- Luke Humphries 1-6 Luke Littler
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
- 2025 - Luke Littler 6-1 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Littler - 1
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
