Darts results: Luke Littler thrashes Luke Humphries to win his first World Grand Prix title and seventh major overall

Luke Littler powered to his seventh major title in less than two years as he destroyed his great rival Luke Humphries 6-1 to win the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

The world champion, who also added the World Matchplay and UK Open to his hauls this year, was far too strong for his big rival and this latest triumph also sees him gain revenge for defeat in May's Premier League final when he was the defending his title from 2024.

Luke Littler wins the World Grand Prix to make it SEVEN majors in less than two seasons as a pro. Only three left for him to complete the set!



The pair have now won 15 of the last 21 majors since Humphries broke his duck at the 2023 World Grand Prix and only have three tournaments left each to complete the set. Both require the European Championship, which takes place later this month, while Littler also needs the Players Championship Finals and Masters, with Humphries seeking the UK Open and World Series Finals.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries just taking it in turns to win virtually all the majors for two years while everyone else just battling for what's left.



Littler won each of the opening four sets in deciding legs to establish a commanding cushion, before Humphries produced a timely burst to open his account in set five. However, Littler restored his four-set buffer with a blistering sixth set surge, before capping off a merciless display to pocket the £120,000 top prize.

“This is not the easiest tournament to win and this week has been so tough,” reflected Littler, who also missed the bull for a nine-darter in a high-quality final. “Now I have picked the trophy up, I can tick it off and there’s not many left! “I’ve learnt from the World Matchplay that I have to hit the big outshots and the big scores when Luke puts me under pressure, and I think I did that very well tonight. “He was always behind me and I couldn’t step off the gas, so I am very happy to win.”

Despite being 2-0 down in sets in the World Grand Prix final, Luke Humphries embraces Luke Littler after his incredible attempt to hit a nine-darter.



Littler, who previously overcame Gian van Veen, Mike De Decker, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in the event, has made no secret of his desire to overhaul Humphries and claim the world number one spot, and his exploits in Leicester have taken him to within £70,000 of his World Cup partner. “It’s not a lot of prize money, especially given what we play for. Luke will know now that I am on his back – I am on to him.”

Humphries was unable to add a second double-start title to his extensive trophy haul, having joined Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in reaching three successive World Grand Prix finals. The world number one, who defeated Nathan Aspinall, Krzysztof Ratajski, Cameron Menzies and Danny Noppert, said: "It is hard to take, it is disappointing. Luke is so clinical,” admitted a gracious Humphries, who walks away with the £60,000 runner-up prize. “In the first four sets, I missed so many darts to get in – double 16 was my friend for the last three years and tonight it wasn’t.

"Luke is amazing, he’s so good. I tried my best there but he ran away with it in the end and his class shone through. I’ll be back. I’ve got many more battles with him in the future that I need to be better for – but he is amazing so fair play. “I have to just get better, I have to practice harder and if I don’t then he will just walk away with it every time. I have to go home and dedicate everything to being a dart player and work harder than I ever have, because I want to match him.” Humphries 1-6 Littler: Match Stats Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-2, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2 Average

Humphries : 93.61

Littler : 92.15

: 93.61 : 92.15 180s

Humphries: 10

Littler : 8

10 : 8 Checkout %

Humphries: 48.3%

Littler : 47.5%

48.3% : 47.5% 100+ checkouts (high checkout)

Humphries: 3 (154)

Littler: 3 (116)

2025 World Grand Prix statistics Tournament Average

Humphries : 92.98

Littler : 92.86

: 92.98 : 92.86 Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Humphries: 25 (0.35)

Littler : 24 (0.39)

25 (0.35) : 24 (0.39) Checkout %

Humphries: 43.69%

Littler : 43.16%

43.69% : 43.16% Double-in %

Humphries: 44.65%

Littler : 42.76%

44.65% : 42.76% 100+ checkouts (high checkout)

Humphries: 8 (156)

Littler: 7 (170)

2025 Season Statistics 2025 Titles & Finals

Humphries : 4 & 6 (TV: 3 & 4)

Littler: 7 & 9 (TV: 5 & 7)

: 4 & 6 (TV: 3 & 4) 7 & 9 (TV: 5 & 7) Seasonal Average

Humphries : 98.80

Littler: 100.96

: 98.80 100.96 180s per leg in 2025

Humphries : 0.32

Littler: 0.45

: 0.32 0.45 Checkout % in 2025

Humphries: 40.97%

Littler: 41.66% Humphries v Littler: Head-to-head record Overall Head-to-Head : 10-14

2025 Head-to-Head : 4-6

: 10-14 : 4-6 All Televised Meetings : 7-12

2025 Televised Meetings: 4-6

: 7-12 4-6 All Finals: 3-2

Major Finals: 3-1

World Championship Final 2024: 7-4

Premier League Final 2024: 7-11

Players Championship Finals 2024: 11-7

Premier League Final 2025: 11-8