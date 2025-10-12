Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Luke Littler is the World Grand Prix champion (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Luke Littler is the World Grand Prix champion (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler thrashes Luke Humphries to win his first World Grand Prix title and seventh major overall

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Sun October 12, 2025 · 1h ago

Luke Littler powered to his seventh major title in less than two years as he destroyed his great rival Luke Humphries 6-1 to win the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

The world champion, who also added the World Matchplay and UK Open to his hauls this year, was far too strong for his big rival and this latest triumph also sees him gain revenge for defeat in May's Premier League final when he was the defending his title from 2024.

The pair have now won 15 of the last 21 majors since Humphries broke his duck at the 2023 World Grand Prix and only have three tournaments left each to complete the set.

Both require the European Championship, which takes place later this month, while Littler also needs the Players Championship Finals and Masters, with Humphries seeking the UK Open and World Series Finals.

Littler won each of the opening four sets in deciding legs to establish a commanding cushion, before Humphries produced a timely burst to open his account in set five.

However, Littler restored his four-set buffer with a blistering sixth set surge, before capping off a merciless display to pocket the £120,000 top prize.

“This is not the easiest tournament to win and this week has been so tough,” reflected Littler, who also missed the bull for a nine-darter in a high-quality final. “Now I have picked the trophy up, I can tick it off and there’s not many left!

“I’ve learnt from the World Matchplay that I have to hit the big outshots and the big scores when Luke puts me under pressure, and I think I did that very well tonight.

“He was always behind me and I couldn’t step off the gas, so I am very happy to win.”

Littler, who previously overcame Gian van Veen, Mike De Decker, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in the event, has made no secret of his desire to overhaul Humphries and claim the world number one spot, and his exploits in Leicester have taken him to within £70,000 of his World Cup partner.

“It’s not a lot of prize money, especially given what we play for. Luke will know now that I am on his back – I am on to him.”

Humphries was unable to add a second double-start title to his extensive trophy haul, having joined Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in reaching three successive World Grand Prix finals.

The world number one, who defeated Nathan Aspinall, Krzysztof Ratajski, Cameron Menzies and Danny Noppert, said: "It is hard to take, it is disappointing. Luke is so clinical,” admitted a gracious Humphries, who walks away with the £60,000 runner-up prize.

“In the first four sets, I missed so many darts to get in – double 16 was my friend for the last three years and tonight it wasn’t.

"Luke is amazing, he’s so good. I tried my best there but he ran away with it in the end and his class shone through. I’ll be back. I’ve got many more battles with him in the future that I need to be better for – but he is amazing so fair play.

“I have to just get better, I have to practice harder and if I don’t then he will just walk away with it every time. I have to go home and dedicate everything to being a dart player and work harder than I ever have, because I want to match him.”

Humphries 1-6 Littler: Match Stats

Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-2, 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2

  • Average
    Humphries: 93.61
    Littler: 92.15
  • 180s
    Humphries: 10
    Littler: 8
  • Checkout %
    Humphries: 48.3%
    Littler: 47.5%
  • 100+ checkouts (high checkout)
    Humphries: 3 (154)
    Littler: 3 (116)

Routes to the World Grand Prix final

LUKE HUMPHRIES

LUKE LITTLER

2025 World Grand Prix statistics

  • Tournament Average
    Humphries: 92.98
    Littler: 92.86
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Humphries: 25 (0.35)
    Littler: 24 (0.39)
  • Checkout %
    Humphries: 43.69%
    Littler: 43.16%
  • Double-in %
    Humphries: 44.65%
    Littler: 42.76%
  • 100+ checkouts (high checkout)
    Humphries: 8 (156)
    Littler: 7 (170)

2025 Season Statistics

  • 2025 Titles & Finals
    Humphries: 4 & 6 (TV: 3 & 4)
    Littler: 7 & 9 (TV: 5 & 7)
  • Seasonal Average
    Humphries: 98.80
    Littler: 100.96
  • 180s per leg in 2025
    Humphries: 0.32
    Littler: 0.45
  • Checkout % in 2025
    Humphries: 40.97%
    Littler: 41.66%

Humphries v Littler: Head-to-head record

  • Overall Head-to-Head: 10-14
    2025 Head-to-Head: 4-6
  • All Televised Meetings: 7-12
    2025 Televised Meetings: 4-6
  • All Finals: 3-2
    Major Finals: 3-1
    World Championship Final 2024: 7-4
    Premier League Final 2024: 7-11
    Players Championship Finals 2024: 11-7
    Premier League Final 2025: 11-8

Rolls of honours

LUKE LITTLER

  • World Championship 2025
  • World Matchplay 2025
  • UK Open 2025
  • World Grand Prix 2025
  • Premier League 2024
  • Grand Slam of Darts 2024
  • World Series Finals 2024
  • World Series Titles: 4
  • European Tour Titles: 4
  • Players Championship Titles: 3
  • Total PDC Titles: 18

LUKE HUMPHRIES

  • World Championship 2024
  • World Matchplay 2024
  • Premier League 2025
  • World Masters 2025
  • World Grand Prix 2023
  • Grand Slam of Darts 2023
  • Players Championship Finals 2023 & 2024
  • World Series Titles: 2
  • European Tour Titles: 8
  • Players Championship Titles: 4
  • World Cup: 2023
  • Total PDC Titles: 23

2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

FINAL

  • (1) Luke Humphries 1-6 Luke Littler (2)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (1) Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert (13)
  • (2) Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton (6)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries (1)
  • (13) Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson (12)
  • (2) Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price (7)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton (6)

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
  • Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
  • (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
  • (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

2025 World Grand Prix Schedule

Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer

Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
  • Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
  • Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen

Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
  • Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock

Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton
  • Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price
  • Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries

Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)

  • Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert
  • Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton

Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 11 sets)

  • Luke Humphries 1-6 Luke Littler

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £120,000
  • Runner-up - £60,000
  • Semi-finalists - £40,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £25,000
  • Second round - £15,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
  • Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Luke Littler - 1
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....