Darts results: Luke Littler overcomes Gerwyn Price in an all-time classic to reach the World Grand Prix semi-finals in Leicester

Littler overturned a two-deficit to topple 2020 champion Price in a contest littered with drama, converting a magical 152 finish in a deciding-leg thriller to preserve his title hopes at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.

Littler then survived three match darts to restore parity in the fourth, having summoned up a skin-saving 154 checkout just moments prior.

The World Champion was staring down the barrel of a straight-sets defeat against a fired-up Price, before banishing his doubling woes with a 107 average in set three to halve the deficit.

Both players failed to pin a starting double with their first visit, but with Price poised on a potential two-darter for victory, Littler had the final say, converting an astonishing 152 to complete the comeback.

The Warrington wonderkid continued his charge to lead 2-0 in the fifth and decisive set, only for Price to hit back with a brilliant 156 outshot to set up a fascinating last-leg shoot-out.

“In that last leg we were both feeling the nerves and both giving it a little bit, but I’m just so glad I was able to hit that winning double.”

“When I was 2-0 down, I just said to myself: ‘It’s now or never. You have to switch on!’

“What a strange game,” claimed Littler, who will take on 2021 champion Jonny Clayton in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Clayton raced through to the last four following a straight-sets demolition of Dirk van Duijvenbode, converting a hat-trick of ton-plus checkouts in sweeping aside the 2020 runner-up.

Van Duijvenbode won the opening leg of the contest before Clayton rattled off nine without reply, producing 112, 118 and 130 checkouts to cap off a finishing masterclass.

“I knew I had to produce something close to my A-game tonight,” insisted Clayton, who has reached the semi-finals of every televised ranking event this season.

“Dirk and I are big mates backstage. He’s a character and a great player, so I’m glad to get over that line.

“I’ve got a smile on my face. It’s going to be a difficult game tomorrow, but I’m still here, so watch out!”

Clayton will be joined in the semi-finals by 2023 champion Luke Humphries, who overcame the challenge of Cameron Menzies to advance to a third consecutive World Grand Prix semi-final.

The world number one fended off a blistering mid-game burst from the Scot to complete a 3-1 success, averaging 91, landing five 180s and pinning 46% of his attempts at double in the process.

“I felt amazing tonight," declared Humphries, the runner-up to Mike De Decker 12 months ago.

“I thought my scoring was brilliant. My doubling-in wasn’t as good, so now I’m just waiting for them both to click together.

“I’ve slowed my throw down recently and I feel really relaxed. I always strive for more, and maybe this is a new version of me starting to come out.”

Humphries will now take on Danny Noppert for a place in Sunday’s showpiece, after the Dutchman advanced to his second double-start semi-final with a 3-1 victory over 2016 runner-up Gary Anderson.

Anderson drew first blood courtesy of a majestic 158 finish on the bull, although Noppert fought back superbly, wrapping up victory with a clinical 92 kill after the Scot missed a dart at tops to force a final set.

“I am speechless,” admitted Noppert, who pinned 11 of his 18 attempts at a finishing double to triumph.

“It was a rollercoaster of a game, but I’m really happy to be in the semi-finals!

“What a game it was. I felt really nervous at times, but it was a great finish at the end!”

2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

QUARTER-FINALS

Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries (1)

(13) Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson (12)

(2) Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price (7)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton (6)

ROUND TWO

(1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)

(4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)

Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)

(2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker

(7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney

(6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall

(16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

(8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies

(9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman

(4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer

(13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena

(5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen

(12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld

(2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen

(15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker

(7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle

(10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce

(3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney

(6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding

(11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

2025 World Grand Prix Schedule

Monday October 6 (1800 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of 3 sets)

Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman

Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies

James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen

Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall

Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld

Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer

Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of 3 sets)

Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding

Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle

Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen

Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker

Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen

Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse

Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock

Friday October 10 (1900 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson

Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton

Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price

Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries

Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)

Luke Humphries v Danny Noppert

Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton

Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

Winner - £120,000

Runner-up - £60,000

Semi-finalists - £40,000

Quarter-finalists - £25,000

Second round - £15,000

First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.

All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets

Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 11

Michael van Gerwen - 6

James Wade - 2

Mike de Decker - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Jonny Clayton - 1

Gerwyn Price - 1

Daryl Gurney - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

Alan Warriner - 1

Robert Thornton - 1

