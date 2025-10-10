Darts results: Luke Littler overcomes Gerwyn Price in an all-time classic to reach the World Grand Prix semi-finals in Leicester

Luke Littler battled back from the brink to deny Gerwyn Price in an astonishing quarter-final tie at the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix on Friday evening.
Littler overturned a two-deficit to topple 2020 champion Price in a contest littered with drama, converting a magical 152 finish in a deciding-leg thriller to preserve his title hopes at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.
The World Champion was staring down the barrel of a straight-sets defeat against a fired-up Price, before banishing his doubling woes with a 107 average in set three to halve the deficit.
Littler then survived three match darts to restore parity in the fourth, having summoned up a skin-saving 154 checkout just moments prior.
The Warrington wonderkid continued his charge to lead 2-0 in the fifth and decisive set, only for Price to hit back with a brilliant 156 outshot to set up a fascinating last-leg shoot-out.
Both players failed to pin a starting double with their first visit, but with Price poised on a potential two-darter for victory, Littler had the final say, converting an astonishing 152 to complete the comeback.
“What a strange game,” claimed Littler, who will take on 2021 champion Jonny Clayton in Saturday’s semi-finals.
“When I was 2-0 down, I just said to myself: ‘It’s now or never. You have to switch on!’
“In that last leg we were both feeling the nerves and both giving it a little bit, but I’m just so glad I was able to hit that winning double.”
Clayton raced through to the last four following a straight-sets demolition of Dirk van Duijvenbode, converting a hat-trick of ton-plus checkouts in sweeping aside the 2020 runner-up.
Van Duijvenbode won the opening leg of the contest before Clayton rattled off nine without reply, producing 112, 118 and 130 checkouts to cap off a finishing masterclass.
“I knew I had to produce something close to my A-game tonight,” insisted Clayton, who has reached the semi-finals of every televised ranking event this season.
“Dirk and I are big mates backstage. He’s a character and a great player, so I’m glad to get over that line.
“I’ve got a smile on my face. It’s going to be a difficult game tomorrow, but I’m still here, so watch out!”
Clayton will be joined in the semi-finals by 2023 champion Luke Humphries, who overcame the challenge of Cameron Menzies to advance to a third consecutive World Grand Prix semi-final.
The world number one fended off a blistering mid-game burst from the Scot to complete a 3-1 success, averaging 91, landing five 180s and pinning 46% of his attempts at double in the process.
“I felt amazing tonight," declared Humphries, the runner-up to Mike De Decker 12 months ago.
“I thought my scoring was brilliant. My doubling-in wasn’t as good, so now I’m just waiting for them both to click together.
“I’ve slowed my throw down recently and I feel really relaxed. I always strive for more, and maybe this is a new version of me starting to come out.”
Humphries will now take on Danny Noppert for a place in Sunday’s showpiece, after the Dutchman advanced to his second double-start semi-final with a 3-1 victory over 2016 runner-up Gary Anderson.
Anderson drew first blood courtesy of a majestic 158 finish on the bull, although Noppert fought back superbly, wrapping up victory with a clinical 92 kill after the Scot missed a dart at tops to force a final set.
“I am speechless,” admitted Noppert, who pinned 11 of his 18 attempts at a finishing double to triumph.
“It was a rollercoaster of a game, but I’m really happy to be in the semi-finals!
“What a game it was. I felt really nervous at times, but it was a great finish at the end!”
2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
QUARTER-FINALS
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries (1)
- (13) Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price (7)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton (6)
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
- (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
- (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
- (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
2025 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen
Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock
Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries
Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)
- Luke Humphries v Danny Noppert
- Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton
Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds