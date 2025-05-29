Darts results: Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler to win the 2025 Premier League Darts title

Luke Humphries overcame his great rival Luke Littler to win his first Premier League title and become just the fourth different player to complete the PDC's Triple Crown.

Only Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson had previously achieved the feat of winning the sport's three most lucrative trophies but Cool Hand came through a nervy battle with the 18-year-old sensation to add the Premier League crown to the World Championship and World Matchplay titles, which he collected in 2024.

World Championship 2024

Premier League 2025

World Matchplay 2024

World Masters 2025

World Grand Prix 2023

Grand Slam 2023

PC Finals 2023 & 2024



It was almost inevitable that the gruelling 17-week campaign would conclude with yet another meeting between the two biggest stars and while it lacked the drama of many of their previous tussles - including last year's climax in which Littler hit a nine-darter en route to the title - Humphries won't care as the 11-8 triumph saw him pick up his seventh different major since 2023 and a cheque for £275,000. The only two majors he's yet to win are the UK Open and the European Championship but it surely won't be too many years before he completes the full set.

Humphries, who earlier beat Nathan Aspinall in the semi-finals, said: "This one means the world to me, that was the one I was missing. It was the one I wanted, I have done it now. If I don't win another title, I am happy as I have done the three hardest ones to do. "Phil Taylor has given me a lot of support over the last couple of weeks so, Phil, if you are watching, thank you. He gave me a lot of advice and that extra support. "I love Luke to bits. He is one of my best mates on tour and he is so good. He wasn't at his best tonight, neither was I. I thought the game was going to go away from me at 3-0 down.

World Champion 2024

World Matchplay 2024

Premier League 2025



"He is a great player, a great lad, and I will get in early before he trounces everyone." Littler was favourite to lift the trophy once again having finished the regular season way ahead at the top of the table with a record-breaking 45 points and an unprecedented six nightly titles, but despite boasting the higher average of 100.29 and firing in 10 maximums, he was ultimately made to pay for a slow start. The world champion, who had earlier beaten Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals, said: "No one likes losing but I am fine. I am glad to say it's over as it has been a tough 17 weeks. "I will be back next year." The two Lukes will team up for England at the World Cup of Darts in Germany from June 12-14 and will be hot favourites for the title. Humphries said: "I am really looking forward to it. We are good friends and good players and if we connect we stand a good chance of winning." "If we play our best, I don't think anyone will touch us." Littler added: "He can lead me to victory." Final result: Luke Littler 8-11 Luke Humphries Averages

Littler: 100.29

Humphries: 97.86

Littler: 100.29 Humphries: 97.86 180s

Littler: 10

Humphries: 5

Littler: 10 Humphries: 5 Checkout %

Littler: 29.6%

Humphries: 29.6%

Littler: 29.6% Humphries: 29.6% 100+ checkouts

Littler: 0

Humphries: 1 (130)