Darts results: Luke Humphries makes winning start at World Grand Prix as Gary Anderson avoids scare against Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Humphries, Gary Anderson and Stephen Bunting were three of the seeds who avoided an early exit on night one of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Humphries won through a blockbuster clash against 2022 runner-up Aspinall on Day One of the double-start showpiece, as three seeded stars suffered early exits at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena. WATCH: THE TOP 40 HIGHEST EARNERS IN DARTS HISTORY

The world number one defied a spectacular 170 checkout from Aspinall to win a hard-fought opening set, before powering in a magnificent 156 of his own en route to a straight-sets success. “It was a big game tonight,” reflected 2023 champion Humphries, also the runner-up 12 months ago.

“Nathan is a fantastic player, but he let me in a couple of times, and that 156 was massive for myself. “My starting doubles were good and they usually are here. My scoring wasn’t as strong, but hopefully I can come back on Wednesday and be better.”

Humphries will be joined in round two by 2016 runner-up Anderson, who edged out his old adversary Van Barneveld in a last-leg thriller to book his place in round two. Van Barneveld withstood an early barrage from Anderson to force a deciding leg, only for the Scot to produce a late flurry to set up a showdown against 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen.

Cullen returned to winning ways on the big stage with a clinical 2-0 win against James Wade, pinning six of his 11 darts at a finishing double to dump out the two-time champion. Stephen Bunting produced the performance of Monday’s opening night, however, averaging 97, landing five 180s and converting 116 and 130 finishes in his straight-sets win over Niko Springer. Bunting will now play Danny Noppert in round two, after the Dutch number two landed a 158 checkout to complete a terrific comeback against his fellow countryman. Jermaine Wattimena.

