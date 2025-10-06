Menu icon
Sporting Life
Luke Humphries
Luke Humphries

Darts results: Luke Humphries makes winning start at World Grand Prix as Gary Anderson avoids scare against Raymond van Barneveld

By Sporting Life
Darts
Mon October 06, 2025 · 1h ago

Luke Humphries, Gary Anderson and Stephen Bunting were three of the seeds who avoided an early exit on night one of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Humphries won through a blockbuster clash against 2022 runner-up Aspinall on Day One of the double-start showpiece, as three seeded stars suffered early exits at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.

WATCH: THE TOP 40 HIGHEST EARNERS IN DARTS HISTORY

Who Tops the Rich List? The 40 Highest Prize Money Earners In Darts

The world number one defied a spectacular 170 checkout from Aspinall to win a hard-fought opening set, before powering in a magnificent 156 of his own en route to a straight-sets success.

“It was a big game tonight,” reflected 2023 champion Humphries, also the runner-up 12 months ago.

“Nathan is a fantastic player, but he let me in a couple of times, and that 156 was massive for myself.

“My starting doubles were good and they usually are here. My scoring wasn’t as strong, but hopefully I can come back on Wednesday and be better.”

Humphries will be joined in round two by 2016 runner-up Anderson, who edged out his old adversary Van Barneveld in a last-leg thriller to book his place in round two.

Van Barneveld withstood an early barrage from Anderson to force a deciding leg, only for the Scot to produce a late flurry to set up a showdown against 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen.

Cullen returned to winning ways on the big stage with a clinical 2-0 win against James Wade, pinning six of his 11 darts at a finishing double to dump out the two-time champion.

Stephen Bunting produced the performance of Monday’s opening night, however, averaging 97, landing five 180s and converting 116 and 130 finishes in his straight-sets win over Niko Springer.

Bunting will now play Danny Noppert in round two, after the Dutch number two landed a 158 checkout to complete a terrific comeback against his fellow countryman. Jermaine Wattimena.

Earlier in the night, Rob Cross edged out debutant Wessel Nijman in a dramatic start to this year’s tournament, surviving a match dart at the bull in the decider to complete a hard-fought victory.

Nijman outscored Cross for large periods of the contest, but the 2017/18 World Champion delivered on the outer ring, pinning eight of his 16 attempts at a finishing double to progress.

Cameron Menzies awaits Cross in round two, after the Scottish star registered his first victory on the World Grand Prix stage with an impressive straight-sets win against 2019 semi-finalist Chris Dobey.

Elsewhere, Krzysztof Ratajski raced through to round two with a dominant straight-sets win against German number one Martin Schindler.

Ratajski conceded a solitary leg to triumph with an impressive 95.94 average, although he now faces an ominous assignment against Humphries for a place in the quarter-finals.

Round One will conclude on Tuesday, as Mike De Decker opens his title defence against two-time World Champion Peter Wright.

Luke Littler and Gian van Veen will lock horns in a blockbuster clash, while Michael van Gerwen begins his bid for a seventh double-start crown against his fellow countryman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Former champions Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton and Daryl Gurney also enter the fray, as they take on Ryan Searle, Andrew Gilding and Ross Smith respectively.

2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

  • (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
  • (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (2) Luke Littler v Gian van Veen
  • (15) Peter Wright v Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
  • (10) Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ross Smith v Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding
  • (11) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse

2025 World Grand Prix Schedule

Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer

Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse
  • Ross Smith v Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding
  • Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
  • Luke Littler v Gian van Veen
  • Michael van Gerwen v Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright v Mike De Decker
  • Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four matches

Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four matches

Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Four matches

Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Two matches

Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £120,000
  • Runner-up - £60,000
  • Semi-finalists - £40,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £25,000
  • Second round - £15,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
  • Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

