Luke Littler made yet more history in his remarkable career as he defeated James Wade 18-13 in the World Matchplay final to become just the fifth player in history to complete the 'Triple Crown' of PDC darts.

The unstoppable 18-year-old, who won the most perfect of perfect legs against Josh Rock in the semi-finals, is now the youngest ever Winter Gardens champion by six years, breaking the record that Wade set when lifting the trophy aged 24 way back in 2007.

Luke Littler becomes the youngest World Matchplay champion to complete the Triple Crown at the age of 18.



After just a year and a half as a pro, he joins Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries in this elite group 🤯pic.twitter.com/ovl1mGAWWr — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 27, 2025

The cheque for £200,000 also saw him crash through the £2million prize money barrier which is a eye-watering achievement in just 19 months since becoming a PDC professional. Aside from landing the 2025 World Championship and 2024 Premier League - which are the other two pillars of the Triple Crown - those earnings have been boosted by three other majors at the UK Open (2025), Grand Slam (2024) and World Series of Darts Finals (2024) while he also has eight other PDC titles on his CV.

🏆 World Championship

🏆 World Matchplay

🏆 Premier League



Well, it's taken Luke Littler just 19 months to complete the Triple Crown that only four other players in darts history have managed; Taylor, MVG, Anderson & Humphries! pic.twitter.com/Q3xf9FLU1l — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 27, 2025

The concept of darts having their own Triple Crown was thought up by Rod Studd and Wayne Mardle during commentary many years ago and while some may question whether it's an 'official' achievement or not - it's certainly a club only the very best will earn membership to. That said, the bouncers on the door of this club won't be letting the legendary James Wade in due to his lack of a world title. Only Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries previously made the list and the latter only joined as recently as May when defeating Littler in the Premier League final. Wade was remarkably appearing in his seventh World Matchplay final - 19 years after his last having finished runner-up to Phil Taylor on debut way back in 2006 - but he's lost six of them now and all to members of the Triple Crown club (Taylor x3, MVG x1 & Littler x1).

Luke Littler's achievements and statistics in just over a year and a half of being a pro. Absolutely mental 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DLO1v8KKtp — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 27, 2025

The Machine did lead 5-0 after a breathtaking start to the match only for Littler to respond in emphatic fashion by whitewashing his opponent in the second session. From there Littler continued to unleash a barrage of 180s and his 17 in the match saw him reach a record-breaking 64 maximums in the tournament. He eclipsed Adrian Lewis previous mark of 56 in the 22nd leg which almost saw him hit a second nine-dart finish in as many days but his attempt fell short after seven perfect darts.

This leg saw Luke Littler break Adrian Lewis' record (56) for the most 180s at a World Matchplay and it was nearly a nine-darter!



Wish Lewis can one day get back to his best to take on Littler 🤞pic.twitter.com/p5DR4afBUb — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 27, 2025

Littler always kept Wade at bay to run out an 18-13 winner and finished up with an average of 107.24 - the third highest in a final ever behind Phil Taylor's efforts of 111.23 against Lewis in 2013 and 109.47 against Wade back in 2008. “This means absolutely everything,” reflected Littler, who averaged 105.12 across the tournament - the fourth highest in World Matchplay history behind Phil Taylor's three best efforts of 106.3, 105.8 & 105.7. “Phil Taylor was my idol. He came here and won it 16 times, and now my name is on this trophy. This is the one I wanted, this is the one I’ve practised for. “I’ve really been tested this week, but I’ve shown my character by getting myself out of difficult situations.”

Imagine earning £2million from darts prize money in just a year and a half.



This is how Luke Littler made it look ridiculously easy. pic.twitter.com/j0X2w0kURE — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 27, 2025

"I have definitely put my family and friends through it this week,” joked Littler. “When I was 5-0 down, I said to myself: ‘You’ve been here before, what are you doing?’ “Thankfully I managed to pull it out of the bag and level at five apiece. James then dropped off slightly, and then I found my power scoring. “The atmosphere has been unbelievable all week, and this win definitely rights the wrongs from losing in the first round last year.” Luke Littler 18-13 James Wade: Match stats Average

Littler: 107.24

Wade: 101.54

Littler: 107.24 Wade: 101.54 180s

Littler: 17

Wade: 6

Littler: 17 Wade: 6 Checkout %

Littler: 42%

Wade: 45%

Littler: 42% Wade: 45% 100+ Checkouts

Littler: 1 (115)

Wade: 1 (101)

Luke Littler: PDC Roll of honour World Champion: 2025

World Matchplay: 2025

Premier League: 2024

UK Open: 2025

Grand Slam: 2024

World Series Finals: 2024

European Tour titles x3

World Series tour titles x2

Pro Tour titles x3

Nine-darters: 7

Televised nine-darters: 4

2025 World Matchplay Statistics (Pre final) Tournament Average

Wade: 100.61

Littler : 104.46

100.61 : 104.46 100+ averages

Wade: 3 (101.79 v Clayton, 102.53 v Nijman & 104.44 v Cullen)

Littler : 3 (107.5 v Rock, 103.91 v Gilding & 108.92 v Searle)

3 (101.79 v Clayton, 102.53 v Nijman & 104.44 v Cullen) : 3 (107.5 v Rock, 103.91 v Gilding & 108.92 v Searle) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Wade: 25 (0.25)

Littler : 47 (0.48)

25 (0.25) : 47 (0.48) Checkout %

Wade: 51.82%

Littler : 38.36%

51.82% : 38.36% 100+ Checkouts

Wade: 6 (High: 161)

Littler: 7 (High: 141)