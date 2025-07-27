Menu icon
Luke Littler won the World Matchplay
Luke Littler won the World Matchplay

Darts results: Luke Littler becomes youngest World Matchplay champion and completes the PDC's Triple Crown of majors

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Sun July 27, 2025 · 15 min ago

Luke Littler made yet more history in his remarkable career as he defeated James Wade 18-13 in the World Matchplay final to become just the fifth player in history to complete the 'Triple Crown' of PDC darts.

The unstoppable 18-year-old, who won the most perfect of perfect legs against Josh Rock in the semi-finals, is now the youngest ever Winter Gardens champion by six years, breaking the record that Wade set when lifting the trophy aged 24 way back in 2007.

The cheque for £200,000 also saw him crash through the £2million prize money barrier which is a eye-watering achievement in just 19 months since becoming a PDC professional.

Aside from landing the 2025 World Championship and 2024 Premier League - which are the other two pillars of the Triple Crown - those earnings have been boosted by three other majors at the UK Open (2025), Grand Slam (2024) and World Series of Darts Finals (2024) while he also has eight other PDC titles on his CV.

The concept of darts having their own Triple Crown was thought up by Rod Studd and Wayne Mardle during commentary many years ago and while some may question whether it's an 'official' achievement or not - it's certainly a club only the very best will earn membership to.

That said, the bouncers on the door of this club won't be letting the legendary James Wade in due to his lack of a world title. Only Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries previously made the list and the latter only joined as recently as May when defeating Littler in the Premier League final.

Wade was remarkably appearing in his seventh World Matchplay final - 19 years after his last having finished runner-up to Phil Taylor on debut way back in 2006 - but he's lost six of them now and all to members of the Triple Crown club (Taylor x3, MVG x1 & Littler x1).

The Machine did lead 5-0 after a breathtaking start to the match only for Littler to respond in emphatic fashion by whitewashing his opponent in the second session.

From there Littler continued to unleash a barrage of 180s and his 17 in the match saw him reach a record-breaking 64 maximums in the tournament.

He eclipsed Adrian Lewis previous mark of 56 in the 22nd leg which almost saw him hit a second nine-dart finish in as many days but his attempt fell short after seven perfect darts.

Littler always kept Wade at bay to run out an 18-13 winner and finished up with an average of 107.24 - the third highest in a final ever behind Phil Taylor's efforts of 111.23 against Lewis in 2013 and 109.47 against Wade back in 2008.

“This means absolutely everything,” reflected Littler, who averaged 105.12 across the tournament - the fourth highest in World Matchplay history behind Phil Taylor's three best efforts of 106.3, 105.8 & 105.7.

“Phil Taylor was my idol. He came here and won it 16 times, and now my name is on this trophy. This is the one I wanted, this is the one I’ve practised for.

“I’ve really been tested this week, but I’ve shown my character by getting myself out of difficult situations.”

"I have definitely put my family and friends through it this week,” joked Littler. “When I was 5-0 down, I said to myself: ‘You’ve been here before, what are you doing?’

“Thankfully I managed to pull it out of the bag and level at five apiece. James then dropped off slightly, and then I found my power scoring.

“The atmosphere has been unbelievable all week, and this win definitely rights the wrongs from losing in the first round last year.”

Luke Littler 18-13 James Wade: Match stats

  • Average
    Littler: 107.24
    Wade: 101.54
  • 180s
    Littler: 17
    Wade: 6
  • Checkout %
    Littler: 42%
    Wade: 45%
  • 100+ Checkouts
    Littler: 1 (115)
    Wade: 1 (101)

Luke Littler: PDC Roll of honour

  • World Champion: 2025
  • World Matchplay: 2025
  • Premier League: 2024
  • UK Open: 2025
  • Grand Slam: 2024
  • World Series Finals: 2024
  • European Tour titles x3
  • World Series tour titles x2
  • Pro Tour titles x3
  • Nine-darters: 7
  • Televised nine-darters: 4

2025 World Matchplay Statistics (Pre final)

  • Tournament Average
    Wade: 100.61
    Littler: 104.46
  • 100+ averages
    Wade: 3 (101.79 v Clayton, 102.53 v Nijman & 104.44 v Cullen)
    Littler: 3 (107.5 v Rock, 103.91 v Gilding & 108.92 v Searle)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Wade: 25 (0.25)
    Littler: 47 (0.48)
  • Checkout %
    Wade: 51.82%
    Littler: 38.36%
  • 100+ Checkouts
    Wade: 6 (High: 161)
    Littler: 7 (High: 141)

Wade v Littler: Routes to the final

Luke Littler

  • R1: 10-2 v Searle
    Average: 108.92
    180s: 5
    100+ Checkouts: 2 (126, 102)
    Checkout %: 52.6%
  • R2: 13-11 v Wattimena
    Average: 99.28
    180s: 9
    100+ Checkouts: 3 (120, 107, 100)
    Checkout %: 31.7%
  • QF: 16-14 v Gilding
    Average: 103.91
    180s: 18
    100+ Checkouts: 1 (140)
    Checkout %: 43.2%
  • SF: 17-14 v Rock
    Average: 107.5
    180s: 15
    100+ Checkouts: 1 (141)
    Checkout %: 34.7%

James Wade

  • R1: 10-3 v Cullen
    Average: 104.44
    180s: 3
    100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 65)
    Checkout %: 66.7%
  • R2: 11-5 v Nijman
    Average: 102.53
    180s: 5
    100+ Checkouts: 3 (126, 121, 108)
    Checkout %: 64.7%
  • QF: 16-13 v Van Veen
    Average: 96.35
    180s: 9
    100+ Checkouts: 1 (100)
    Checkout %: 39.0%
  • SF: 20-18 v Clayton
    Average: 101.79
    180s: 8
    100+ Checkouts: 2 (161, 161)
    Checkout %: 55.6%

World Matchplay: Tournament results

