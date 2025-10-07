Darts results: Luke Littler and Gian van Veen make history with record-breaking display at the World Grand Prix

The world champion was handed an extremely tough draw against one of the sport's fastest rising stars, who'd also beaten him three times in a row this season, and their eagerly-anticipated showdown was widely billed as the tie of the first round in Leicester.

Imagine breaking a record that has stood for 24 years and still lose?! Hardly anyone averages over 100+ at the World Grand Prix so for Luke Littler and Gian van Veen to go straight into the top five of all time is absolutely crazy. pic.twitter.com/Gn5O18uF0m

Both players, who were looking for their maiden victory in this format after bowing out at this stage 12 months ago, quickly lived up to the hype with a staggering first set of darts which Littler pinched 3-2 with an average of 104.37 compared to van Veen's 106.94.

🤯 You won't see many better sets than that, let alone in double-start! (104.37) Luke Littler 3-2 Gian van Veen (106.94) pic.twitter.com/lDozw9SNy6

The teenage sensation found another gear in the second set by taking all three legs to complete a 2-0 victory in around 10 minutes of total playing time, but van Veen's final average of 106.47 was the highest in the competition's history.

It broke Alan Warriner-Little's record of 106.45 that he set way back in 2001 and nobody had come remotely close since. Until tonight.

Littler's average of 105.58 was the third highest of all time but more importantly it's sent out an ominous warning to the rest of his rivals.