Luke Littler (Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC)
Darts results: Luke Littler and Gian van Veen make history with record-breaking display at the World Grand Prix

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Tue October 07, 2025 · 6 min ago

Luke Littler and Gian van Veen produced double-start darts from the gods on an historic night at World Grand Prix.

The world champion was handed an extremely tough draw against one of the sport's fastest rising stars, who'd also beaten him three times in a row this season, and their eagerly-anticipated showdown was widely billed as the tie of the first round in Leicester.

Both players, who were looking for their maiden victory in this format after bowing out at this stage 12 months ago, quickly lived up to the hype with a staggering first set of darts which Littler pinched 3-2 with an average of 104.37 compared to van Veen's 106.94.

The teenage sensation found another gear in the second set by taking all three legs to complete a 2-0 victory in around 10 minutes of total playing time, but van Veen's final average of 106.47 was the highest in the competition's history.

It broke Alan Warriner-Little's record of 106.45 that he set way back in 2001 and nobody had come remotely close since. Until tonight.

Littler's average of 105.58 was the third highest of all time but more importantly it's sent out an ominous warning to the rest of his rivals.

More to follow...

2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

  • (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
  • (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • (15) Peter Wright v Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • (10) Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

2025 World Grand Prix Schedule

Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer

Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright v Mike De Decker
  • Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four matches

Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four matches

Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Four matches

Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Two matches

Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £120,000
  • Runner-up - £60,000
  • Semi-finalists - £40,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £25,000
  • Second round - £15,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
  • Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

