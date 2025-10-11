Darts results: Luke Humphries to face Luke Littler in the World Grand Prix final

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler will renew their rivalry in the final of the 2025 BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena on Sunday.

Sunday's double-start showpiece will be the sixth time the pair have met in a televised final, with Humphries claiming the bragging rights in May’s Premier League and Littler tasting glory Down Under in August’s World Series. For Humphries, it also marks a third consecutive World Grand Prix final as he looks to avenge his defeat to Mike De Decker 12 months ago and win back the title he clinched in 2023. Whereas for Littler, this represents a first chance to win one of the few PDC titles to elude him thus far in his illustrious career – having crashed out in round one on his debut last year.

Not only did Luke Humphries join Phil Taylor and MVG as the only players to reach three straight World GP finals, he's now won all of his last 12 major semi-finals.



And he went on to lift the trophy in 8 of those last 11 finals. pic.twitter.com/p2GII3JJy6 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 11, 2025

Humphries booked his place in Sunday’s showdown with an impressive dismantling of a resolute Danny Noppert. The world number one started magnificently, averaging 110 as he raced to the opening set which featured finishes of 155 and 108. He then averaged near 116 in the third set as he established a 3-0 lead before moving to the brink of victory at 4-1. Noppert dug deep to reduce the deficit to just one set at 4-3, but Humphries proved too strong in a blistering final set as he found finishes of 135 and 110 to secure his place in the final. “It was a great game," reflected Humphries, who joins Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in reaching three consecutive World Grand Prix finals. "I thought we both played really well. Danny pushed me all the way and I got a little frustrated at myself, but I came out fired up in the eighth set and it seemed to work.

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries for the World Grand Prix title.



Let's hope for more insane legs like this 🤯🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/rwdZG1FNet — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 11, 2025

“I knew it was going to be a battle but I’m proud of the resilience I showed tonight, and it’s a great achievement for myself to match Michael and Phil. “Some people question my mentality at times, but I can bounce back from difficult moments, and I think the break at 4-3 did me the world of good." Following the drama of his quarter-final victory over Price on Friday, Littler’s charge to the final proved more a little more straightforward as he brushed aside 2021 champion Jonny Clayton 5-1.

"That's disgusting darts"



Wayne Mardle's reaction and Jonny Clayton's face sums up Luke Littler's outrageous abilitypic.twitter.com/kpBlTh0RjU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 11, 2025

The World Champion set the tone with a stunning 161 checkout on his way to the opening set and he quickly took a 2-0 lead. Clayton himself was looking imperious on the doubles however, as finishes of 154 and 128 helped him to halve the deficit. That seemed to spur Littler on, and in a tense fourth set the 18-year-old pinned a stunning 140 checkout in a deciding leg to put a pin in Clayton’s comeback plans. It deflated the Welshman, and Littler started to flex in flamboyant fashion– winning the next six legs without reply to book his place in Sunday’s showpiece. “I’m very happy with the performance and the stats showed it there – both a good in and out doubles percentage,” reflected Littler. “That 140 was the main moment though, going in at 3-1 definitely settled me more. That 140 killed off Jonny a little - I am just really glad to get into the final.”