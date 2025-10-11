Darts results: Luke Humphries to face Luke Littler in the World Grand Prix final

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler will renew their rivalry in the final of the 2025 BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena on Sunday.
Sunday's double-start showpiece will be the sixth time the pair have met in a televised final, with Humphries claiming the bragging rights in May’s Premier League and Littler tasting glory Down Under in August’s World Series.
For Humphries, it also marks a third consecutive World Grand Prix final as he looks to avenge his defeat to Mike De Decker 12 months ago and win back the title he clinched in 2023.
Whereas for Littler, this represents a first chance to win one of the few PDC titles to elude him thus far in his illustrious career – having crashed out in round one on his debut last year.
Humphries booked his place in Sunday’s showdown with an impressive dismantling of a resolute Danny Noppert.
The world number one started magnificently, averaging 110 as he raced to the opening set which featured finishes of 155 and 108.
He then averaged near 116 in the third set as he established a 3-0 lead before moving to the brink of victory at 4-1.
Noppert dug deep to reduce the deficit to just one set at 4-3, but Humphries proved too strong in a blistering final set as he found finishes of 135 and 110 to secure his place in the final.
“It was a great game," reflected Humphries, who joins Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in reaching three consecutive World Grand Prix finals.
"I thought we both played really well. Danny pushed me all the way and I got a little frustrated at myself, but I came out fired up in the eighth set and it seemed to work.
“I knew it was going to be a battle but I’m proud of the resilience I showed tonight, and it’s a great achievement for myself to match Michael and Phil.
“Some people question my mentality at times, but I can bounce back from difficult moments, and I think the break at 4-3 did me the world of good."
Following the drama of his quarter-final victory over Price on Friday, Littler’s charge to the final proved more a little more straightforward as he brushed aside 2021 champion Jonny Clayton 5-1.
The World Champion set the tone with a stunning 161 checkout on his way to the opening set and he quickly took a 2-0 lead.
Clayton himself was looking imperious on the doubles however, as finishes of 154 and 128 helped him to halve the deficit.
That seemed to spur Littler on, and in a tense fourth set the 18-year-old pinned a stunning 140 checkout in a deciding leg to put a pin in Clayton’s comeback plans.
It deflated the Welshman, and Littler started to flex in flamboyant fashion– winning the next six legs without reply to book his place in Sunday’s showpiece.
“I’m very happy with the performance and the stats showed it there – both a good in and out doubles percentage,” reflected Littler.
“That 140 was the main moment though, going in at 3-1 definitely settled me more. That 140 killed off Jonny a little - I am just really glad to get into the final.”
Revenge will be on the cards for Littler after defeat to Humphries in May's Premier League final, with the added incentive of gaining more ground in the race for the world number one spot.
“I definitely owe Luke one for the Premier League, but Luke has a very good record here," continued the Warrington wonderkid.
"For me, it’s all new. Last year I lost in the first round of the Matchplay and this year I won it, and last year here I lost in the first round… and now I am in the final.”
“Hopefully I can get the win tomorrow and then I will be on Luke’s back even more for the number one spot.”
2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- (2) Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton (6)
QUARTER-FINALS
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries (1)
- (13) Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price (7)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton (6)
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
- (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
- (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
- (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
2025 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen
Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock
Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price
- Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries
Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Littler 5-1 Jonny Clayton
Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 11 sets)
- Luke Humphries v Luke Littler
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
