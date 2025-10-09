Luke Littler ended Mike De Decker’s reign a World Grand Prix champion to set up a blockbuster quarter-final tussle against Gerwyn Price.
After winning through a record-breaking contest against Gian van Veen on Tuesday, Littler continued his pursuit of World Grand Prix glory with a dominant 3-0 win over reigning champion De Decker.
The World Champion was always in control against the below-par Belgian, conjuring up a sensational 170 checkout to breeze through to Friday’s quarter-finals.
De Decker was unable to generate any momentum throughout, with Littler converting clinical 66, 91 and 95 combinations prior to his show-stopping 170.
“Mike definitely wasn’t at his best tonight, so I had to jump on it early on,” reflected Littler, who is yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament.
“My starting doubles were very good once again, and knocking out any reigning champion is a big achievement.
“Now it’s on to the quarter-finals. Hopefully I can go all the way, but you cannot afford to look too far ahead.”
Littler’s reward is a tantalising showdown against 2020 champion Price, who dispatched Josh Rock in similarly comprehensive style at the Mattioli Arena.
The Welshman reeled off eight consecutive legs to sweep aside the Northern Irishman, averaging over 100 in each of the last two sets to maintain his bid for a second double-start crown.
“I just looked at the averages and I thought I played better than that,” revealed Price, one of three former champions left in the tournament.
“I’m playing well. I probably need to up my scoring game because Luke is scoring really well, but if I put him under pressure, then it will be a good game.
“Luke is playing fantastic darts. I cannot take that away from him, but I’m here to win, and I’m not scared of anybody!”
Jonny Clayton and Dirk van Duijvenbode will also go head-to-head for a semi-final spot, following wins over Luke Woodhouse and Daryl Gurney earlier in the evening.
Clayton defied a mid-game slump to run out a 3-1 winner against Woodhouse, pinning nine of his 18 attempts at a finishing double to advance to his third World Grand Prix quarter-final.
“We both struggled at times. Luke gave me chances, and when that happens, you have to take them,” admitted the 2021 champion.
“Obviously I’m happy to win, but I need to get back on that practice board ready for tomorrow, and I will need a better performance than that.
“Dirk is playing well, but I know what I have to do, and that’s all that counts.”
Van Duijvenbode booked his place in the last eight with an emphatic straight-sets win over 2017 champion Gurney, averaging 96.4 to progress to his first televised quarter-final of the season.
The Dutchman won the opening eight legs of the contest without reply, before halting any prospect of a Gurney fightback with a magnificent match-winning 158 checkout.
“Usually when I play Daryl, he always finds ways to beat me,” claimed 2020 runner-up Van Duijvenbode, who had lost four of his last five meetings against the Northern Irishman.
“Today he had three or four chances to hit ton-plus finishes, but he was not doing it, so I did!
“I got a bit nervous at the end because I could see him coming back, but to produce that 12-darter to win it made me very happy.”
2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies
- (13) Danny Noppert v Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price (7)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jonny Clayton (6)
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
- (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
- (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
- (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
2025 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen
Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock
Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Danny Noppert v Gary Anderson
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
- Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies
Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Two matches
Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
