Luke Littler ended Mike De Decker’s reign a World Grand Prix champion to set up a blockbuster quarter-final tussle against Gerwyn Price.

After winning through a record-breaking contest against Gian van Veen on Tuesday, Littler continued his pursuit of World Grand Prix glory with a dominant 3-0 win over reigning champion De Decker. The World Champion was always in control against the below-par Belgian, conjuring up a sensational 170 checkout to breeze through to Friday’s quarter-finals. De Decker was unable to generate any momentum throughout, with Littler converting clinical 66, 91 and 95 combinations prior to his show-stopping 170.

Just when you thought Luke Littler was coasting to an uneventful 3-0 win, he finishes the job in absolute style 🙌🎣pic.twitter.com/W82YuLdsQf — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 9, 2025

“Mike definitely wasn’t at his best tonight, so I had to jump on it early on,” reflected Littler, who is yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament. “My starting doubles were very good once again, and knocking out any reigning champion is a big achievement. “Now it’s on to the quarter-finals. Hopefully I can go all the way, but you cannot afford to look too far ahead.” Littler’s reward is a tantalising showdown against 2020 champion Price, who dispatched Josh Rock in similarly comprehensive style at the Mattioli Arena.

Luke Littler will play Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix quarter-finals. If their head-to-head record is anything to go by, we're in for a treat... pic.twitter.com/7hiVrJ66Ja — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) October 9, 2025

The Welshman reeled off eight consecutive legs to sweep aside the Northern Irishman, averaging over 100 in each of the last two sets to maintain his bid for a second double-start crown. “I just looked at the averages and I thought I played better than that,” revealed Price, one of three former champions left in the tournament. “I’m playing well. I probably need to up my scoring game because Luke is scoring really well, but if I put him under pressure, then it will be a good game. “Luke is playing fantastic darts. I cannot take that away from him, but I’m here to win, and I’m not scared of anybody!”