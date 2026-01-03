PDC World Darts Championship final: Luke Littler v Gian van Veen predictions, preview, statistics, betting tips, H2H record & Sky Sports TV start time

Luke Littler and Gian van Veen will contest the PDC's Paddy Power World Darts Championship final and our guide includes tournament statistics, head-to-head records, how they got here, betting tips plus TV details of when and where to watch.

After an incredible 19 days of darting drama featuring an array of shocks, underdog stories, all-time classics, comebacks, and ridiculous record tallies of 16 Big Fish checkouts and 1101 180s, we've finally reached the climax of the PDC World Darts Championship. And it truly is a fitting finale as the tournament's two standout players battle it out for the Sid Waddell Trophy and an unprecedented cheque of £1million. Let that last sentence sink in. For the first time in history, someone tonight is going to face the pressure of throwing a dart at a double for one million pounds. It'll either be the history-making Luke Littler, who is bidding to become just the fourth player in history to win back-to-back world titles in his third successive final, or another of the sport's brightest prospects in Gian van Veen. Saturday night's mouthwatering showdown as the potential to be one of the greatest finals ever to grace the Ally Pally, so now it's time to take a closer look at all the key statistics and various factors to prepare you for tonight's climax at the Ally Pally...

Luke Littler (2/5) v Gian van Veen (15/8) PDC World Darts Championship final: Saturday January 3

TV coverage & start time: Sky Sports Main Event (1945 GMT)

Saturday January 3 Sky Sports Main Event (1945 GMT) Format: Best of 13 sets. All sets best of five legs except the 13th, when either player will need to win by two clear legs until it reaches a sudden-death leg at 5-5. SL Special: 1pt Van Veen (+2.5 sets) to win, Littler to throw 22+ 180s & 6+ 100+ checkouts in the match at 3/1 with Paddy Power

Littler v Van Veen: 2026 World Championship statistics Tournament Average : 103.44 - 102.16

100+ match averages : 5 - 3

Highest average : 107.09 (R3) - 108.28 (R2)

Lowest average : 97.15 (R2) - 97.91 (R3)

: 103.44 - 102.16 : 5 - 3 : 107.09 (R3) - 108.28 (R2) : 97.15 (R2) - 97.91 (R3) Tournament 180s: 57 - 48

180s per leg: 0.50 - 0.35

57 - 48 0.50 - 0.35 Checkout % : 53.57% (80/146) - 50% (84/162)

: 53.57% (80/146) - 50% (84/162) 100+ checkouts : 14 - 10

Per leg won : 17.5% - 11.90%

Highest checkout : 170 - 170 (x3)

: 14 - 10 : 17.5% - 11.90% : 170 - 170 (x3) Sets won/lost: 25/3 - 25/8

Legs won/lost: 80/24 - 84/55 If you've watched the World Championship closely, you won't need these statistics to know that Luke Littler and Gian van Veen have been the best two players in the tournament by quite some distance. Not only do they boast the two highest averages but their consistency throughout has been relentless, as proved by the fact that neither have dropped below 97 in any match on the toughest stage of all. That's no surprise to say that about Littler, who has won 18 of his 19 matches at the Ally Pally since his mesmerising debut and averaged over 100 in 15 of them, but for van Veen it's the latest piece of compelling evidence to suggest he's going to be a true star of the sport for years to come.

🤯 Luke Littler's match record at the World Championship:



Played: 19

Won: 18

100+ Aves: 15

Sets won: 83

Sets lost: 27

180s: 196pic.twitter.com/mfyZkKYDRP — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2026

When it comes to the 180s count, Littler has been brutal and the only reason he isn't closer to Michael Smith's tournament record of 83 is because he's won his matches too easily, dropping just three sets along the way. He's two behind Ballon d'Art leader Gary Anderson - and nine ahead of van Veen - so that award is a formality but the Dutchman will at least the unofficial award of Big Fish catcher having incredibly managed three of the tournament's record-breaking tally of 16.

🤯 Gian van Veen hits a Big Fish two legs after Gary Anderson's Big Fish in one of the greatest sets of darts ever!pic.twitter.com/UpV2JIhetw https://t.co/kWknsifGH1 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2026

As for the finishing stats, both players have been ridiculously clinical with checkout percentages over 50% across around 30 sets of darts apiece. I wonder if they'll be able to pin the £1million dart at the first time of asking?!

Littler v Van Veen: 2025 Season Stats Three-dart average : 101.02 - 98.25

: 101.02 - 98.25 180s per leg : 0.44 - 0.32

: 0.44 - 0.32 Checkout % : 43.58% - 46.8%

: 43.58% - 46.8% Titles : 11-2 (TV: 8-1)

: 11-2 (TV: 8-1) Majors: 6-1 These are pretty meaningless now but I've included them anyway to mainly highlight that Gian van Veen's performances at the Ally Pally haven't come out of the blue, as his average of 98.25 was the third highest this season behind Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, who he beat five times in a row including the European Championship final and, of course, the Ally Pally quarter-finals. It's also worth highlighting that he was the most clinical finisher on tour throughout 2025 so his checkout percentage of 50% throughout the World Championship shouldn't bee too much of a surprise. Finally, if you were to count the 2026 World Championship as part of the 2025 season then he's chasing his six major and 10th of his career! Already! He added the UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, a second Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals to his tally that also included the 2024 Premier League, 2024 World Series Finals & 2025 world title, so the only two he's not ticked off are the Masters and European Championship.

Littler v Van Veen: Head-to-head record Overall Head-to-Head : 4-4

: 4-4 Televised Head-to-Head: 3-0

World Youth Final 2023: 6-4

UK Open QF 2025: 10-4

World Grand Prix R1: 2-0 Luke Littler and Gian van Veen first crossed paths in televised competition in the 2023 World Youth Championship final, in which the Dutchman was favourite to lift the trophy. As it turned out, a 16-year-old Littler edged it 6-4 and then remarkably went on to reach the Ally Pally final just a couple of months later. By finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries, he missed out on becoming the first player ever to hold the world youth title and world title at the same time - but now this is an honour that van Veen could achieve having triumphed in Minehead for the second year in a row back in November when defeating Beau Greaves.

November 2023: Luke Littler beat Gian van Veen in the World Youth Championship final.



Just over two years later, they'll meet in the World Championship final. Wowpic.twitter.com/iZ8MEPtmzQ — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 2, 2026

Since they've been on the senior tour, van Veen has won three of their five matches that have all occurred in 2025 although Littler has beaten him in both major battles at the UK Open in March and then at the World Grand Prix where the Dutchman broke a tournament average record in defeat.

Imagine breaking a record that has stood for 24 years and still lose?!



Hardly anyone averages over 100+ at the World Grand Prix so for Luke Littler and Gian van Veen to go straight into the top five of all time is absolutely crazy. pic.twitter.com/Gn5O18uF0m — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 7, 2025

In short, van Veen will not be fazed by the challenge of facing Littler tonight. He knows he can beat him, and even when he's lost, it's generally been close and plays to a very high standard.

Mensur Suljovic celebrating getting his first darts at a double in the eighth leg against Luke Littler 😂😂😂



So glad he then hit it! pic.twitter.com/k73H5b2la9 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 27, 2025

R4: 4-2 v ROB CROSS

Set scores: 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 3-1, 2-3, 3-2

Average: 100.04

180s: 10

100+ Checkouts: 1 (128)

Checkout %: 42.9% (15/35)

Luke Littler's celebration tells you how much the crowd got to him tonight, but still averaged 106 and hit 17 180s in an epic with Rob Cross!pic.twitter.com/P8FcAnPFD5 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 29, 2025

"I'm not bothered, really not bothered. You guys pay for tickets that pay for my prize money so thank you. Thank you for my money, thanks for booing me!"



Luke Littler's post-match reaction! pic.twitter.com/rvRRYIbtTU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 29, 2025

QF: 5-0 v KRZYSZTOF RATAJSKI

Set scores: 3–2, 3–0, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1

Average: 101.54

180s: 15

100+ Checkouts: 4 (170)

Checkout %: 55.6% (15/27)

3–2, 3–0, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1 101.54 15 4 (170) 55.6% (15/27) SF: 6-1 v RYAN SEARLE

Set scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–0, 3–0, 3–0, 3–2

Average: 105.35

180s: 10

100+ Checkouts: 2 (110)

Checkout %: 58.8% (20/34) Luke Littler has followed in the footsteps of Phil Taylor, Dennis Priestley and Gary Anderson by reaching three PDC World Championship finals in a row, but to do it in his first three puts him in an even smaller group of two alongside the Power. And he's done so by dropping just three sets, with two of those coming in 'that' clash against Rob Cross and the crowd. That said, he still averaged over 106 and fired in 17 180s, so it's clear that negative fan reaction doesn't put him off his stride too much. Any fears that he was going to turn into a pantomime villain seem to have passed by and it should be a very crowd tonight. GIAN VAN VEEN R1: 3-1 v CRISTO REYES

Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-2

Average: 98.91

180s: 6

100+ Checkouts: 0 (96)

Checkout %: 41.7% (10/24)

3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-2 98.91 6 0 (96) 41.7% (10/24) R1: 3-1 v ALAN SOUTAR

Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0

Average: 108.28

180s: 7

100+ Checkouts: 1 (170)

Checkout %: 47.6% (10/21)

That's the first blockbuster performance of this year's worlds. Gian van Veen with a 108 average, helped by this Big Fish 🤯



Only the greats manage that kind of display!pic.twitter.com/SLZxJwoELI — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 22, 2025

Gian van Veen, that was pure class 👌



This 170 checkout helped him beat Luke Humphries 5-1 with a 105 average! Destined for greatnesspic.twitter.com/EHt5nqpNxv — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 1, 2026

"Is there a rule that the top four automatically qualifies for the Premier League?!"



Gian van Veen still can't quite believe he's going to be picked 😂 pic.twitter.com/ATwI45kLRW — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 1, 2026

SF: 6-3 v GARY ANDERSON

Set scores: 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–2, 3–2

Average: 102.99

180s: 11

100+ Checkouts: 3 (170)

Checkout %: 55.0% (22/40) Gian van Veen's path to his maiden World Championship final has almost been as easy as Luke Littler's apart from the fact that he hasn't managed any whitewash victories. He's only dropped eight sets and anyone who can thrash Luke Humphries 5-1 and put a resurgent Gary Anderson to the sword by a 6-3 scoreline is clearly a special talent. Can he hold his game together in the biggest match of all?

World Championship final predictions and tips 1pt a nine-dart finish in the match at 11/2 (BoyleSports) 1pt Littler to win and throw 24+ 180s at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Throughout the season, I've not really been able to picture a scenario where Luke Littler doesn't win the World Championship for the second year in a row. As the major title tally kept building to the point he's now moved up to fourth in the all-time list - ahead of the likes of Gary Anderson and Peter Wright - in just two years, it's become obvious that only a truly special performance can ever stop him.

Luke Littler's nine major titles means he's now up to fourth in the all-time list after less than two seasons as a pro.



Taylor - 79

MVG - 48

Wade - 11

Littler - 9 pic.twitter.com/MdVEylhbor — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 23, 2025

It's not just the number of titles, it's the manner of them. He's won all of his majors with tournament averages of 100+ - apart from the double-start World Grand Prix - and that's a level of insane consistency that only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have achieved in the height of their powers. And Littler's charge to his third successive World Championship final has been emphatic and ominous in equal measure, dropping just three sets and averaging over 100 in all but one of the matches. His 180 hitting is as relentless as ever but his finishing has also been frighteningly clinical. However, Gian van Veen has underlined what a truly special talent he is, and if he can reproduce the levels we've seen from him - particularly on the doubles/bullseye - then he can contribute to a wonderful final that will push Littler to the limit. I did back the new Dutch number one, who a fantastic role model for the sport both on and off the oche, at the start of tournament each-way at 18/1 and while I feel he might just come up just short, I do expect at least 12 of the 13 sets. If that proves to be the case we'll see a couple of nine-darter attempts while Littler's 180 count could easily surpass the record for most in a match, which currently stands at 24 (Peter Wright in the 2022 semi-final and Michael Smith in the 2022 final). Scoreline Prediction: 7-5

Luke Littler: PDC Roll of honour World Championship: 2025

World Matchplay: 2025

Premier League: 2024

Grand Slam: 2024 & 2025

World Grand Prix: 2025

UK Open: 2025

Players Championship Finals: 2025

World Series Finals: 2024

European Tour titles x4

World Series tour titles x4

Pro Tour titles x4

World Youth Championship: 2023

Nine-darters: 6

Televised nine-darters: 4

Gian van Veen: PDC Roll of honour European Championship: 2025

World Youth Championship: 2024 & 2024

Players Championship titles: 1 (2025)

What time does Littler v Van Veen start and what TV channel is it on? Coverage of the final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries starts at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts, with the match expected to begin around 8.00pm.

PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Round-by-round results All results laid out in draw bracket order, Seedings in brackets

Scroll down for daily schedule and results SEMI-FINALS (1) Luke Littler 6-1 Ryan Searle (20)

(Set Scores: 2–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–0, 3–0, 3–0, 3–2)

(10) Gian van Veen 6-3 Gary Anderson (14)

(Set Scores: 1–3, 3–1, 3–2, 3–2, 3–2, 1–3, 2–3, 3–2, 3–2) QUARTER-FINALS (1) Luke Littler 5-0 Krzysztof Ratajski

(Set Scores: 3–2, 3–0, 3–0, 3–2, 3–1)

(20) Ryan Searle 5-2 Jonny Clayton (5)

(Set Scores: 3–1, 3–0, 3–1, 1–3, 3–2, 1–3, 3–0)

(2) Luke Humphries 1-5 Gian van Veen (10)

(Set Scores: 2–3, 3–1, 2–3, 1–3, 2–3, 1–3)

(14) Gary Anderson 5-2 Justin Hood

(Set Scores: 3–0, 1–3, 3–0, 2–3, 3–0, 3–1, 3–0) ROUND FOUR (1) Luke Littler 4-2 Rob Cross (17)

(Set Scores: 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 3-1, 2-3, 3-2)

(25) Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3)

James Hurrell 0-4 Ryan Searle (20)

(Set Scores: 2-3, 0-3, 1-3, 1-3)

(5) Jonny Clayton 4-2 Andreas Harrysson

(Set Scores: 3-2, 1-3, 2-3, 3-2, 3-2, 3-2)

(2) Luke Humphries 4-1 Kevin Doets

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0)

Charlie Manby 1-4 Gian van Veen (10)

(Set Scores: 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 0-3, 2-3)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 1-4 Gary Anderson (14)

(Set Scores: 2-3, 2-3, 3-1, 1-3, 1-3)

Justin Hood 4-0 Josh Rock (11)

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1) ROUND THREE (1) Luke Littler 4-0 Mensur Suljojvic

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-2, 3-1)

(16) Damon Heta 0-4 Rob Cross (17)

(Set Scores: 1-3, 2-3, 2-3, 1-3)

Andrew Gilding 1-4 Luke Woodhouse (25)

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-1, 0-3, 0-3, 2-3)

Wesley Plaisier 3-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

(Set Scores: 3-0, 0-3, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 2-3, 1-3)

(4) Stephen Bunting 3-4 James Hurrell

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-2, 0-3, 1-3, 3-2, 1-3)

(13) Martin Schindler 0-4 Ryan Searle (20)

(Set Scores: 1-3, 1-3, 0-3, 0-3)

(5) Jonny Clayton 4-3 Niels Zonneveld

(Set Scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-0)

Andreas Harrysson 4-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

(Set Scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 3-1)

(2) Luke Humphries 4-2 Gabriel Clemens

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 3-2)

(15) Nathan Aspinall v Kevin Doets

(Set Scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 0-3)

Ricky Evans 1-4 Charlie Manby

(Set Scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 0-3)

(10) Gian van Veen 4-1 Madars Razma

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 3-0)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 4-1 Arno Merk

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 3-0)

(14) Gary Anderson 4-3 Jermaine Wattimena (19)

(Set Scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 2-3, 5-3)

Justin Hood 4-1 Ryan Meikle

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-2)

(11) Josh Rock 4-1 Callan Rydz

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2) ROUND TWO (1) Luke Littler 3-0 David Davies

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-1, 3-1)

(32) Joe Cullen 1-3 Mensur Suljojvic

(Set Scores: 3-0, 1-3, 2-3, 2-3)

(16) Damon Heta 3-2 Stefan Bellmont

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1)

(17) Rob Cross 3-1 Ian White

(Set Scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 3-2)

(8) Chris Dobey 1-3 Andrew Gilding

(Set Scores: 3-2, 0-3, 1-3, 2-3)

(25) Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Max Hopp

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

(9) Gerwyn Price 0-3 Wesley Plaisier

(Set Scores: 1-3, 1-3, 2-3)

(24) Ryan Joyce 1-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

(Set Scores: 1-3, 1-3, 3-0, 0-3)

(4) Stephen Bunting 3-0 Nitin Kumar

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 3-1)

(29) Dirk van Diuijvenbode 2-3 James Hurrell

(Set Scores: 3-1, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1, 1-3)

(13) Martin Schindler 3-0 Keane Barry

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3-2)

(20) Ryan Searle 3-0 Brendan Dolan

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 3-1)

(5) Jonny Clayton W/O Dom Taylor (Dom Taylor withdrawn due to failed drugs test)

(28) Michael Smith 1-3 Niels Zonneveld

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-1, 2-3, 0-3)

Andreas Harrysson 3-0 Motomu Sakai

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-1, 3-2)

(21) Dave Chisnall 2-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

(Set Scores: 1-3, 1-3, 3-1, 3-0, 2-4)

(2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Paul Lim

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

(31) Wessel Nijman 0-3 Gabriel Clemens

(Set Scores: 1-3, 2-3, 1-3)

(15) Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Leonard Gates

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1)

David Munyua 0-3 Kevin Doets

(Set Scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3)

(7) James Wade 2-3 Ricky Evans

(Set Scores: 2-3, 3-1, 2-3, 3-0, 4-6)

Charlie Manby 3-0 Adam Sevada

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

(10) Gian van Veen 3-1 Alan Soutar

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0)

Darren Beveridge 1-3 Madars Razma

(Set Scores: 0-3, 2-3, 3-1, 2-3)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 3-1 William O'Connor

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0)

(30) Peter Wright 0-3 Arno Merk

(Set Scores: 0-3, 1-3, 1-3)

(14) Gary Anderson 3-1 Connor Scutt

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1)

(19) Jermaine Wattimena 3-2 Scott Williams

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 1-3, 0-3, 3-0)

(6) Danny Noppert 2-3 Justin Hood

(Set Scores: 2-3, 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 5-6)

Jonny Tata 2-3 Ryan Meikle

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3)

(11) Josh Rock 3-0 Joe Comito

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 3-1)

(22) Daryl Gurney 2-3 Callan Rydz

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-0, 3-1, 0-3, 3-5) ROUND ONE (1) Luke Littler 3-0 Darius Labanauskas

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3–2, 3-1)

Mario Vandenbogaerde 0-3 David Davies

(Set Scores: 2-3, 0-3, 2-3)

(32) Joe Cullen 3-0 Bradley Brooks

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 3-1)

Mensur Suljojvic 3-1 David Cameron

(Set Scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-1)

(16) Damon Heta 3-1 Steve Lennon

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-1, 2-3, 3-0)

Raymond van Barneveld 0-3 Stefan Bellmont

(Set scores: 1-3, 0-3, 1-3)

(17) Rob Cross 3-0 Cor Dekker

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0)

Ian White 3-2 Mervyn King

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 2-3, 3-0)

(8) Chris Dobey 3-1 Xiaochen Zong

(Set Scores: 3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1)

Andrew Gilding 3-1 Cam Crabtree

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 3-0)

(25) Luke Woodhouse 3-1 Boris Krcmar

(Set Scores: 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3–1)

Martin Lukeman 1-3 Max Hopp

(Set Scores: 0-3, 2-3, 3-2, 0-3)

(9) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Adam Gawlas

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-0)

Lukas Wenig 1-3 Wesley Plaisier

(Set Scores: 0-3, 3-2, 2-3, 1-3)

(24) Ryan Joyce 3-0 Owen Bates

(Set Scores: (3-0, 3-1, 3-0)

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-0 Alexis Toylo

(Set Scores: (3-0, 3-1, 3-1)

(4) Stephen Bunting 3-2 Sebastian BIalecki

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-1, 0-3, 1-3, 4-2)

Richard Veenstra 2-3 Nitin Kumar

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-0, 2-3, 3-0, 1-3)

(29) Dirk van Diuijvenbode 3-2 Andy Baetens

(Set Scores: 3-1, 1-3, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1)

James Hurrell 3-1 Stowe Buntz

(Set Scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-1, 3-2)

(13) Martin Schindler 3-1 Stephen Burton

( Set Scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-0, 3-0)

( Keane Barry 3-0 Tim Pusey

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1)

(20) Ryan Searle 3-0 Chris Landman

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1)

Brendan Dolan 3-1 Travis Dudeney

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1)

(5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Adam Lipscome

(Set Scores: 3-1, 2-3, 3-1, 3-1)

Dom Taylor 3-0 Oskar Lukasiak

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

(28) Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3–1)

Niels Zonneveld 3-0 Haupai Puha

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 3–0)

(12) Ross Smith 2-3 Andreas Harrysson

(Set Scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 0-3, 2-3)

Thibault Tricole 0-3 Motomu Sakai

(Set Scores: (2-3, 2-3, 0-3)

(21) Dave Chisnall 3-0 Fallon Sherrock

(Set Scores: (3-1, 3-0, 3-2)

Ricardo Pietreczko 3-1 Jose de Sousa

(Set Scores: 3-2, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1)

(2) Luke Humphries 3-1 Ted Evetts

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1)

Jeffrey de Graaf 1-3 Paul Lim

(Set Scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 0-3, 2-3)

(31) Wessel Nijman 3-0 Karel Sedlacek

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1)

Gabriel Clemens 3-0 Alex Spellman

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

(15) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Lourence Ilagan

(Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1)

Mickey Mansell 2-3 Leonard Gates

(Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 0-3)

(18) Mike De Decker 2-3 David Munyua

(Set Scores: (3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 2-3, 1-3)

Kevin Doets 3-1 Matthew Dennant

(Set scores: 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-2)

(7) James Wade 3-0 Ryusei Azemoto

(Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 3-0)

Ricky Evans 3-0 Man Lok Leung

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-2)

(26) Cameron Menzies 2-3 Charlie Manby

(Set Scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 2-3, 1-3)

Matt Campbell 1-3 Adam Sevada

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-2, 2-3, 0-3)

(10) Gian van Veen 3-1 Cristo Reyes

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-2)

Alan Soutar 3-2 Teemu Harju

(Set Scores: 3-0, 3-0, 2-3, 2-3, 6-5)

(23) Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-3 Darren Beveridge

(Set Scores: 0-3, 1-3, 0-3)

Madars Razma 3-1 Jamai van den Herik

(Set Scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3–2)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

(Set Scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-2)

William O'Connor 3-0 Krzysztof Kciuk`

(Set scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-0)

(30) Peter Wright 3-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-0)

Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Arno Merk

(Set Scores: 2–3, 0–3, 3–1, 0–3)

(14) Gary Anderson 3-2 Adam Hunt

(Set Scores: 3-2, 2-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3–1)

Connor Scutt 3-2 Simon Whitlock

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-1, 2-3, 2-3, 3–1)

(19) Jermaine Wattimena 3-2 Dominik Gruellich

(Set Scores: 3-1, 2-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-0)

Scott Williams 3-0 Paulo Nebrida

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-0, 3-1)

(6) Danny Noppert 3-1 Jurjen van der Velde

(Set Scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-2, 3-0)

Nick Kenny 0-3 Justin Hood

(Set Scores: 0-3, 2-3, 1-3)

(27) Ritchie Edhouse 0-3 Jonny Tata

(Set Scores: 2-3, 1-3, 1-3)

Ryan Meikle 3-0 Jesus Salate

(Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-1)

(11) Josh Rock 3-1 Gemma Hayter

(Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 1-3, 3-2)

Niko Springer 1-3 Joe Comito

(Set Scores: 2-3, 3-1, 0-3, 2-3)

(22) Daryl Gurney 3-2 Beau Greaves

(Set scores: 3-2, 1-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-1)

Callan Rydz 3-0 Patrik Kovacs

(Set Scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-1)

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Final: £200,000

Quarter-Final: £100,000

Fourth Round: £60,000

Third Round: £35,000

Second Round: £25,000

First Round: £15,000

TOTAL: £5,000,000

PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles Phil Taylor - 14

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Peter Wright - 2

John Part - 2

Adrian Lewis - 2

Gary Anderson - 2

Luke Littler - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Gerwyn Price - 1

Rob Cross - 1

Dennis Priestly - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1