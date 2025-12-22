Darts results: Ricky Evans beats James Wade 6-4 in final set of Ally Pally thriller

Evans had missed seven match darts before pinning double 16 to close out the deciding set 6-4, just avoiding a one-leg shootout against an opponent who refused to give in.

Wade had one match dart of his own but missed tops to offer a lifeline to Evans, who by then should already have closed the door only to repeatedly leave it ajar.

But in the end it was a series of big finishes in the final set that sealed the victory, beginning with 144 followed by 89, then 80 to break and 99 to finally end it.

Wade had needed 90 for the match in leg eight but came missed double 10, then missed tops to hold throw, and could only watch as Evans' eighth match dart proved the winning one.