Darts results: Stephen Bunting bows out at the hands of James Hurrell; Krzysztof Ratajski beats Wesley Plaisier from 3-1 down

Hurrell threw for the match twice, first stalling under intense pressure before a composed second attempt saw him take out 240 in six darts, hitting double top for a 100 finish which finally ended an absorbing contest.

World number four Bunting was reportedly feeling less than a hundred percent and it showed at times, though he displayed enormous character to take the match the distance.

That it got as far as it did was all to do with Bunting's resolve, the former BDO world champion winning three sets, all of them with monster finishes: 161, 121 and 100, each in a deciding leg, were equal parts grit and class.

And when Bunting edged ahead in set seven it looked as though he might have time to recover before a last-16 game, but instead it's Hurrell who reaches that stage for the first time in his career.

After levelling at 1-1 in the decider, Hurrell broke to earn his second bite of the cherry and, somewhat fittingly, he dealt Bunting a taste of his own medicine with a three-figure outshot.

It was not the kind of medicine Bunting was looking for but Hurrell was a worthy winner, averaging close to a hundred and hitting almost 50% of his darts at double to earn a crack at either Martin Schindler or Ryan Searle in round four.

The first game of the evening session had seen Andreas Harrysson continue his dream run by beating Ricardo Pietreczko 4-2, having won six of the final seven legs to ultimately progress with something to spare.

Harrysson will face Jonny Clayton next, knowing that a win would see him earn a PDC Tour card.

Ratajski back from the brink

Krzysztof Ratajski produced a resolute display to beat Wesley Plaisier 4-3 as the World Darts Championship made a storming return to action.

Ratajski was at the end of the road when trailing 3-1 in a race to four and needing 117 to extend the match into a fifth set, with his opponent Plaisier waiting on 40.

The Polish Eagle produced a brilliant finish, hitting treble 19 and then tops with his two remaining darts, and that would not be his last act of escapology in a thriller Plaisier will feel he should've won.