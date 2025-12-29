Darts results: Luke Littler hits back at fans who booed him during thrilling victory over Rob Cross at the PDC World Championship

The defending champion was visibly rattled by the Ally Pally crowd, who sided with Voltage for long periods, but still managed to average 106 and throw 17 180s in a 4-2 triumph.

Afterwards he turned to the fans on stage and said: "I'm not bothered, really not bothered. You guys pay for tickets that pay for my prize money so thank you. Thank you for my money, thanks for booing me!"