Luke Littler celebrates during his win over Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace (Picture: PDC)
Luke Littler celebrates during his win over Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler hits back at fans who booed him during thrilling victory over Rob Cross at the PDC World Championship

By Sporting Life
Darts
Mon December 29, 2025 · 11 min ago

Luke Littler came through a titanic tussle with Rob Cross to reach the World Championship quarter-finals - and then hit back at fans who booed him in a stunning interview.

The defending champion was visibly rattled by the Ally Pally crowd, who sided with Voltage for long periods, but still managed to average 106 and throw 17 180s in a 4-2 triumph.

Afterwards he turned to the fans on stage and said: "I'm not bothered, really not bothered. You guys pay for tickets that pay for my prize money so thank you. Thank you for my money, thanks for booing me!"

More to follow...

Monday's World Darts results

Monday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Justin Hood 4-2 Ryan Meikle
  • Ricky Evans 2-4 Charlie Manby
  • Nathan Aspinall 3-4 Kevin Doets

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Josh Rock 4-1 Callan Rydz
  • Ryan Searle 4-0 James Hurrell
  • Luke Littler 4-2 Rob Cross

