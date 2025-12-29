Darts results: Luke Littler hits back at fans who booed him during thrilling victory over Rob Cross at the PDC World Championship

Luke Littler came through a titanic tussle with Rob Cross to reach the World Championship quarter-finals - and then hit back at fans who booed him in a stunning interview.
The defending champion was visibly rattled by the Ally Pally crowd, who sided with Voltage for long periods, but still managed to average 106 and throw 17 180s in a 4-2 triumph.
Afterwards he turned to the fans on stage and said: "I'm not bothered, really not bothered. You guys pay for tickets that pay for my prize money so thank you. Thank you for my money, thanks for booing me!"
More to follow...
Monday's World Darts results
Monday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Justin Hood 4-2 Ryan Meikle
- Ricky Evans 2-4 Charlie Manby
- Nathan Aspinall 3-4 Kevin Doets
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Josh Rock 4-1 Callan Rydz
- Ryan Searle 4-0 James Hurrell
- Luke Littler 4-2 Rob Cross
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds