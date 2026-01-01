Menu icon
Luke Littler
Darts results: Luke Littler thrashes Krzysztof Ratajski to book his place in the World Championship semi-finals but Gian van Veen stuns Luke Humphries

By Sporting Life
Darts
Thu January 01, 2026 · 1h ago

Luke Littler took another huge step towards defending his World Championship title as he thrashed Krzysztof Ratajski 5-0 at Alexandra Palace to reach the semi-finals.

Littler may not have been at his electrifying best but an average of just over 100, 10 180s and four ton+ checkouts including the Big Fish was more than good enough to storm through for the loss of just five legs.

The Nuke has averaged over 100+ in 14 of his 18 matches on this stage since making his debut - including four of his five matches in this edition - and his only defeat remains the 2024 final against Luke Humphries.

Littler will next meet Ryan Searle, who brushed aside Jonny Clayton 5-2 to reach the semi-finals for the first time in his career.

Heavy Metal dropped his first sets of the competition and produced his lowest average so far of 92 but he was always in command of the contest as Clayton struggled on his doubles.

Van Veen stuns Humphries

Gian van Veen underlined why he he could be destined for a superstar future as he thrashed world number two Luke Humphries 5-1 with an average of 105 to set up a semi-final with his boyhood hero Gary Anderson.

The Dutchman, who won the World Youth title for the second time in a row back in November, reeled in the Big Fish in the fourth set to take full control as Cool Hand trailed in his wake despite a healthy average of 101 himself.

Van Veen hit 11 of the 21 180s but the finishing proved the decisive factor as he finned 16 of his 29 while Humphries only converted 11 of his 32.

Earlier in the day, Gary Anderson rolled back the years to end the fairytale run of Justin Hood with a comfortable 5-2 victory.

More to follow...

World Championship: Quarter-final results & remaining schedule

Thursday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Ryan Searle 5-2 Jonny Clayton
  • Gary Anderson 5-2 Justin Hood

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Luke Littler 5-0 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Luke Humphries 1-5 Gian van Veen

Friday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Luke Littler v Ryan Searle
  • Gian van Veen v Gary Anderson

Saturday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

