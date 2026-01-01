Darts results: Luke Littler thrashes Krzysztof Ratajski to book his place in the World Championship semi-finals but Gian van Veen stuns Luke Humphries

Luke Littler took another huge step towards defending his World Championship title as he thrashed Krzysztof Ratajski 5-0 at Alexandra Palace to reach the semi-finals.

Littler may not have been at his electrifying best but an average of just over 100, 10 180s and four ton+ checkouts including the Big Fish was more than good enough to storm through for the loss of just five legs.

THE BIG FISH 🎣



Littler brings the house down with a stunning 170 checkout to take the opening set!

The Nuke has averaged over 100+ in 14 of his 18 matches on this stage since making his debut - including four of his five matches in this edition - and his only defeat remains the 2024 final against Luke Humphries.

Luke Littler has now averaged over 100 in 14 of his 18 matches at the Ally Pally and he's still not finished his third World Championship. Here's how that compares to everyone else in history

Littler will next meet Ryan Searle, who brushed aside Jonny Clayton 5-2 to reach the semi-finals for the first time in his career. Heavy Metal dropped his first sets of the competition and produced his lowest average so far of 92 but he was always in command of the contest as Clayton struggled on his doubles.

🤯 Ryan Searle won 17 sets in a row before Jonny Clayton ended his run! The record at a worlds is 22 by Phil Taylor in the 2002 edition.



R1: 3-0, 3-2, 3-1

R2: 3-1, 3-0, 3-1

R3: 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0

R4: 3-2, 3-0, 3-1, 3-1

QF: 3–1, 3–0, 3–1, 1-3pic.twitter.com/cTanQhqpKp — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 1, 2026

Ryan Searle talks about his fundraising efforts for the eyesight condition that affects him and his children, particularly his daughter.



But it hasn't stopped him becoming a World Championship semi-finalist and no. 7 in the world 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cHisPEJ8Hn — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 1, 2026

Van Veen stuns Humphries Gian van Veen underlined why he he could be destined for a superstar future as he thrashed world number two Luke Humphries 5-1 with an average of 105 to set up a semi-final with his boyhood hero Gary Anderson. The Dutchman, who won the World Youth title for the second time in a row back in November, reeled in the Big Fish in the fourth set to take full control as Cool Hand trailed in his wake despite a healthy average of 101 himself.

Gian van Veen, that was pure class 👌



This 170 checkout helped him beat Luke Humphries 5-1 with a 105 average! Destined for greatness

Van Veen hit 11 of the 21 180s but the finishing proved the decisive factor as he finned 16 of his 29 while Humphries only converted 11 of his 32. Earlier in the day, Gary Anderson rolled back the years to end the fairytale run of Justin Hood with a comfortable 5-2 victory.

Gary Anderson wins but you've got to love the smiles of Justin Hood when the crowd willed him on to keep the match going 👏😃