Darts results: Justin Hood cooks up stunning display to earn enough prize money to buy Chinese restaurant

But now just two more hurdles stand in front of him and the £1million winner's cheque, enough perhaps not just to open the Chinese restaurant he's spoken about, but to start a chain of them.

It was Rock who arrived at Alexandra Palace as a potential title contender whereas Hood was a relative unknown given no chance whatsoever of going all the way to the final on January.

Hood beat Josh Rock 4-0 courtesy of a record-breaking display of doubles hitting, having pinned his first 11 attempts against an opponent who could only shake his head and smile.

🤯 Justin Hood was 11/11 on the doubles at one point as he beat Josh Rock 4-0! He's now won enough to buy a Chinese restaurant! Ave: 101 180s: 10 Doubles: 12/16 pic.twitter.com/yiasaNVfx0

Watched on by his dad and family members, with whom he shared an emotional embrace afterwards, the left-hander powered into the last eight with a 101 average, 10 maximums and a checkout percentage of 75%, as that match-winning double proved much harder than the 11 which came before it.

Rock, who had beaten Callan Rydz the previous evening, didn't do a lot wrong but lost decisive legs in the first two sets as Hood set about a record-breaking run of 11 successive leg-winning doubles.

And while getting over the line was the tricky part, in the end Hood was able to do so to set up a quarter-final with either Michael van Gerwen or Gary Anderson, the two world champions due to face each other tonight.

Clayton and Krzysztof advance

Earlier, Jonny Clayton ended the dream run of Andreas Harrysson, denying the Swede a PDC Tour Card with a 4-2 win.

Harrysson needed to reach the last eight to be sure of professional status for 2026 but Clayton had other ideas, his experience counting for plenty in a match which really ought to have gone the distance.

In the end, Harrysson's costly misses at precisely the wrong time denied the crowd an epic as Clayton, whose four sets all came by 3-2 scorelines, edged his way into the last eight.

Krzysztof Ratajski joins him there and will face Luke Littler after seeing off namesake Luke Woodhouse 4-2.

Woodhouse dominated the 180s count but was still comfortably outscored by Ratajski, value for the winning margin while aware no doubt that he'll need much more when he returns to face the favourite.