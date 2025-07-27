How much money has Luke Littler won since becoming a PDC darts professional? We chart how the Nuke has smashed through the £2million barrier within two years

Luke Littler has incredibly earned over £2million in total prize money since bursting onto the scene at the age of just 16 at the 2024 World Championship.

To put that into perspective, only 20 players in darts history have managed to break through this barrier across their entire careers, yet the record-breaking Nuke has now smashed through it already thanks to his latest major triumph at the World Matchplay. Not only did he become the youngest winner of the sport's second biggest ranking event by six years, he also joined Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries in an elite group of five players to achieve the PDC's 'Triple Crown' having previously lifted the World Championship and Premier League trophies in his short but astonishing career. The 18-year-old has now won 14 titles overall in 19 months as a PDC professional, including six majors and his total prize money stands at a whopping £2,187,750. And that obviously doesn't include endorsements, sponsorships, exhibitions and any other revenue streams. Here, we chart his meteoric rise in prize money...

JANUARY 2024 TITLES : 1 (Bahrain Masters + World Championship runner-up)

: 1 (Bahrain Masters + World Championship runner-up) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £230,000

: £230,000 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £230,000 Luke Littler made a flying start to 2024 by being runner-up at the Ally Pally and then winning a World Series event Prior to the 2024 World Championship, Luke Littler was ranked 164 with just £2,500 prize money which he'd pocketed from his appearance as an amateur qualifier at the 2023 UK Open. By January 3, the 16-year-old had scooped £200,000 as runner-up to Luke Humphries following his awe-inspiring heroics at the Ally Pally that took the whole sporting world by storm and saw him become a celebrity overnight. WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN?

This remarkably lifted him to just inside the world's top 32 and, crucially, earned him an invitation to the Premier League and the World Series Tour of events. The latter began almost immediately in Bahrain, with Littler hitting a nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall in en route to beating Michael van Gerwen in the final. The title earned him £20,000 and he'd pick up a further £10,000 a week later for finishing runner-up to MVG in the second World Series event in the Netherlands.

One of the best moments in darts this year was Nathan Aspinall's reaction to Luke Littler's nine-darter back in January. Wait for it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yIExWLQZds — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 12, 2024

FEBRUARY TITLES : 1 (Players Championship 1)

: 1 (Players Championship 1) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £19,500

: £19,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £249,500 It was a huge month for Littler as he made his eagerly anticipated debut in the Premier League, while he also made an explosive start to life on the PDC Pro Tour by firing a nine-dart finish en route to winning the opening Players Championship event of the season. The Nuke's perfect leg against Michele Turetta saw him become the youngest ever player to achieve the feat on the Pro Tour at the age of 17 - breaking the record set by 18-year-old Leighton Bennett just an hour earlier! If that wasn't enough, he averaged 109.64 to defeat Ryan Searle 8-7 in a pulsating final and collect a cheque for £15,000, with the latter managing a staggering 111.71 only to be outdone by the sport's new golden boy. During first month of the Premier League campaign, Littler didn't pocket any of the £10,000 cheques on offer to players who win a night but he did collect £4,500 across the other three Players Championship events he entered.

MARCH TITLES : 1 (Belgian Open)

: 1 (Belgian Open) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £55,000k

: £55,000k CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £304,500k Littler looked well on course to pick up his maiden PDC major title at the UK Open when averaging over 101 in all of his first three matches against James Wade, Martin Schindler and Dave Chisnall but an effort of 104.77 was enough to see off an inspired Damon Heta in the quarter-finals. That run banked him £15,000 but a week later he won double that amount as he made a dream debut on the European Tour. Littler averaged over 100 in four of his first five matches en route to the Belgian Darts Open final, where he produced yet another magical nine-darter in the 11th leg of a thrilling clash against Rob Cross that he won 8-7 despite a slightly lower average of 104 compared to Voltage's 108. Littler ended the month by winning night nine of the Premier League campaign that bolstered his total prize money for the season by a further £10,000.

LITTLER HITS A NINE-DARTER! ☢️🔥



LUKE LITTLER HAS STRUCK PERFECTION IN THE FINAL!



It's yet more history from The Nuke as he pins a perfect leg in the final of his Euro Tour debut!



Starboy.



Watch the final 👉 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/e6XLwUuuEZ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 10, 2024

APRIL TITLES : 1 (Austrian Open)

: 1 (Austrian Open) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £56,500

: £56,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £304,500 Littler made it four titles in as many months but had to wait until the last weekend of April to get his hands on the Green Jacket - and another cheque for £30,000 - for winning the Austrian Darts Open, defeating Joe Cullen in the final Before that, Littler soared to the top of the Premier League table by winning two of the four nights - giving him a further £20,000 of bonus cash - and achieved 100+ averages in both of those finals against Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross. Elsewhere, his runs in four other events (3x Pro Tour and 1x European Tour) earned him an additional £6,500.

MAY TITLES : 1 (Premier League)

: 1 (Premier League) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £286,250

: £286,250 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £647,250 Littler's biggest payday of his entire year arrived in typically blockbusting fashion at the O2 in London where a FOURTH nine-darter of the season - and second on TV - helped him defeat world champion Luke Humphries in the Premier League final. The Warrington superstar avenged that Ally Pally defeat to Humphries with a thrilling 11-7 triumph in which he raised the roof at 5-5 when becoming just the second player to achieve a perfect leg in a Premier League final after Phil Taylor managed two of them against James Wade in the 2010 showpiece. Yet more fitting proof that he could enjoy a career just as spectacular as the legendary Power.

LUKE LITTLER HITS A NINE-DARTER IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE FINAL!



It's his FOURTH of the season!pic.twitter.com/eHsRjH1RvU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 23, 2024

Remarkably his four nine darters during the season had all come in different tournament debuts that he'd gone on to win. In terms of prize money, this magical night saw him take home £275,000 while earlier in the month he'd won another nightly Premier League bonus of £10,000 which helped him finish the regular season on top of the table on 40 points. Elsewhere in May he picked up an underwhelming £1,250 for an early exit on the European Tour to another future star in Wessel Nijman.

🤯 Jan: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut World Series event



🤯 Feb: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut Players Championship event



🤯 March: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut European Tour event



🤯 May: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut Premier League pic.twitter.com/2NZncTZFww — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 23, 2024

JUNE TITLES : 1 (Poland Masters)

: 1 (Poland Masters) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £25,000

: £25,000 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £672,250 Although Littler was unable to main event Madison Square Garden after a semi-final exit at the US Darts Masters at the very start of June, he swiftly bounced back a fortnight later to pick up his second World Series event of the season in Poland. Littler battled past Peter Wright and Michael Smith before brushing aside Rob Cross 8-3 in front of 9,000 fans at the PreZero Arena Gliwice to keep up his incredible run of winning a title in every month of the campaign.

JULY TITLES : 1 (Players Championship)

: 1 (Players Championship) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £26,000

: £26,000 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £698,250 Littler made a sluggish start to the month with two early exits at Players Championship events but that didn't dampen the hype ahead of his World Matchplay debut against Michael van Gerwen in Blackpool. However, despite an average in excess of 100, the teenage sensation bowed out at the first hurdle and had to wait until the very last day of the month to pick up a seventh title of the season at Players Championship 15 with a fine victory over Wessel Nijman.

Luke Littler waited until July 31st to maintain his record of winning a title every month this year!

Jan - Bahrain Masters

Feb - Players Champ 1

Mar - Belgian Open

Apr - Austrian Open

May - Premier League

Jun - Poland Masters

Jul - Players Champ 15pic.twitter.com/9111d7Hv6a — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 31, 2024

AUGUST TITLES : 0

: 0 MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £16,500

: £16,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £714,750 Littler's astonishing run of winning a title every month eventually came to an end in August but he still managed to reach a World Series final in Australia, which he lost to Gerwyn Price, while he bowed out to eventual champion Luke Humphries in the New Zealand semi-finals a week later. He picked up a total of £15,000 from those efforts Down Under while there'd also been a very small cheque for £1,500 after a third-round loss in a Players Championship event at the start of the month.

SEPTEMBER TITLES : 2 (World Series Finals & Players Championship 20)

: 2 (World Series Finals & Players Championship 20) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £117,500

: £117,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £832,250 A lightning start to the first day of September looked destined to end in a third European Tour title of the season when he cruised into the German Darts Championship final against a hapless Peter Wright. However, despite leading 5-2 with an average of 112 compared to his opponent's 93, Snakebite somehow clawed his way back into the match with a sublime 146 checkout before reeling off another five legs in succession to pinch the title. Littler, who ended up with an average 10 points higher than Wright with 107 had to settle for the runners-up cheque of 12,000 but a fortnight night he was celebrating a much bigger top prize of £80,000 at the lucrative World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Apart from the fortune of surviving two match darts against Ross Smith in the opening round, the wonderkid was in frightening form across the two days, averaging over 102 in all five of his matches including one-sided victories over Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith in final while he also fired in 34 180s in just 68 legs.

Luke Littler's reaction to Michael Smith's 170 checkout 😃🎣pic.twitter.com/Q2oD6H9N7j — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 15, 2024

In his next tournament two days later in the quieter surroundings of the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan, he won his third Players Championship title of the campaign thanks to a nail-biting 8-7 triumph over Stephen Bunting. Littler had also defeated the likes of Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall en route to the £15,000 cheque and although his other three tournaments this month (2x European Tour & 1 Players Championship) brought him 'just' £10,500 after early exits in all of them, that took nothing away from a glorious September.

OCTOBER TITLES : 0

: 0 MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £36,500

: £36,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £868,750 For the first time in his young career, Littler had to wake up to ridiculously harsh headlines about his performances on the dart board following his first-round exit against 'former butcher' Andrew Gilding at his debut European Championship. It was the third time in a row that he'd crashed out at the first hurdle in a major ranked TV event having suffered the same fate against MVG at the World Matchplay back in July and also to Rob Cross in the World Grand Prix at the start of the October - but the Daily Mail were seemingly unaware of the breathtaking standard he'd been producing everywhere else since Blackpool. October wasn't his best month of the year but on the European Tour he averaged 110, 117, 111 and 107 in his four games at the Czech Darts Open where Luke Humphries eventually ended his hopes in the semi-finals. He also entered five Pro Tour events in October but 'only' managed to scoop a total of £13,000, with his best performance being a semi-final run at Players Championship 24.

NOVEMBER TITLES : 1 (Grand Slam of Darts)

: 1 (Grand Slam of Darts) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £210,000

: £210,000 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £1,078,750 Littler broke more records - and the million pound barrier - in a momentous November when becoming the youngest winner of a PDC ranked major at the Grand Slam of Darts. And he did so in mind-boggling fashion, winning all seven of his matches with averages in excess of 102 - including a best of 112.16 in the group stages - while the manner of his victories underlined just what a darting monster the rest of the world are dealing with. Not only was he able to destroy quarter-finalist Jermaine Wattimena 16-2 and runner-up Martin Lukeman 16-3 in around 30 minutes of unplayable darts, he also showed his immense character and battling spirit to come back from the brink against both Mike de Decker and Gary Anderson before edging last-leg deciders.

LITTLER IS THE GRAND SLAM CHAMPION! 🏆



Luke Littler wins the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts on debut! 🙌



A quite simply sensational performance from The Nuke! 👏#GSOD pic.twitter.com/3a7njrfh2n — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 17, 2024

Lifting the Eric Bristow Trophy also joined MVG, Taylor and Peter Wright as the only players in history to win 10 or more PDC titles in a single season. Whether he can challenge MVG's all-time record of 25 in years to come, only time will tell. Littler also broke the record for most 180s in a Grand Slam campaign with 60, which eclipsed the previous mark of 52 set by Adrian Lewis in 2013, and that's a remarkable stat considering he two of his best-of-31 leg contests were complete in less than 20 legs! More importantly, his cheque for £150,000 took his PDC earnings to £1,018,750 and he added another £60,000 to that pot after finishing runner-up to Humphries at the Players Championship Finals. In that tournament he averaged over 100 in all six matches which takes his overall streak to 13 games.

DECEMBER-JANUARY TITLES : 1 (World Championship)

: 1 (World Championship) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £515,000

: £515,000 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £1,593,750 Luke Littler completed one of the greatest ever debut seasons in sport by defeating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to become youngest winner of the PDC World Championship. At the age of just 17 and 347 days, the teenage prodigy smashes the record set by van Gerwen, who was 24 years and nine months old when beating Peter Wright to clinch the first of his three world titles back in 2014. Twelve months on from a headline-spinning run to the final on his Alexandra Palace debut which transcended darts like never before and saw him become the biggest star the sport has ever produced despite ultimately finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries, Littler went one better on this occasion to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy and a cheque for £500,000 that took his career earnings to well over £1.5million. As for the rest of January, there were a couple of World Series events but the lack of a title was completely understandable given all the distraction of media attention that month.

Luke Littler's ridiculous last 13 months completes one of the most insane sporting stories ever, let alone in darts.



🏆 Youngest world champion (by 7 years!)

🏆 Premier League & Grand Slam

🏆 11 total titles

📈 World no 2 (from 164)

🤑 £1.5m total prize money



He's still 17 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ee2VhJLIhl — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

FEBRUARY TITLES : 0

: 0 MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £32,500

: £32,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £1,626,250 February began with some outrageous performances in the rebranded World Masters but despite averaging a massive 108 in the quarter-finals, it wasn't quite good enough to defeat eventual runner-up Jonny Clayton. The months was then predominantly about the start of Luke Littler's Premier League title defence and he made a pretty good start by reaching two of the first three finals, beating Luke Humphries in one of them to pick up the £10,000 bonus.

MARCH TITLES : 2 (UK Open & Belgian Darts Open)

: 2 (UK Open & Belgian Darts Open) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £177,500

: £177,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £1,803,750 Luke Littler stormed to his fifth PDC major title in emphatic fashion as he thrashed James Wade 11-2 in the UK Open final. It was the second widest margin of victory in UK Open final history behind the 2014 edition when Adrian Lewis annihilated Terry Jenkins with a 109 average, although 101 was enough for the world champion on this occasion. It was the fifth time in six matches throughout the tournament that Littler had averaged over 100 having also managed 106.6 and 107.3 against Jonny Clayton and Gian van Veen earlier on the final day.

Yet more insane tournament-winning statistics from Luke Littler as he wins the UK Open in emphatic fashion pic.twitter.com/aMmmV6U9HC — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 2, 2025

A week later Littler struck again at the Belgian Darts Open, defeating home favourite Mike De Decker 8-5 in the final. The 18-year-old global sensation continued a remarkable winning run which also saw him win Premier League Night Five in Brighton on Thursday. Littler fought off a fightback from De Decker to retain the title he won on his European Tour debut in 2024 at a raucous Oktoberhallen, although he opted against attempting a roof raising 170 checkout to win the title after landing a pair of treble 20s.

The look on Luke Littler's face as he considers the bull for a title winning 170 checkout 🤣pic.twitter.com/Ru7vAi7OIi — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 9, 2025

On top of all this, Littler also fired in another televised nine-dart finish during another Premier League night!

APRIL TITLES : 0

: 0 MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £14,500

: £14,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £1,818,250 This was one of Luke Littler's quieter months without any titles, but he did consolidate his position at the top of the Premier League table.

MAY TITLES : 0

: 0 MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £145,000

: £145,000 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £1,963,250 Littler focused solely on the end of the Premier League season in May but despite finishing top of the standings and being odds-on favourite to retain his title, he came up short against his great 'friendly rival' Luke Humphries. In doing so, Cool Hand became just the fourth different player to complete the PDC's Triple Crown having previously won the World Championship and World Matchplay in 2024. It was almost inevitable that the gruelling 17-week campaign would conclude with yet another meeting between the two biggest stars although it lacked the drama of many of their previous tussles - including last year's climax in which Littler hit a nine-darter en route to the title.

JUNE TITLES : 0

: 0 MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £14,500

: £14,500 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £1,987,750 There was a lot of hype surround Luke Littler's debut in the World Cup of Darts alongside Luke Humphries but despite everyone expecting them to cruise to this pairs title, they crashed out by losing their opening match to Germany. It was a largely disappointing month for Littler, who also suffered two early exits on the World Series tour.

JULY TITLES : 1 (World Matchplay)

: 1 (World Matchplay) MONTHLY PRIZE MONEY : £210,000

: £210,000 CUMULATIVE PRIZE MONEY: £2,187,750 Luke Littler made yet more history as he defeated James Wade in the World Matchplay final to become just the fifth player in history to complete the 'Triple Crown of PDC darts'. The unstoppable 18-year-old, who won the most perfect of perfect legs against Josh Rock in the semi-finals, is now the youngest ever Winter Gardens champion by six years, breaking the record that Wade set when lifting the trophy aged 24 way back in 2007.

UNBELIEVABLE!



Littler: 180

Rock: 180

Littler: 180

Rock: 180

Littler: 141



LUKE LITTLER WINS THE MOST PERFECT OF PERFECT LEGS!pic.twitter.com/q41WNCvoMC — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 26, 2025

The cheque for £200,000 also saw him crash through the £2million prize money barrier which is a eye-watering achievement in just 19 months since becoming a PDC professional.