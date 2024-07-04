Sporting Life
Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: PDC/Michael Cooper)
Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: PDC/Michael Cooper)

World Matchplay Darts 2024: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and Sky TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
14:56 · THU July 04, 2024

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 13-21.

The 31st edition of the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, is almost upon us as Nathan Aspinall bids to defend the Phil Taylor Trophy.

Luke Littler makes his debut in the Blackpool showpiece against Michael van Gerwen while the likes of Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Michael Smith and Gary Anderson will be among the front runners for glory.

Here, you can follow the event unfold with the results and daily round-ups while there's also details on stats, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.

World Matchplay Darts 2024: Draw and tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Luke Humphries v Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (16) Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce
  • (8) Jonny Clayton v Raymond van Barneveld
  • (9) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler
  • (4) Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney
  • (13) Ross Smith v Josh Rock
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall v Luke Woodhouse
  • (12) Danny Noppert v James Wade
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler
  • (15) Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan
  • (7) Dave Chisnall v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (10) Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding
  • (3) Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
  • (14) Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse
  • (6) Rob Cross v Gian van Veen
  • (11) Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

WATCH: NEW TOURNAMENT IDEAS IN DARTS

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

  • * Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 13 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Sunday July 14
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Monday July 15 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Tuesday July 16 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Wednesday July 17 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Thursday July 18 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two Matches

Friday July 19 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two Matches

Saturday July 20 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two Matches

Sunday July 21 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • One Matches

Sky Bet's World Matchplay Pre-Tournament Odds

  • 7/2 Luke Humphries
  • 4/1 Luke Littler
  • 8/1 Gerwyn Price
  • 9/1 Michael van Gerwen
  • 14/1 Rob Cross
  • 16/1 Gary Anderson, Michael Smith
  • 25/1 Stephen Bunting
  • 28/1 Chris Dobey, Nathan Aspinall
  • 33/1 Josh Rock, Jonny Clayton
  • 40/1 Danny Noppert, Dave Chisnall, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Martin Schindler, Ross Smith
  • 50/1 Damon Heta, Ryan Searle
  • 66/1 Peter Wright
  • 80/1 Raymond van Barneveld, Daryl Gurney, James Wade
  • 100/1 Joe Cullen, Gian van Veen
  • 125/1 Luke Woodhouse
  • 150/1 Brendan Dolan, Krzysztof Ratajski, Ryan Joyce, Ritchie Edhouse
  • 200/1 Andrew Gilding, Ricardo Pietreczko

Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

Can I still buy tickets for the World Matchplay?

World Matchplay Format

  • First Round - Best of 19 legs
  • Second Round - Best of 21 legs
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs
  • Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

  • Winner - £150,000
  • Runner-Up - £70,000
  • Semi-Finalists - £50,000
  • Quarter-Finalists - £25,000
  • Second Round Losers - £15,000
  • First Round Losers - £10,000
  • Total - £700,000

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been 12 different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 28-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall are the other recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

World Matchplay Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 16
  • Michael van Gerwen - 3
  • Rod Harrington - 2
  • Nathan Aspinall - 1
  • Peter Wright - 1
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1
  • Rob Cross - 1
  • Gary Anderson - 1
  • Larry Butler - 1
  • Peter Evison - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • James Wade - 1

