World Matchplay Darts 2024: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and Sky TV coverage details

Here, you can follow the event unfold with the results and daily round-ups while there's also details on stats, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.

Luke Littler makes his debut in the Blackpool showpiece against Michael van Gerwen while the likes of Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Michael Smith and Gary Anderson will be among the front runners for glory.

The 31st edition of the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, is almost upon us as Nathan Aspinall bids to defend the Phil Taylor Trophy.

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

Click here for Sky Bet odds

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 13 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Sunday July 14

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Evening Session (1930 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Monday July 15 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Tuesday July 16 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Wednesday July 17 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Thursday July 18 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two Matches

Friday July 19 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two Matches

Saturday July 20 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two Matches

Sunday July 21 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

One Matches

Sky Bet's World Matchplay Pre-Tournament Odds

7/2 Luke Humphries

4/1 Luke Littler

8/1 Gerwyn Price

9/1 Michael van Gerwen

14/1 Rob Cross

16/1 Gary Anderson, Michael Smith

25/1 Stephen Bunting

28/1 Chris Dobey, Nathan Aspinall

33/1 Josh Rock, Jonny Clayton

40/1 Danny Noppert, Dave Chisnall, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Martin Schindler, Ross Smith

50/1 Damon Heta, Ryan Searle

66/1 Peter Wright

80/1 Raymond van Barneveld, Daryl Gurney, James Wade

100/1 Joe Cullen, Gian van Veen

125/1 Luke Woodhouse

150/1 Brendan Dolan, Krzysztof Ratajski, Ryan Joyce, Ritchie Edhouse

200/1 Andrew Gilding, Ricardo Pietreczko

Click here for a full list of Sky Bet's odds

Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

Can I still buy tickets for the World Matchplay?

Click here to purchase tickets

World Matchplay Format

First Round - Best of 19 legs

Second Round - Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs

Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

Winner - £150,000

Runner-Up - £70,000

Semi-Finalists - £50,000

Quarter-Finalists - £25,000

Second Round Losers - £15,000

First Round Losers - £10,000

Total - £700,000

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been 12 different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 28-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall are the other recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

World Matchplay Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 16

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Rod Harrington - 2

Nathan Aspinall - 1

Peter Wright - 1

Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1

Rob Cross - 1

Gary Anderson - 1

Larry Butler - 1

Peter Evison - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

James Wade - 1

Darts: Related content