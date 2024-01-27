Darts results: Michael van Gerwen edges out teen sensation Luke Littler to win Dutch Darts Masters

The Dutch number one delighted the partisan crowd at De Maaspoort with a memorable triumph on home soil, to avenge his defeat to Littler at the same stage of last weekend’s Bahrain Darts Masters.

Van Gerwen defeated his fellow countrymen Vincent van der Voort, Raymond van Barneveld and Gian van Veen to move through to Saturday’s showpiece, where he went on to lift the coveted trophy.

The 34-year-old swept aside Van der Voort in Friday’s opening round, before launching an astonishing fightback to deny his old adversary Raymond van Barneveld in the quarter-finals.

Van Barneveld, who edged out 2018 World Champion Rob Cross in round one, looked poised to claim another major scalp after producing 131 and 96 combinations to establish a 5-2 cushion.

However, van Gerwen conjured up sensational 144 and 124 finishes in the latter stages, surviving a match dart in each of the last two legs to win through an epic encounter.