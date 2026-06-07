Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Charlton stable tour

Harry Charlton is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

AETHELSTAN GOLD

20/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Secret Soul (Street Cry)

Owner: Dean, de Zoete, Inglett, Morris & Palmer Sales price: 35,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) Half-brother to 12f 3yo winner Sassi Neri (76). Dam a maiden (70) half-sister to Juddmonte International Stakes winner/Derby third Japan (126), dual 12f Group 1 winner Mogul (125) and 10.5f Group 2 winner/Oaks runner-up Secret Gesture (117). “A big, scopey colt with a large action. He isn’t really bred to be a two-year-old, but I could see him running a nice race in one of those backend maidens.” ANOTHER ENCORE (IRE)

2/4 b c Acclamation - Stage Call (Camelot)

Owner: Dean, de Zoete, Inglett, Morris, Palmer & Rees Sales price: 60,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) Third foal of a twice-raced maiden sister to Group 1-placed Irish/Hong Kong 9-10f winner Five G Patch (118) and half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/Australian 7-8.5f winner Take It Intern (108) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Festival Princess (103). “A very good-natured horse with a big stride. He is shaping up like he will be quite a nice 7f+ sort of two-year-old and should be racing before the end of the month.” BARBOSSA (IRE)

8/4 b c Blackbeard - Pollyana (Whipper)

Owner: A Bengough, P Inglett & Partners Sales price: 125,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) Half-brother to four winners including 7f 2yo Listed winner Benevento (106). Dam a French 1m Group 2 winner (117). “A big, strong horse who will be one for later in the year. He should have some speed but just isn’t a precocious two-year-old. A nice horse for down the line, I hope.” BINCIMBAL (IRE)

25/3 br c Too Darn Hot - Silk Romance (Shamardal)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: 325,000gns (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) First foal of a fairly useful 7f 2yo winner (90P) who was closely related to 2026 French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Komorebi (112) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 9-10f winner Bright Melody (108) out of Fillies’ Mile winner Lyric of Light (114p). “A strong colt who debuted at Yarmouth the other day and ran rather green before making some late inroads. I expect him to take a marked step forward from that. He will stay 1m before the end of the season.”

Lyric Of Light wins the Fillies' Mile

CALCUTTA GOLD (IRE)

7/2 ch f Starspangledbanner - Flame of Hestia (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Merry Fox Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Half-sister to several winners including Listed-placed multiple 11f-2m winner Sleeping Lion (108) and useful 9.5-12f 3yo winner Colonial Classic (97). Dam a maiden (79) granddaughter of 1000 Guineas winner Sleepytime (121). “A big filly who probably won’t be overly active at two. She has a nice action and plenty about her physically, so hopefully there’s a nice horse in there for next year.” CELESTIA

1/4 ch f Sea The Stars - Natavia (Nathaniel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Closely related to 12f Group 3 winner Haskoy (115; by Golden Horn). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was a half-sister to Sun Chariot Stakes winner Spinning Queen (118). “This filly is smaller than her mother but goes okay and should be ready to run over 7f within the next month or so. She isn’t what you’d expect her to be looking at the pedigree.” COVET

12/4 b c Kingman - Chaleur (Dansili)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 6f 2yo winner Ardeur (86). Dam a Group 2/Listed-placed UK/US 6f-1m winner (109) who was a half-sister to Australian 7f Group 2 winner Old Flame (116) and 6/7f Group 3 winner Tabiti (109; by Kingman). “This colt hasn’t long arrived. He is a scopey sort with plenty of quality and a lovely action. We haven’t done much with him so far, but I hope he can achieve something towards the backend.” EVER FLOWING (IRE)

5/2 b f Australia - Blazing Beau (War Front)

Owner: Merry Fox Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced half-sister to German 12f Group 1 winner Second Step (124) out of a maiden (84) sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Silk And Scarlet (106). “This is a beautiful filly from a family we’ve had some success with via Second Step. She will probably be one to run at the backend with a view to next year, but a filly with a good nature and a meaningful stride.” FENAROLI

16/3 b c Frankel - Portodora (Kingmambo)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Arlington Million winner Set Piece (118) and French 6/6.5f Listed winner Alocasia (104). Dam a fairly useful 7f 3yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a US 1m 1f Listed winner (111). “Quite a strong colt who moves well in his faster paces. I think he is a mid-season type of two-year-old who will get better with time. He should be able to begin over 7f and certainly shows potential.” MILL BREAK

5/4 b f Coulsty - Granny Melba (Australia)

Owner: Lord Vestey Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced half-sister to fairly useful 2025 7f-1m 2yo winner Starlight Time (86p) out of a 1m Listed winner (106). “A good-looking, scopey filly. She will be one to start in the middle of the summer and actually has a bit of quality about her.”

Quadrilateral (far left) wins the Fillies' Mile

QUINTANA

23/2 b f Dubawi - Quadrilateral (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Fillies’ Mile winner/1000 Guineas third (110) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 7f-1m winner Boardman (106) and useful 1m 3yo winner Thesis (109). “A medium-sized, attractive filly who is very willing in her work. Although she is still a little bit weak, I hope she can achieve something over 7f/1m during the second half of the season.” SECANO

25/3 br c Twilight Son - Desert Liaison (Dansili)

Owner: OTI Racing, P Inglett, S de Zoete & Partner Sales price: 80,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) Full brother to 2025 Australian 12f Group 2 winner Brayden Star (102) and a half-brother to Australian 12f Group 3 winner Wentwood. Dam a maiden (68) daughter of a 7f 3yo Listed winner (97). “We trained his brother and this colt is stronger and more precocious than he was at this stage. He has caught me a bit by surprise as he has grown plenty since the sales and could be ready to begin over 7f as early as July.” SENOR BLUES

10/3 b c Siyouni - Heiress (Kingman)

Owner: Michael Pescod Sales price: 100,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) Second foal of a once-raced 7f 2yo winner (85P) who was a half-sister to several winners including St Leger winner Sixties Icon (125), Group 2-placed 10f 3yo winner Native Ruler (119) and Listed-placed 12-12.5f winner Hamelin (108) out of Oaks winner Love Divine (120). “A quality colt with a nice action. He is still a bit immature but I think he could progress into a nice horse one day. The dam was supposed to be a good one but only made it to the track once. Hopefully we enjoy a little more luck with this lad.” SIROCCO BAY (IRE)

2/5 b c Lope de Vega - Bracing Breeze (Dansili)

Owner: Dean, de Zoete, Inglett & O’Connor Sales price: 100,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) Half-brother to Irish 7f Group 3 winner Marbling (103) and useful Irish 9.5-10f winner Broad Street (110). Dam a useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (98) who was the daughter of Prix de Diane winner Nebraska Tornado (119). “This colt was quite weak at the sales and being a May foal probably didn’t help either, but he has improved no end throughout the spring and is developing into quite a nice type. He will very much be a backend two-year-old but is a horse I quite like for the future.” UNNAMED (IRE)

21/3 b f Baaeed - Aspiring (Galileo)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: €100,000 (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Half-sister to fairly useful Irish 1m 2yo winner County Mayo (87). Dam an unraced sister to 14/15f 3yo Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Illinois (122) and Chester Vase winner Venice Beach (117) and half-sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and King George winner Danedream (132). “A very good-looking filly who moves well. She is only medium-sized but still quite immature, so she will be one for the late summer at the earliest. There is a fair bit of quality about her, though.” UNNAMED (IRE)

1/3 b f Sea The Moon - Bongiorno (High Chaparral)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: €90,000 (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 1m 3yo winner Indian Spirit (87). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f-1m winner Sabbeeh (113) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Dream Day (98) out of a 7f 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas fourth (110). “This filly has done very well since the sales. She is quite a tall, strong girl now, and I see her as one to give a couple of runs to in the autumn.”

Spinning Queen is clear in the Sun Chariot

UNNAMED (IRE)

24/2 ch c New Bay - Gallipot (Galileo)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: €160,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-brother to four winners including useful triple 7f winner Galiac (97). Dam a 12f 3yo Listed winner (108) who was the daughter of Sun Chariot Stakes winner Spinning Queen (119). “A very nice horse. He has plenty of size yet finds his work coming easily at the moment. I see him running over 7f in the middle of the summer in one of those good maidens at Sandown or Newbury. He is one I particularly like at this stage.” UNNAMED

13/2 b f Camelot - Heavenly Song (Oratorio)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: n/a Full sister to Listed-placed 8-10.5f winner Sinjaari (115) and a half-sister to useful 6-7f winner Grand Karat (101). Dam a twice-raced maiden (61) daughter of Nunthorpe Stakes winner Lochangel (119). “We have enjoyed success with this family in recent times. She has more strength and speed than you might expect one by her sire to possess at this stage. There’s obviously speed on the dam’s side of the page. I think she will be ready to run sometime in July, and we quite like her.” UNNAMED

2/4 ch c Saxon Warrior - Hertford Dancer (Foxwedge)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: 120,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/Australian 9.5-13f winner Travolta (110) and useful 8-10f winner Go Go Boots (103). Dam a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (105). “A scopey boy who still needs to strengthen up, but he finds life easy and seems to enjoy his work. He could be a nice one for later on.” UNNAMED (IRE)

7/3 ch c Lope de Vega - Kindred Spirit (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: 210,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Charlton) First foal of a German 6f Listed winner (101) who was the daughter of a French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (106). “A very nice horse who is looking quite speedy for one by his sire, though it does make sense once you look at the bottom half of the pedigree. Although he’s changing physically and still coming together, I could see him running in the middle of the summer. He has the pace to begin over 6f and seems to possess a good bit of quality.” UNNAMED (IRE)

14/2 b c Mohaather - Montalcino (Big Bad Bob)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: €70,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 9.5-13f winner Capital Theory (98). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Windfast (115). “This is a medium-sized colt who moves well and looks fairly speedy at this stage. I hope he can be running over 7f by the middle of the summer. Quite a nice horse.” UNNAMED (IRE)

17/3 gr f Camelot - Raaqy (Dubawi)

Owner: Salhia Stud Ltd Sales price: €130,000 (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Half-brother to three winners including fairly useful 6-7f 2yo winner Huberts Dream (87). Dam a fairly useful 6.5f 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to 7f Listed winner Mankib (116) out of Cheveley Park Stakes and 1000 Guineas winner Natagora (116). “This filly has grown a lot since she was bought at the sales and has just gone a bit weak. We have backed off her as a result, but she is a good model and the ability she showed us early on should reappear once she pulls herself together physically.”

Natagora wins the Cheveley Park