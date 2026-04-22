Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Hugo Palmer

Hugo Palmer talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

ADAAY OF SCARLETT (IRE)

2/2 b c Mehmas - Adaay To Remember (Adaay)

Owner: SVG, Exact Lifestyle & Owen Sales price: €110,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed dual 6f 3yo winner (107) who was the daughter of a 5f 2yo winning (72) half-sister to Irish 5f Group 2 winner Stepper Point (121) and 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Lady In France (110). “He is one of those horses who has been unbelievably professional from the word go. He had been away for a racecourse gallop at Southwell and had impressed there before going to Newmarket. We half expected him to win but perhaps not quite as well as he did in the end. It’s difficult to know the strength of that form as these early two-year-old races can vary wildly. The plan is to try and get him to Royal Ascot unbeaten, and he will either go back there for the race at the trials meeting on May 1 or the valuable novice race at the Dante meeting. I would guess he’s a Norfolk horse. Oisin (Murphy) jumped off after Southwell and said he’d want six furlongs right away, but is now firmly of the opinion 5f is absolutely fine after Newmarket. He wants to be aboard again next time, that’s for sure!”

Adaay Of Scarlett makes an impressive winning debut

BAYSLINE (IRE)

14/2 ch c Bayside Boy - Sharapova (Elusive Quality

Owner: Ballylinch Stud & The Roof Partnership Sales price: €120,000 (SackvilleDonald/MHS) Half-brother to Group 2/3-placed Irish/Hong Kong 5-6f winner Travel Datuk (103), fairly useful Irish 6f winner Lottie Dod (93) and the dam of 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Flotus (112). Dam a fairly useful Irish 7f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to Grade 1-placed UK/US 7-9f winner Tamweel (118). “A sizeable colt but not particularly backward. We had a small holdup with his shins a little while ago, but he’s back cantering now. I would think he is more a 7f/1m type two-year-old and given the 7f races begin in mid-May, he won’t have to wait too long to get going.” BUNTING MENTAL

13/2 b c Ardad - Gargle (Bated Breath)

Owner: Bunting Littler Owen Sales price: £54,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) First foal of a maiden (64) half-sister to Listed-placed 7-10f winner Gibeon (114) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Gemina (88p) out of a 14f 3yo Group 3 winner (112). “I am sure darts fans will recognise the owners! This lad has been away for a racecourse gallop and showed up very well there. He finds life incredibly easy and has loads of ability. Franny Norton rides him and said he’s all of the W’s - “Will win when wanted”. He’s just had a tiny niggle which has pushed him back a month, but we think he will prove more than worth the wait.” CALIFORNIAN ANGEL

5/3 b f Dark Angel - Chocoya (Sepoy)

Owner: Cotter, Graham, Owen, Wright Sales price: 65,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) First foal of a Listed-placed multiple 6f winner (102) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed UK/US 6-7.5f winner Chiringuita (94) and fairly useful 6-7.5f winner Gressington (92). “I trained the mother, and this is a strong, sharp, quick two-year-old. I expect she will run before Ascot but whether she’s that sort of filly, I don’t really know. She looks an out-and-out two-year-old and does everything easily at this stage.” COCO NOVA (IRE)

10/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Kotaya (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Amicita Sales price: €65,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 2/3-placed French 8-9f winner Kokaltash (116), Listed-placed French 8-10f 3yo winner Kozideh (97) and Listed-placed French 5.5-6f 2yo winner Kotama (98). “A big horse who has grown a huge amount since we bought him. As a result we’ve done nothing serious with him, but I like everything I’ve seen so far and hope that he can be a nice horse for the second half of the season. A gorgeous animal to look at.” DONEGAL ROSE (IRE)

6/3 b f Kodiac - My Kathleen (Roderic O’Connor)

Owner: Jewkes Morris Owen Wilson Sales price: £44,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) Three-parts sister to Irish 7f 2yo winner Dynamite Katie (75; by Kessaar). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 12f Listed winner Balaythous (109). “This filly will probably run on Saturday at Leicester (May 25). She had a dirty scope which meant she missed our trip to Southwell. We’d like to think she is a filly for Chester so given we missed a racecourse gallop with her, it makes sense to get a run into her beforehand.” EMBERLYN

18/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Cranberry (Toronado)

Owner: Deva Racing Sales price: £45,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Third foal of a fairly useful UK/Italian 7f-1m winner (94) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Make Fast (98; later dam of 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Tactical (113)) out of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (100). “This filly was quite small when we bought her, but she’s grown a great deal and consequently we’ve not done a vast amount with her. She is beginning to get quite fresh so I would’ve thought we’ll have a little look under the bonnet in the coming weeks. I love the stallion and I just have a suspicion this filly could prove quite good value at 45k.”

ENHANCING

14/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Ducissa (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 70,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to fairly useful multiple 6f winner Abbey Heights (93). Dam a maiden (66) half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Singhalese (114) and 6f Listed winner Docofthebay (111). “This filly has done plenty of work and is around three weeks away from having a run. We are due some good weather and I hope she will come forward her coat for some sunshine. Her work has been pleasing and she looks sharp enough to begin over 5f.” GAME CHARACTER

14/3 b c New Bay - Thread of Silver (Shamardal)

Owner: Characters United Syndicate Sales price: 150,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 6f 2yo winner Goldwork (87). Dam a useful French dual 7f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to German 1m Listed winner Broderie (110) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (104). “This is the first one I’ve had by the stallion and he certainly looks like a Dubawi. I would’ve thought he will be running by July time over 7f, but we haven’t pressed any buttons with him just yet.” GLORIOUS GAME

21/2 b f Pinatubo - Along Came Casey (Oratorio)

Owner: G Hall Sales price: £85,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Closely related to 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Feliciana de Vega (116; by Lope de Vega) and a half-sister to 8-10f winner/Irish Derby fourth Matsuri (115p). Dam an Irish 8/9.5f Listed winner (115). “This is a beautiful-looking filly who is just about reading to start working properly. We like her a lot but won’t quite know just how good she is until we start asking her some questions. Everything so far points towards her being a nice horse. I hope to see her racing at the top tracks come the summer.” HIGH HAZARD

19/1 bl c Palace Pier - Parlour Palm (Bated Breath)

Owner: Carswells Fire Engineering Racing Sales price: £95,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) First foal of an unraced daughter of a 6f 3yo winning (81) sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Showcasing (117) and Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Tendu (111) and half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Camacho (118) and Listed-placed triple 6f winner Bouvardia (103). “This colt has been showing up well and will likely begin over 6f within the next few weeks. He is a gorgeous individual from a classy Juddmonte family and I hope he can be pretty useful in time.” JAZZ QUEEN (IRE)

1/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Close Quarters (Fast Company)

Owner: D R Passant Sales price: €210,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) First foal of a maiden (75) half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes winner Winter Power (121), 2025 Flying Childers Stakes winner Revival Power (104) and 5f 3yo Listed winner Hay Chewed (104). “She hasn’t actually grown as much as we’d hoped from when we bought her. Like Donegal Rose, she missed the away day at Southwell and was a lot greener than we envisaged at Newmarket, where she stuck to her task pretty well in what looked a strong race. I think she can improve enough to win her maiden at the very least.” LAMAAL (IRE)

17/2 b c Minzaal - Ashiqana (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: D R Passant & Hefin Williams Sales price: 65,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to fairly useful French 6-7f winner Atsana (87), fairly useful French 7f-1m winner Ashiktash (91) and once-raced 2025 7f 2yo winner Silenciosa (74p). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (82) daughter of a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (116). “A big horse who does things nicely, so there is every chance he will make an appearance this season. However, with him, it’s all about next year. He really fills the eye and could be nice in time.” MR BLING (IRE)

6/4 b c Kodi Bear - Millicent Fawcett (Kingman)

Owner: Wholey Hussey Owen Sales price: €52,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to useful dual 6f winner Dubai Bling (98) and 2025 6f 2yo winner Blingy’s Sister (83). Dam a fairly useful 8.5f 3yo winner (84p) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 2 winner Richard Pankhurst (116) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Crazy Horse (113). “He is from a family we’re getting to know a bit about. Time is going to be his friend. He was doing everything very easily but not physically thriving with it so I’ve just backed off him. He is actually away trotting at the pre-trainer’s for a month. I don’t think he will take a lot of getting ready once returning as he was mentally very sharp. His two siblings both won on debut at two for us and it wouldn’t surprise me if he did the same.”

PAT’S CASH

26/3 b c Perfect Power - Swept Away (Power)

Owner: F.E.P. Racing Limited Sales price: 55,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to US multiple 5.5-6.5f winner Philipsburg. Dam an unraced half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Shadn (103) out of an Irish 7f 3yo Listed winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (111). “A good-looking horse with an excellent attitude - he just puts his head down as tries every time. I see him as more of a 7f horse and it’s to his benefit that they begin a lot earlier this year. There was a time when the Chesham was the first race over that trip! He is the sort of horse you could run now as he’s done a fair amount of work, but we will wait until mid-May to get him going over 7f.” REGAL TIGER

5/4 b c Kingman - Tiger Eye (Frankel)

Owner: Roudee Racing 20 & Mrs E Palmer Sales price: £50,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to useful 7f 2yo winner Sea Baaeed (100). Dam a useful triple 7f winner (100) who was closely related to Derby Italiano winner Tuscan Gaze (107) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed 5-6f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Spirit Quartz (119), 5f Group 2 winner Caspian Prince (120) and the dam of five-time Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Exultant (125). “A fine-looking colt with a lovely pedigree. He hasn’t worked yet but gives the impression when he does, there will be gears there. Whether he’s quite forward enough to be an Ascot horse, I don’t know, but he is a lovely individual who I’ve got pretty high hopes for.” RUBYROO (IRE)

24/3 b f Supremacy - Tencaratrubieslace (Siyouni)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 140,000gns (Amo Racing) Half-sister to 2025 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Sayidah Dariyan (112). Dam a French 7f 3yo winner (79) who was a full sister to French 5f Group 2 winner Finsbury Square (119) and half-sister to French 5.5f Listed winner Bakoel Koffie (112). “She has just had a bad scope so we’ve backed off her. I think she will want some cut in the ground like a lot by the sire tend to do. She has done all we’ve asked of her and has the looks and pedigree, so we can only be hopeful about her at this stage.” SALE SHARK (IRE)

8/4 ch c Bayside Boy - Bayja (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Orange & Owen Sales price: €52,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to dual 6f Group 3 winner New Providence (108), Group 3-placed UK/UAE multiple 6f winner Ekhtiyaar (120) and 2025 6f 2yo winner Mr Seagull (81). Dam a thrice-raced maiden half-sister to Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Myrica (99). “A sharp, forward colt who is the third one I’ve had from the mare - he’s much more in the mould of New Providence rather than Mr Seagull. He does have the odd quirk but shows bags of speed and a willing attitude once working. Should all go smoothly over the next few weeks, I can certainly see him achieving enough on debut to make it to Ascot. Under the new race conditions, he now qualifies for the Windsor Castle.” SHARED ODYSSEY (IRE)

21/2 b c Study of Man - Titanium Sky (Dark Angel)

Owner: TBC Sales price: 155,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Sparkling Sea (100). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to useful Irish 8-10f winner Crystal Black (106) out of an Irish triple 8-12f Group 3 winner (113). “He is by a stamina influence but there is some speed in the pedigree. I would think he will be starting over 7f/1m towards the backend of the summer. A not unlikeable colt.” SHEILA SAZS (IRE)

5/2 ch f Sioux Nation - Come To Heel (Elnadim)

Owner: C Waters Sales price: £85,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) Three-parts sister to fairly useful 1m 3yo winner Scat King (85; by Scat Daddy). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (105) who was a full sister to US 6f 3yo Grade 3 winner Pasar Silbano (106) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Gerfalcon (102). “This filly is growing all the time, which is good as she isn’t the biggest. I suspect she will run this year but not until more the autumn time.” SNOW WARRIOR (IRE)

30/4 gr f Sioux Nation - Crystal Snowflake (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: SVG & Exact Lifestyle Partnership Sales price: 110,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to Grade 2/Listed-placed UK/US 7.5f-1m winner Tetragonal (100). Dam an unraced close relation to Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner Snowflake Dancer (88). “This filly is probably one of the best-looking two-year-olds in the yard. She is a big, rangy individual who moves nicely without having been asked a serious question so far.” STOLE THE SHOW

1/2 b c A’Ali - Kelapa (Aclaim)

Owner: W J Salthouse Sales price: £55,000 (Manor House/DPA) First foal of a 10f 3yo winner (53) who was a three-parts sister to 6f Listed winner Rocky Ground (114). “When we screened their knees in February we detected a chip that needed to come out, so we done that. He is back walking and has grown a lot in the interim. I wouldn’t think you’ll see him in action until the end of the summer at the earliest.” SVG IMPERIUM

12/3 b c A’Ali - Akhmatova (Cape Cross)

Owner: Des Grech Sales price: 70,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to Listed-placed triple 5f 3yo winner Wise Words (101) and the dam of dual 5f Listed winner Clarendon House (117). Dam a useful 8-10f winner (98). “A lovely horse who was quite small as a yearling but has grown an enormous amount ever since - and is still doing so. As a result, he will take more time than his pedigree suggests.”

Mischief Magic wins the Juvenile Turf Sprint (image courtesy of the Breeders' Cup)

WAIT GEORDIE

4/3 b c Mehmas - Miss Jingles (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: R&R Partnership Sales price: £55,000 (Sackville Donald/Manor House Stables) First foal of a fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner (88) who was a full sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Mischief Magic (113), French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Sound And Silence (107) and Listed-placed French 6-7f winner Gerbera (99) out of an unraced half-sister to RP Trophy winner Ibn Khaldun (121). “He is a little ball of muscle who has been thoroughly professional since the first day. The first time we put him through the stalls he gained four lengths within a stride. He did the same at Bath, where the prior experience of a racecourse gallop at Southwell shone through. With a good draw, I think he would take a serious amount of beating in the Lily Agnes at Chester. Sadly, the new rules mean that he wouldn’t qualify for the Windsor Castle, but I hope he could still be a serious contender for the National Stakes at Sandown should all go to plan at Chester.” WEEKEND ROAR (IRE)

26/4 ch c Supremacy - Tamara Love (Tamayuz)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing CXIV Sales price: £105,000 (Middleham Park Racing) Half-brother to 6f 3yo Listed winner Room Service (114). Dam a maiden (61) half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7-10f winner Beach Wedding (101). “I will admit, I didn’t like him at all when Middleham Park bought him, but I’ve never seen a horse change so much since coming into a yard. He has changed again recently and is now a big, powerful, strong horse. We want to have him ready enough for a serious crack at the Harry’s Half Million race at York in August. He did his first piece of work yesterday and I would see him making his debut around the end of May/beginning of June. A horse with ability.” ZIRCONIC

8/2 ch f Showcasing - Simplicity (Casamento)

Owner: Waters & Owen Sales price: 70,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to 2025 Italian 1m 1f 2yo Listed winner Drago Blues. Dam a useful French/US 7f-1m winner (101) who was a half-sister to US 6.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Ouraika (101) and Listed-placed French 7f 3yo winner Complication (95). “I thought this filly was just about ready to run, but she didn’t work quite as well as might’ve been expected the other day, suggesting she isn’t there just yet. I think she is a nice filly and she qualifies for all the bonuses such as GBB and Book 1. She looks capable of winning races, for sure.” UNNAMED (IRE)

16/3 b f Starman - Baltic Belle (Redback)

Owner: Roudee Racing 21 & Mrs E Palmer Sales price: €55,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-sister to several winners including 6f 2yo Listed winner Terror (105). Dam a fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (86) who was the daughter of a maiden (71) half-sister to Mill Reef Stakes winner Indian Rocket (115) and 6f 2yo Listed winner The Bonus King (106). “This filly is still a little backward - every time I try and do a little bit with her she backs off her feed and runs up a bit light. A good-looking filly with a nice pedigree, but it is hard to form a strong view on her at present.”

Allegretto wins the Park Hill

UNNAMED

24/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Capricious Caitlin (Iffraaj)

Owner: For Sale Sales price: 90,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (67) daughter of a Listed-placed 10f 3yo winning (100) half-sister to Prix Royal-Oak winner Allegretto (117). “A good-looking filly who still has some strengthening to do. She looks like she has ability but just needs more time to mature before we can get some work into her.” UNNAMED

7/3 ch c Territories - Child of Wild (Sepoy)

Owner: Batters & Owen Sales price: £50,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Second foal of a maiden (62) half-sister to German 10f Group 3 winner Only The Brave (114), French 1m 3yo Listed winner Chameur (110) and German 9.5f Listed winner Cashman (111). “I keep telling them that he needs a name! He is in full work and showing up very nicely. The plan has always been to get him to the Windsor Castle given the rule change. I hope to have him running over 6f by the middle of May. He is a strong, muscular individual with plenty of ability.” UNNAMED

28/4 ch c Sioux Nation - Dusk (Galileo)

Owner: Deva Racing Sales price: 30,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Third foal of a maiden (81) half-sister to 7f/1m Listed winner Doom (103) out of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Dank (123). “I thought he was our best value buy from all the sales and has done nothing to dissuade me so far. He is changing a bit physically at the moment, which isn’t unexpected given his date of birth. Although we haven’t pushed any buttons with him just yet, everything comes very easily to him and he is fresher for it the next day. One to keep an eye on.” UNNAMED (FR)

20/2 b f Baaeed - Galova (Galiway)

Owner: V I Arachi Sales price: €260,000 (Rob Speers/Old Mill Stud) First foal of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (110) who was the daughter of a maiden sister to Listed-placed 10-10.5f 3yo winner Combination (95) and half-sister to Deutsches Derby winner Nicaron (116) and German 10f 3yo Listed winner Nicara (108). “You can see why they went to such a high price for her at auction as she is a beautiful filly. She canters away nicely but is probably one to try and win a maiden/novice at the backend with a view to her three-year-old career.” UNNAMED

28/3 ch c Olympic Glory - Jazz Walk (Pivotal)

Owner: For Sale Sales price: £12,000 (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Third foal of a twice-raced maiden (45) daughter of Oaks d’Italia winner Contredanse (112). “This colt was very cheap at the sales, purely on account of the sheer size of him. He will want 7f/1m but we won’t have to wait long to see him once those races begin in earnest. When we screened his knees, both plates were closed - he’s a very big, mature horse. He has done nothing but impress me with every piece of work he has done. A bargain for someone, hopefully!” UNNAMED

2/5 b c Kodiac - Madam President (Royal Applause)

Owner: For Sale Sales price: 70,000gns (SackvilleDonald/Manor House Stables) Half-brother to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Cappella Sansevero (109). Dam a 10f winner (76) who was a half-sister to 7f 3yo winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up Eldalil (106). “A backward colt who was a late foal. He has only really started to pull himself together, but there have been enough glimmers of hope to think he could be something down the line.” UNNAMED

18/1 gr c Havana Grey - Makinitup (Marcel)

Owner: Lit Lung Lee Sales price: 150,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a fairly useful 7-7.5f 3yo winner (82) who was the daughter of an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (99). “Quite a big horse, which is slightly unusual for the sire. He has found life easy so far but hasn’t worked yet. There is enough overall to suggest he has a future when his time comes.” UNNAMED (IRE)

6/2 b c Minzaal - Miss Azeza (Dutch Art)

Owner: V I Arachi Sales price: €190,000 (Rob Speers/Old Mill Stud) Half-brother to 7f 3yo Listed winner Jash (117). Dam a useful 7f 2yo winner (97) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Fillies’ Mile/US 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Hibaayeb (120; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Wuheida (122)). “This colt is probably the best-looking of all our two-year-olds here. His brother was second in the Middle Park and didn’t appear until August, and I wouldn’t expect this horse to appear much before then. He shows a good level of ability but just needs some time.”

Even So has the measure of Cayenne Pepper in the Irish Oaks