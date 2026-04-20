Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eve Johnson Houghton talks Dan Briden through her two-year-old team for the season ahead.

AMETHYST STAR

4/2 b f Without Parole - Aradena (Helmet)

Owner: HP Racing Amethyst Star Sales price: £20,000 (Highflyer/Eve Johnson Houghton) Second foal of a 9.5f 3yo winner (68) who was a half-sister to Australian 2m Group 1 winner Selino (112) out of an unraced half-sister to Prix du Cadran winner Invermark (122) and 12f Group 2 winner Craigsteel (122). “By a sire we like for obvious reasons! She has done quite a lot of growing but has just started to get herself ready now. I’d like to think she will be running over 6f in the early part of May. She is eligible for the CD restricted races which will be beneficial to her.” ARDAD STEVE (IRE)

21/3 b c Ardad - Two Fools Collide (Mukhadram)

Owner: Pompey Ventures 14 Sales price: 32,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) First foal of a once-raced maiden half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Hadaatha (117; later dam of Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn (115)) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas third (113). “A lovely horse who, like a few of mine, has had a growth spurt recently. He looks like a two-year-old should look - foursquare and sharp. He goes nicely and should be in action within the next few weeks, almost certainly over 6f to begin with.” BABZINI (IRE)

19/3 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Narak (Dubawi)

Owner: ELB Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: 100,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/J Toller) Third foal of a 7.5f 3yo winner (82) who was a full sister to UAE dual 1m 1f Group 2 winner Valiant Prince (120) and half-sister to 12f Group 3 winner Klassique (113) out of Matron Stakes winner Chachamaidee (118). “A sweet filly who goes well. She is medium-sized but good-looking with it and has a nice stride on her. I wouldn’t think she will be super early but could make it out by the summer. I won’t push too hard with her, though.”

BANGED UP

17/1 b c Without Parole - Volver (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: The Gavel & Hooves Partnership Sales price: 20,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to 5f 2yo winner King Cole (89). Dam a useful French 8-9.5f winner (99) who was closely related to Listed-placed French 5.5-6f 3yo winner Katerini (92; later dam of Australian 13f Group 2 winner Gallic Chieftain (115) and French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Aladdine (110)). “I thought he was going to be very early initially but he just went a bit backwards on me. I am looking to run him in a few weeks. He will be a good, fun, early type for the owners.” BAY CITY DREAMER

27/2 ch c New Bay - Dan’s Dream (Cityscape)

Owner: D Bowden and Hunscote Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 multiple 1m 3yo winner Saxonia (84). Dam a Fred Darling Stakes winner (110) who was a full sister to dual 1m Listed winner Caernarfon (108). “This is a nice homebred colt who is still a bit on the leg and won’t be early, as his pedigree rather denotes. However, I would hope he can develop into a nice horse in time as he does go well in what I’ve asked of him so far. I doubt he will be in action until the backend.” BOLLENGO BOY (IRE)

14/4 b c Bayside Boy - Thawrah (Green Desert)

Owner: Mrs Samantha Dunn Sales price: 58,000gns (Megan Nicholls) Half-brother to 6f Group 3 winner Heeraat (117) and triple 5/6f Listed winner Ambiance (111). Dam an unraced half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Malhub (126) and US 12f Grade 3 winner Dhaamer (115) out of a 7f 3yo Listed winner (110). “I like him a lot. He has just gone a little backwards on me having shown up nicely, but I would hope to have him out over 6f within the next three or four weeks. He is perfectly manageable but does like it to be known that he is around! All the same, a talented colt.” CALENDAR BOY (IRE)

21/2 b c Gregorian - Gold Vision (Havana Gold)

Owner: McNamee Hewitt Rice Middis Thomas Sales price: 19,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner Aqlaam Vision (94) out of an unraced half-sister to Hardwicke Stakes winner Await The Dawn (126). “Solid - just rock solid. He is an out-and-out grafter rather than a superstar, but that’ll do me as he will undoubtedly reach the full extent of his abilities. He will win his share.” CARAMEL (IRE)

27/1 ch c State of Rest - Almeria (Manduro)

Owner: G J Owen Sales price: 50,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to fairly useful Irish 10.5f-2m winner Empress Alma (78). Dam an unraced half-sister to German Listed winners Alaskakonigin (10f; 108) and Alicante (11f, twice; 108). “A lovely, lovely horse. He is a fantastic mover with a smashing attitude to boot. I don’t think he’s one for the here and now, but I am really looking forward to seeing what he is made of. He’ll possibly be more one for the summer over 7f.” CHIEF MINISTER

22/2 b c Mattmu - Secretarial (Kingman)

Owner: J Allison & T Cartwright Sales price: 55,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 6f 2yo winner Anaisa (87). Dam a 1m 1f 3yo winner (79) who was the daughter of a 1m 3yo winner/Oaks d’Italia runner-up (102). “A very speedy colt who just got a touch of sore shins recently. He goes along nicely and shouldn’t be too long in making an appearance once back to 100 per cent health.”

DOES MARY KNOW

1/3 b c Dark Angel - Be Glorious (Kodiac)

Owner: TSJ Partnership Sales price: 55,000gns (Richard Ryan) First foal of a 6f 2yo winner (74) who was the daughter of a 1m Listed winning (106) daughter of a Falmouth Stakes winner (115). “A thickset, strong, short-coupled colt who does what is says on the tin. He is everything you want in a racehorse. He goes well and should be out sometime in May over 6f. One I like.” FIRST MATE (IRE)

18/2 b c Naval Crown - My Favourite Thing (Oasis Dream)

Owner: G C Stevens & E Jones Sales price: €20,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Half-brother to Listed-placed 2025 Italian 1m 2yo winner Flowe Stone (82). Dam a maiden (76) daughter of an unraced close relation to St Leger winner/Irish Derby runner-up Scorpion (126). “I am very sweet on this colt. A lot of mine are just coming to hand so will likely appear in something of a cluster. He will be one of the earlier ones to run and I hope he can set the tone as I like him a lot. He will probably go for one of the nicer maidens somewhere like an Ascot or Newbury.” FLYING PIRATE (IRE)

29/3 b c Blackbeard - Karakatsie (Karakontie)

Owner: J Allison & G C Stevens Sales price: €40,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) First foal of a stakes-placed US 1m 2yo winner (101). “This colt will take a bit more time, but he has a great stride on him and a good mind to boot, which may come as surprise to some given the sire’s well-documented quirks. He definitely has ability but just wants minding for the time being.” FOSCARINI (IRE)

6/3 b c Without Parole - Daring Destiny (Mehmas)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 45,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) First foal of a twice-raced maiden (67) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 7-10f winner Double March (91) out of an unraced half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Adorable (103). “A bonny colt who shouldn’t be long in making an appearance. We will probably start him off over 6f.” GALIMIX (IRE)

29/1 b c Space Traveller - Roman Colour (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: J Allison & D Minto Sales price: 22,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Second foal of an unraced close relation to 12f Listed winner Ferdoos (122; later dam of Irish 10f Group 1 winner Nezwaah (120)) and 14.5/15f Listed winner Brusco (109). “I don’t think Space Travellers are going to be early and this lad is shaping in kind at present. There is nothing at all wrong with him - he just wants a bit of time.” JAZZY BAY (IRE)

12/4 b g Dark Angel - Jasmine B (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: The Woodway 20 Sales price: 10,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Third foal of a maiden (36) close relation to Irish 9.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Jack Naylor (113) and half-sister to Listed-placed Japanese 6f-1m winner Schwarz Kaiser (104) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (102). “I bought this horse as a small, sharp two-year-old project and he has done nothing but grow. That isn’t to say he’s now enormous as he wasn’t playing with much to begin with! I’ve not been able to push on with him as he just won’t stop growing, but I see him as one to have plenty of fun with in those restricted races before nurseries become an option.”

Jack Naylor wins a Group Three at Leopardstown under Fran Berry

JIMTROTT (IRE)

3/4 b c No Nay Never - Aspirante (Myboycharlie)

Owner: HVO Property Investments Sales price: 110,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) First foal of a Listed-placed French 9.5f 3yo winner (91) who was the daughter of a twice-raced maiden (51) half-sister to 14f Group 3 winner California (109) and Group 1-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Drumbeat (108). “An incredibly nice horse. He just wants to please you in everything he does. He goes really well but wouldn’t be overly precocious. I would think he will be running in the summer, possibly over 7f though I’ve not done nearly enough with him to know for sure yet. He will be a lovely horse one day.” MARTABAN

6/4 ro c Kameko - Angelic Guest (Dark Angel)

Owner: K Balasuriya Sales price: 90,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/H Dunlop) Half-brother to Listed-placed US 1m 2yo winner Angiolleta (92) and very useful 8-10f winner Notre Belle Bete (111). Dam a maiden (74) sister to 1m Group 2 winner Sovereign Debt (120) and half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Puff (107). “This colt has got bags of pace and goes very nicely indeed. I hope to have him running by the middle of May, possibly in that hot maiden at Newbury’s Lockinge meeting. A horse I am particularly sweet on, and he will certainly stay further than six furlongs in time given his pedigree.” NIGHT IN VEGAS (IRE)

18/3 b c Lucky Vega - Strait Power (Rock of Gibraltar)

Owner: Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds VI Sales price: 60,000gns (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley) Half-brother to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Shepherds Way (99) and fairly useful multiple 5-6f winner Brummell (93). Dam an unraced half-sister to dual 6f Group 1 winner Slade Power (127). “A really nice horse who isn’t far away at all. I actually almost entered him this weekend but just wanted a bit longer. He shows us loads of ability and I would be hoping he can show up well when he does run, otherwise we might be struggling this year!” PLAY AGAIN SAMMY (IRE)

8/4 b c Blackbeard - Lucky At The Bay (Lucky Pulpit)

Owner: Arjun Waney Sales price: 85,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/Eve Johnson Houghton) Three-parts brother to useful US 8-8.5f winner Cathal (105; by No Nay Never). Dam a maiden sister to US 12f Grade 3 winner Ward ‘n Jerry (114) and half-sister to US 7f 2yo Grade 1 winner Tamarando (108). “A gorgeous colt with a lovely stride on him. He is quite sizeable and won’t want pushing early so I doubt he will be running until around June time, but a lovely horse with a solid temperament.”

Gleneagles - sire of Saint Mungo