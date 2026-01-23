Dan Briden looks at the Cheveley Park two-year-old team this season

However, by their own very high standards, it has been a rather quiet time of things when it comes to Group-race success with two-year-olds. Indeed, Inspiral was their last juvenile Group-race winner when landing the Fillies’ Mile in 2021.

That said, they initially owned last year’s Chesham Stakes winner and Royal Lodge Stakes runner-up Humidity - selling him to Wathnan Racing after his debut success at Newbury. Moon Target looked a smart prospect after decisive victories on her first two outings and, though unsuccessful in four attempts, largely acquitted herself with credit in defeat at Group level.

It is noticeable that they have retained a good number of colts for 2026, while the Ulysses experiment has all but wound down given his sale to Italy. Along with Intello, aside from the odd exception (notably White Birch, Humidity, Holloway Boy and Regal Reality), the stud’s support for that duo seemed to negate the quality of its broodmare band’s overall output.

However, Cheveley Park’s 2026 crop – totalling 34 juveniles – looks to be their strongest for a while. Although there is one by Ulysses, a clutch of them are by top sires such as Frankel, Sea The Stars and Night of Thunder, while first-season sire Baaeed and promising second-season sires Palace Pier and St Mark’s Basilica are also represented. Kingman features prominently too.