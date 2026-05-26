Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ed Bethell

Ed Bethell talks to Dan Briden about his juveniles in the latest of his Two-Year-Old guide series.

AJJDDAA (IRE)

13/2 b c Dubawi - Kibreya (Galileo)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced half-sister to Pretty Polly Stakes winner Nezwaah (120) and useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Bashosh (100; both by Dubawi) out of a 12f Listed winner (122). “A lovely horse who is typical of the stallion. He will probably be an autumn type two-year-old, but it’s lovely to have a horse with this sort of pedigree in the yard and I look forward to seeing him in action.” BLAZING INFERNO (IRE)

28/1 ch c Starspangledbanner - Fragrant Storm (Frankel)

Owner: Richard Christison Sales price: £80,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Second foal of a maiden (65) sister to Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner Middle East (97), a three-parts sister to Gordon Stakes and Sagaro Stakes winner Nayef Road (119) and half-sister to 2026 Irish 1m Group 3 winner Celestial Orbit (104). “A strong colt with a lot of power through his backend. He looks quite quick and should be ready to go in midsummer.” CEIDIO

11/3 b f Advertise - Prado (Iffraaj)

Owner: Julie and David R Martin & Dan Hall Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 2025 7.5f 2yo winner Caim (88p). Dam a Group 3-placed 7f 2yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winning (91) half-sister to Irish Group 3 winners Craftsman (7f; 107) and Paris Peacock (9.5f; 105). “A sizeable filly who is a half-sister to our promising three-year-old Caim. We will be taking our time with her given how big she is, but I hope we can get her started in the autumn. More of a three-year-old project.” EDEN WARRIOR (IRE)

18/4 b c Saxon Warrior - Famille Rose (Shalaa)

Owner: Eden Warriors Sales price: 18,500gns (Avenue Bloodstock) Second foal of a fairly useful 7f 2yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Sarkiyla (114; later dam of French 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Saiydabad (115)). “A nice colt who is still on the immature side - he’s just a little bit weak through his hocks. He will make a lovely three-year-old, but I hope to have him racing during the latter stages of the summer.” EEVEE STAR

20/2 ch f Showcasing - Choux (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: R Daryanani Sales price: 27,000gns (Not Sold) Second foal of a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (90) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina (118; dam of 2025 French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Pierre Bonnard (111p)). “This filly made a good start to life when third on debut at Ripon. She missed the kick and we know you can’t do that there, let alone be as green as she was for over half of the race, but the way she finished was very pleasing. I hope to see her plenty this year as she’s a real two-year-old type.” ENGEDI (IRE)

1/4 b f Ghaiyyath - Sea Tsarina (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Julie and David R Martin & Dan Hall Sales price: 60,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) First foal of a fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (87) who was the daughter of an 8.5f 3yo winning (81) sister to Coventry Stakes winner/Middle Park Stakes runner-up Buratino (118). “A lovely, classy filly who I have a lot of time for. We gave her some time off and she’s coming together nicely now. I hope to have her racing before the end of the summer and is one I particularly like at this juncture.”

Ghaiyyath: Sire of Engedi

HARLEY (FR)

24/4 ch c Soldier’s Call - Chantaleen (Falco)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: £22,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-brother to useful dual 5f winner Bomb Proof (99). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 1m Group 3 winner Spoil The Fun (117). “He ran a little better than the result suggested on debut at Hamilton, where he just got a little bit lost coming down the hill. The plan is to go to Nottingham on Sunday (May 31) where he can hopefully run well. He’s basically a fun syndicate horse who’ll win his share, all things being equal.” HOWAIDA (IRE)

15/2 b f Ghaiyyath - Sammarr (Golden Horn)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful 8-10f 3yo winner (95) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to UAE dual 1m 1f Group 1 winner Sajjhaa (121; dam of triple 8/9f Group 2 winner Quddwah (118). “A strong girl who we’ve given plenty of time, but she’s coming good now and I imagine she will be one for the second half of the season. A lovely filly for the future.” KATHENA (IRE)

5/4 b f State of Rest - Royal Dynasty (Charm Spirit)

Owner: J Carrick & Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: €36,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Three-parts sister to 2025 5f 2yo winner Bessie Wallis (68; by Starspangledbanner). Dam a useful multiple 6-7f winner (97) who was the granddaughter of Coronation Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Milligram (122). “A beautifully balanced filly with a big action who I particularly like at this stage. I imagine she will be racing over 6f by the middle of the summer.” MOZDHIR

3/3 br c Baaeed - Oojooba (Monsun)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to useful multiple 10-12f winner Gaassee (107; by Sea The Stars) and a half-brother to Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Remaadd (106) and useful 10-12f 3yo winner Mandobi (100). Dam a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (101) who was the daughter of 1000 Guineas winner Ameerat (116). “A very straightforward horse - hard as nails. He should be ready to begin during the middle to latter part of the summer, possibly over 7f though the 1m races should have started by the time he’s racing. I like what I’ve seen from him and it’s lovely to have a horse of this quality in the yard.” MYESME

10/4 b f Havana Grey - Thesme (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Simon Chappell Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful 6f 3yo Thelma’s Angel (86p). Dam a Listed-placed 5-5.5f winner (109) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Last Empire (108) out of a Listed-placed dual 5f winner (104). “This filly looks as fast as her pedigree suggests. She goes nicely and is one I really like. I see her debuting within the next month or so, and I hope she can develop into a useful performer. She will probably start over 5f but another furlong will be fine.” ROGUE CONSTELATION (IRE)

9/1 b c Starman - Luxuriant (Kingman)

Owner: Rogues Gallery 1 Sales price: £95,000 (Rogues Gallery Racing) Third foal of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner (83p) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winning (101P) half-sister to four-time 10-13.5f Group 3 winner Day Flight (122). “A big, strapping colt who has a lot of class and presence about him. He has done absolutely everything I’ve asked of him and is a real professional. I hope to get him underway before August and would be one I have high hopes for.”

ROGUE JEWEL (IRE)

3/2 b/br f Mehmas - Mise En Rose (War Front)

Owner: Rogues Gallery Racing Sales price: £75,000 (Henry Lascalles) Fourth foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed 7f-1m winner (107) who was the daughter of a US 8.5f Grade 2 winner (104). “A sweet filly from the breeze ups. We’re still learning about her but she seems an uncomplicated sort. I would envisage her debuting around late June/early July.” ROGUE PASSION (IRE)

27/2 b f Sioux Nation - Vazire (Frankel)

Owner: Rogues Gallery Racing Sales price: €90,000 (Rogues Gallery Racing) First foal of a fairly useful 7.5-10.5f 3yo winner (86p) who was closely related Listed winners Face The Facts (2m; 115), Freedom’s Light (12f; 110) and Oh Beautiful (12.5f; 100). “A filly who has been going along nicely and is set to debut in 6.5f fillies’ maiden at Doncaster next weekend (June 6). I’d say she will run a nice race while improving on whatever she does.” SAYAARR (IRE)

12/4 b c Dark Angel - Nawassi (Dubawi)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 170,000gns (Federico Barberini) Full brother to Listed-placed French 5.5-6f 2yo winner Kumite (92). Dam a fairly useful 7f 2yo winner (81p) who was the daughter of a Queen Mary Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third (112). “A belter of a colt - he’s a big, strapping type who is incredibly masculine. I imagine he will be starting over 7f around July time and would be one of the nicer juveniles we have in the yard.” SEA OF SERENITY (IRE)

13/3 ch f Space Blues - Silver Moon (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: RaceShare - Sea Of Serenity Sales price: 75,000gns (TJR Racing) Half-sister to useful 7-7.5f winner Profit Refused (95). Dam an unraced half-sister to nine-time 12f Group/Grade 1 winner Rebel’s Romance (124) and UAE 1m 1f Group 1/US 9.5f Grade 1 winner Measured Time (120). “A lovely filly from a wonderful family. She has grown a huge amount since she was purchased and we’ll give her all the time she needs. I hope she can develop into a nice filly during the second half of the season and more so next year.” SEA THE SENSE

13/4 b c Sea The Stars - Careful Thought (Brazen Beau)

Owner: Mrs David Aykroyd Sales price: 100,000gns (BBA Ireland) Full brother to fairly useful dual 7f 3yo winner Cognisance (88). Dam a once-raced maiden (47p) half-sister to Queen Mary Stakes and Lowther Stakes winner Best Terms (116). “A smashing colt who just wants to please in everything he does. He has got a wonderful, fast-ground action. Given he is still actually quite immature, it’s impressive how easy he finds it all. We will train him with his three-year-old career in mind but hope that he can make it out during the autumn.” SEDDEEG (IRE)

28/3 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Kiss For A Jewel (Kingman)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 175,000gns (Federico Barberini) Third foal of a Group 2-placed Irish 9-10f 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Elizabeth Jane (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Federica Sophia (104) out of a 12f Group 2 winner (120). “A very smart colt who is one we will give all the time he requires. He will be one for the autumn and mainly next year, but certainly one to keep in mind for the future.”

St Mark's Basilica: Sire of Seddeeg