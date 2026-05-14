Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Jones stable tour

Jack Jones is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old team.

ANAREAM

7/4 ch f Dream Ahead - Analytical (Lethal Force)

Owner: Stuart Goodwin & Christopher Vasey Sales price: 19,000gns (Jack Jones Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful 5f 3yo winner Circus Lion (80). Dam an unraced half-sister to triple 5f Listed winner Tis Marvellous (118) and Listed-placed multiple 6f winner Mythmaker (111). “This filly is owned by a couple of loyal supporters. She is doing everything right and will run towards the end of the summer with the October Auction sales race at Newmarket in October in mind. She has plenty of size and does everything really nicely.” BAHIA BONITA

2/3 b f Time Test - Bahia Star (Twilight Son)

Owner: BB Bloodstock Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 1m 3yo winner (72) who was a close relation to Listed-placed Polish 11f 3yo winner Brioniya (102) and a half-sister to 1m Group 2 winner Beshaayir (110) and half-sister to useful multiple 6-7f winner Kaeso (107) out of a 6f/1m Listed winner (109). “A lovely filly who came to us in March. She comes from a good family and I adore Time Test, albeit he doesn’t get the support he deserves. This is a sharp, straightforward filly who will be one to be getting on with. All being well, she will debut in late June/early July.” BALLISTY (IRE)

8/3 b c Lucky Vega - Grande Vadrouille (Smart Strike)

Owner: Nawaf Sari Almutairi Sales price: £32,000 (Richard Venn) Second foal of a fairly useful French triple 1m winner (85) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 7f 3yo winner (97). “This colt had always shown up well from an early stage and posted a highly encouraging debut effort at Goodwood, where he was giving weight to the two that beat him. A step up to six furlongs will suit and he goes to Newmarket on Friday (May 15) for a valuable restricted contest. He should take a nice step forward.”

BLUE FOX (IRE)

9/4 b g Blue Point - Quiet Note (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Mel Mathias Sales price: n/a Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (74) half-sister to 12/12.5f Group 2 winner Loxley (117) out of Prix de l’Opera winner/Preis der Diana runner-up Lady Marian (125). “A homebred horse who is a grand, straightforward type. Whilst not the biggest, he has a solid attitude and is one who should be out reasonably soon.” DECEM CAROLINAE

26/3 b f Showcasing - Carolinae (Makfi)

Owner: Decem Racing Sales price: £21,000 (Jack Jones Racing) Half-sister to 5f 3yo winner Sweet Carolina (75p). Dam a 7f Listed winner (104). “This is a strong, well-built filly who is doing everything right at this stage. We will be increasing her workload now with a view to getting her on the track in June. A nice filly with a good outlook.” DECEM DANCER (IRE)

10/5 b f Invincible Spirit - Gheedaa (Tamayuz)

Owner: Decem Racing Sales price: €80,000 (Jack Jones/Pythia Sports) Three-parts sister to useful 2026 7f 3yo winner Ellusive Butterfly (95; by Invincible Army) and a half-sister to useful dual 6f winner Arabian Sun (104). Dam a useful 6f 2yo winner (96) who was the daughter of an Irish 7f 3yo winning (75) three-parts sister to 6f Group 2 winner Haatef (117). “We picked this filly up from the Craven Breeze Up sales and we’ve just given her a break to let her come down from that process. She looks speedy and I imagine she should be out around late June/early July time.” KAMAAL (IRE)

8/4 b c Minzaal - La Australiana (Australia)

Owner: D R Passant Sales price: 90,000gns (Jack Jones Racing) Half-brother to 2025 Irish 7.5f 2yo Group 3 winner North Coast (104). Dam a US 1m 1f stakes winner (99) who was the daughter of a 1m 2yo winning (79p) half-sister to triple Geoffrey Freer Stakes winner/Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Mubtaker (132). “Another purchase from the Craven Breeze Up sale. He has settled in very well and is incredibly straightforward to deal with. His work has been good and he will make his debut in a 6f maiden at Newbury on Friday (May 15). A horse I particularly like.”

Mubtaker winning one of his three Geoffrey Freer Stakes

OH SO SNAZZY

29/2 b g Rajasinghe - Oh It’s Saucepot (Sir Percy)

Owner: The Eight of Diamonds Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful multiple 8-12f winner (92) who was a half-sister to useful prolific 5-6f winner Dark Defender (95). “A homebred sent to us by Caroline Walker. He has recently been gelded but has a nice way of going and he should be out before the end of June. Restricted races will be on his agenda.” WABIL (IRE)

19/2 b c Ten Sovereigns - Coto Donana (Kingman)

Owner: Nawaf Sari Almutairi Sales price: €20,000 (Whitehall Stud) Second foal of a maiden (60) half-sister to 1m Group 3 winner Mighty Ulysses (117) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (107). “I absolutely love this horse. He is a beauty to look at physically and also has a great mind on him. We won’t be in a rush with him as I think he’s got a touch of class. Hopefully he will be running towards the end of the summer and it’d be lovely to have a good one for a very loyal owner.” UNNAMED (IRE)

16/4 ch c Cotai Glory - Aurora Leigh (Dubawi)

Owner: Charlie Flanagan & Mark Jenner Sales price: £11,000 (Jack Jones Racing) Fifth foal of an unraced sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Outstrip (116) out of US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Asi Siempre (123). “A horse who has done very well physically over the last month or so. He has recently been gelded but is a nice sort with a good outlook. One who should be running in late summer/early autumn and hopefully our patience will be rewarded with him.”

Outstrip winning the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster