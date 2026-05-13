Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: James Horton stable tour

James Horton is the latest trainer to take Dan Briden through his two-year-old team.

AMORANCE (IRE)

19/4 b f Coulsty - Mokhtarah (Dark Angel)

Owner: James Horton & Maria Ryan Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 6f 2yo winner Cotai Lights (83). Dam an unraced daughter of a useful 1m 3yo winning (104) half-sister to four-time 6/6.5f Group 1 winner Muhaarar (134). “Her half-brother is going pretty well for Adrian Keatley and the first foal is also a winner. She is a racy, athletic filly who I see beginning over 6f in a month or so’s time.” ARABIAN BLUE (IRE)

9/2 b c Blue Point - Arabian Maiden (New Approach)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 150,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 8-9f winner I Am Me (81). Dam a once-raced maiden (53p) half-sister to Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana (120) out of a 12f 3yo Listed winner (103). “A strong, racy colt who looks to go pretty well. He is around a month away from starting and I imagine he will begin at 6f with a view to moving up in trip” ARISTOCRATICA

27/4 b f Study of Man - Archduchess (Archipenko)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to three winners including fairly useful 8-10f winner Arch Moon (90). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (78) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 14f 3yo Listed winner Moments of Joy (113; later dam of dual Sagaro Stakes winner Mizzou (119)). “A very athletic, straightforward filly who looks like she will be able to start off over 7f in the summer. She has just moved into faster work, and I hope we can have a bit of fun with this year.”

Mizzou (left) wins the Sagaro

ASTON BAY

28/4 b c New Bay - Astonishing (Galileo)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 140,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2025 Italian 1m 1f 2yo Group 3 winner Dr Omran, Group 3-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Gold Maze (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Heavenly Breath (101). Dam a 12f 3yo Listed winner (111) who was a full sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Sub Rose (119). “An athletic colt who isn’t bred to be early. He looks one to start off with over 7f towards the end of the summer and will stay a mile this year. He looks capable of doing some damage during the second half of the season from what we’ve seen of him so far. Next year over 10f or so is when he’ll shine” BAARBERINI

21/1 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Galibawa (Dubawi)

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh Sales price: 20,000gns (James Horton Racing) Half-brother to French 2025 10.5f 3yo winner Galimatia. Dam a French 10f 3yo winner who was the daughter of Prix Vermeille winner Galikova (121). “We bought him quite cheaply at auction. He was quite long and weak when we purchased him but has turned himself inside out this spring. He has just started faster work and will be one to start off over 7f in the summer. Next year will be his year, though.” BAD BAKER

22/3 ch c Palace Pier - Furlong Factor (Adaay)

Owner: Sean Conway Sales price: 33,000gns (Horton Racing) Third foal of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 7f-1m winner Lethal Talent (97). “A neat, compact colt who finished last at Wolverhampton on Monday (May 11), but he was drawn wide and that probably wasn’t ideal. He is straightforward and I hope he can do much better in time, especially over 7f. I’d hope a restricted race is well within his capabilities.” BLUE POINT PENCIL (IRE)

14/2 b c Blue Point - Loveisthehigherlaw (Kodiac)

Owner: Team Valor LLC & Gary Barber Sales price: 255,000gns (Avenue Bloodstock) Second foal of a German 11f Listed winner (103) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed French 12.5-14.5f winner Tidespring (108) and Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Sweet Dream (91; later dam of French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Making Dreams (102)) out of Prix Vermeille winner Sweet Stream (117). “An expensive yearling who is a big, scopey individual from a mare whose family tend to stay quite well. Obviously the sire has put some speed into the mix, but he is a sizeable lad and is one for more the second half of the year over 7f/1m. A nice horse, though, particularly for next year.” DREAMED

2/2 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Dare To Dream (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: E J Desire Limited Sales price: 12,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 5f 3yo winner Show Yourself (92), fairly useful 6f 3yo winner Yabrave (89) and fairly useful 7f 3yo winner Engelbert (87). Dam a fairly useful 7f 2yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a Musidora Stakes winner (105). “A lovely, sizeable colt who will be one to start with during the latter stages of the summer over 7f. Anything he does this year will be a bonus.”

DYSFUNCTIONAL

26/1 b f Bated Breath - Wazzitadream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Patrick John O’Brien Sales price: 40,000gns (James Horton Racing) First foal of an unraced close relation to 10f Group 3 winner Nkosikazi (109) and a half-sister to Australian triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Sir Delius (127) and 10f Listed winner Juan Elcano (116). “I thought this filly would be quite sharp when we bought her but she has done nothing but grow since then. She is a big, strong unit now whose pedigree got a nice boost this winter in Australia. I will give her plenty of time and hope to start her off over 7f when the time comes. A very likeable filly.” HAMDANI MOKHATER

10/3 b c Mohaather - Rose Blossom (Pastoral Pursuits)

Owner: Hamdani Racing & Partner Sales price: £25,000 (Horton Racing/Hamdani Racing) Half-brother to a handful of winners including fairly useful 8-8.5f 3yo winner Al Messila (88). Dam a 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (113). “He let himself down by being very colty on debut at Yarmouth, but we needed to run him to put a few manners on him. I feel like that has done the job, and he is one who will probably come into his own once qualified for nurseries.” KING OF THE NILE

4/4 b c Palace Pier - Cleopatra’s Gift (American Pharaoh)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 2025 6.5f 2yo winner Needle Match (103p). Dam an unraced daughter of a US 6f 3yo winning half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Uncle Mo (127) and Irish 7f 3yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Could It Be Love (110). “A beautiful, scopey colt with a massive stride. His half-brother ran well in the Greenham before running in the 2000 Guineas for William Haggas. He has pleased us in all that he’s done so far, but we won’t push him too hard. He will likely be racing come the late summer/early autumn. One I like.” LAKE MARACAIBO (IRE)

5/5 b f Night of Thunder - London Plane (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Shane Molan & Plane Sailing Partnership Sales price: 240,000gns (Not Sold) Half-sister to Hong Kong triple 7f/1m Group 1 winner Waikuku (126) and 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Waipiro (111p). Dam a maiden (75) sister to Group 2/3-placed 7-10.5f winner Al Waab (116). “A beautifully-bred filly who, in keeping with the family trend, is a backward filly who will require plenty of time. She is strengthening up all the time and hopefully can be racing at the backend. The main aim is to get a win into her given the pedigree.” PHILLIPA

8/3 b f Dark Angel - Phillimore (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Anita Wigan Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 1m 2yo winner Beckon (71). Dam a once-raced maiden sister to Listed-placed prolific 7-10f winner Muntadab (112) and half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed triple 10f winner Dubai Horizon (112). “A sharp, racy filly who is in strong work. She isn’t overly big but is very tough - all heart. I would think she will begin in the next month or so.” SAXON LODGE (IRE)

6/4 b c Saxon Warrior - Chrysanthemum (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 130,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to Group 3 winners Cunco (10f; 108) and Maxux (1m 1f; 114). Dam an Irish 7f/1m Group 3 winner (113). “A colt with loads of size and presence. He has a big action and is another who we will look to start off over 7f/1m around late summer/early autumn time. He will make into a lovely three-year-old.” SHEEPHAVENBAY

10/4 b c Bated Breath - Hail Shower (Red Clubs)

Owner: Hunscote Stud Ltd & Brownsbarn Tbs Sales price: 14,000gns (Not Sold) Half-brother to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Milltown Star (103) and useful multiple 7f-1m winner Atrium (106). Dam a fairly useful Irish 6.5-7f winner (82). “This colt is in strong work and will probably begin over 7f in the coming weeks. He is a hard-knocking sort who should provide his owners with a bit of fun this year.”

The remarkable Finsceal Beo