Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Charlie Clover and Jack Morland

Charlie Clover and Jack Morland are the latest trainers to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old teams.

CHARLIE CLOVER CLIPSHAM PRINCESS (IRE)

17/3 b f Naval Crown - Brainey Baxter (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: F Morley Sales price: £12,000 (F Morley) Half-sister to 8.5f 2yo winner Claim To Glory (63). Dam a maiden (71) sister to Grade 3-placed Canadian 6-12f winner Lickety Lemon (93) and half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner Cry of Freedom (96). “A chunky, strong filly who will be one for the backend. Once she tightens up, I think she will be quite useful. I imagine she will be one to start off with from August onwards.” COMPASS CAY

15/2 b c Oasis Dream - Final Rhapsody (Royal Applause)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 46,000gns (Amo Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful Irish 6f 2yo winner Magniffico (83). Dam a 5.5f winner (69) who was a full sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Peak To Creek (118) and a half-sister to dual 6f Listed winner Ripples Maid (109) and Listed-placed dual 5f winner See You Later (98) out of a 5f 3yo Listed winner (104). “A compact type who should’ve been early but has had one or two minor complications. He looks a sprinter, but I couldn’t give you much on him at present.” EMPIRE RISING (IRE)

30/4 ch c Persian Force - Single Thought (Teofilo)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: €70,000 (Peter & Ross Doyle) Three-parts brother to US 6.5f-1m 3yo winner Single Track Mind (by Mehmas). Dam an unraced close relation to useful dual 1m 3yo winner New Arrangement (100) out of a 1m Listed winner (111). “This is probably the nicest of the colts we have here. That perhaps wasn’t the case initially, but everything time I do something with him he gets better and better. He is a chunky, thickset colt - a very strong colt. I am hoping he can prove to be very useful in time. He could be anything.” HAPPY HUMPO

11/4 b f Mohaather - Salvo (Acclamation)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 27 & OddsOnSyndicate Sales price: 1,000gns (Charlie Clover/T Humphries) Fifth foal of a 6f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed UK/Australian 7.5-12f winner Magic Instinct (116) and useful 7-10f winner Cabinet (108). “All the data before her debut run suggested she was pretty decent, but she got stage fright on her debut at Beverley and simply didn’t show her true worth. She tried to get down in the stalls a couple of times and then ran as though she’d never galloped before. We need to work out why that happened, but the fact she hadn’t disgraced herself in work with our good three-year-old filly Flowerhead tells you she’s better than that. If all goes to plan in her work this coming Saturday, we will look to run her in a valuable 6f Band D event at Windsor (May 18).”

MARQUIS DE SADE (IRE)

21/3 b c Invincible Army - Katrine (Kodiac)

Owner: Moores Racing Ltd Sales price: €20,000 (Charlie Clover Racing) Full brother to useful UK/Irish 5-7.5f winner Love Billy Boy (101). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (75) who was a full sister to Group 2/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Areen (106). “A rangy colt who gallops for fun. I would love to have him out before Royal Ascot if I could - he will probably be out in around a month’s time which leaves things tight in that regard. He is the biggest two-year-olds here and will be a nice horse once coming to himself.” MYSTERIOUS PEARL (IRE)

10/4 gr f Magna Grecia - Conchita’s Pearl (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: South West London Racing Club Sales price: €8,000 (Charlie Clover) Half-sister to 2026 9.5f 3yo winner Berkshire Schmokin (71). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/UAE dual 7f winner Music Chart (103) and the dams of US 10f Grade 2 winner/Prix de Diane third Homerique (117) and US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Classier (112). “This filly has a little hold-up but will be sharp enough when ready to get going. She will probably begin over 6f with a view to going a bit further later on.” NASRID

6/3 b g New Bay - Alandalos (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Venice Consulting, D’Ascanio, Gambini Sales price: 50,000gns (Venice Consulting) Third foal of a fairly useful 1m 3yo winner (81) who was a full sister to triple 1m Group 2 winner Mutasaabeq (121), a close relation to very useful multiple 1m winner Afaak (113) and a half-sister to UAE 6f Group 3 winner Wafy (113) out of 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati (122). “A smart horse who we gelded as he was a little too interested in the girls! He is very rangy and making good progress since being cut. I would say he is around six weeks away from hitting the track, but there’s no rush with him and we’re going to treat him like the good horse I hope he is.” POPPY FOXY (IRE)

24/3 b f Bungle Inthejungle - Hayyel (Dark Angel)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 27 & OddsOnSyndicate Sales price: 21,000gns (Nick Bradley/C Clover) Second foal of a fairly useful Irish 8-10.5f winner (83) who was a half-sister to 2026 US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Aussie Girl (107). “I love this filly. She did a swinging canter last Friday and given she is going to end up being more a miler plus type, she ended up clocking 41.5mph which is quick for such a filly. I would say she around a month away from starting and I am looking forward to seeing what she’s made of.” PRETTY LITTLE BABY (IRE)

23/1 ch f Persian Force - Thunder Queen (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 20,000gns (Vendor) First foal of a fairly useful 6f-1m winner (82) who was the daughter of a maiden (70) half-sister to 10.5/12f Group 2 winner Beautiful Romance (118) and useful dual 7f winner Good Fortune (107). “This filly did her first swinging canter last weekend, but we’re just trying to keep a lid on things given she has been through the breeze up process. She showed a huge amount of speed in that piece of work and I hope she could turn out to be quite nice if replicating that sort of ability on the track. The plan is to go to Thirsk next weekend (May 16) for a Band C/D fillies’ event.”

Queen's Trust wins at the Breeders' Cup

QUEEN’S BANDIT

30/3 b f Lope Y Fernandez - Queen’s Charter (Oasis Dream)

Owner: LPOG 22 Sales price: 7,000gns (Charlie Clover) Half-sister to four winners including useful UK/US 6f-1m winner Royal Charter (101) and fairly useful multiple 5f winner Al Hussar (88). Dam an unraced half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust (120) out of a 10f Group 3 winner (110). “This filly was almost ready but then had a minor setback. She will get back to doing a swinging canter next week. I think she will prove well bought as she is 70+ all day long. Whether she is any better than that, I don’t know, but she should be good enough to win a 6f+ maiden/novice.” ROMIDIJO

13/3 b f Ardad - Helvetique (Bobby’s Kitten)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 27 & OddsOnSyndicate Sales price: €32,000 (Nick Bradley Racing/Charlie Clover) First foal of a useful 5-6f winner (95) who was the daughter of a 5f 3yo winning (74) half-sister to French triple 5f Listed winner Stern Opinion (113). “All being well, this filly goes to Ascot on Friday (May 8) for a very valuable Band B/C/D event. Her homework has always been good - she breezed nicely on the watered gallop under Cieran Fallon the other day. I would say she will need the run first time out but would be one to watch out for next time.” STICKY FINGERS

19/3 b f Nando Parrado - Burnt Fingers (Kheleyf)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 16,000gns (Charlie Clover Racing + IVJ) Half-sister to six winners including fairly useful multiple 7f winner Dynamic Talent (85) and fairly useful prolific 5-6f winner Silent Flame (84). Dam a 1m winner (77) who was closely related to 6f 3yo Listed winner Millbag (105) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner Coconut Penang (103). “This filly has had a few minor niggles which has held us up, but she is going to be a very able filly when getting going. Her mare has been a reliable producer - most of her progeny have been in the 70-80 rating bracket and on what I am seeing, that’s the sort of level this filly will probably be. She is definitely a nicer filly than her price tag suggests.” UNNAMED

24/2 b f Cattura - Chicklade (Firebreak)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 27 Sales price: 7,500gns (ML Investments) Half-sister to a handful of winners including useful multiple 6-7f winner Be Prepared (97) and fairly useful multiple 6f winner Combustion (85). Dam an unraced half-sister to Cornwallis Stakes winner Inquisitively (110p) and Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Pixeleen (99). “This filly looked very sharp and was almost ready to run when encountering a setback. We have given her all the time she needs. She was a cheap buy but has loads about her physically. I’d say she is one to keep an eye on when eventually making it to the track as she showed us plenty early on.” JACK MORLAND ADORAMUS (FR)

11/4 b c Zoustar - Tasleya (Frankel)

Owner: Mr and Mrs R Everist and Partner Sales price: €60,000 (Arthur Hoyeau) Half-brother to useful dual 6f winner Mukaafah (97). Dam a fairly useful French 6f 2yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a French 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (115). “A big, scopey horse who ran very well on debut over 6f at Lingfield. He looked there like he would appreciate another furlong, but the plan is to stick at that trip next time and go for a 30k restricted event at Pontefract (May 22). We also have France in the back of our minds as he qualifies for the premiums. A nice horse who will progress throughout the year.” ARCADIAN DAYS

15/2 b f Lope Y Fernandez - Country Charm (Charming Thought)

Owner: Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds and Fiona Shaw Sales price: 9,000gns (Brownsbarn) First foal of a 5f 2yo winner (69) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Rocket Rodney (104) out of a once-raced maiden (60p) sister to Richmond Stakes winner Mister Cosmi (114). “She was quite green when debuting over 5f at Redcar. I see her appreciating a step up in trip in time, and she will do better still once qualified for nurseries.”

Rocket Rodney wins at Sandown

CYDNEY SWEENIE

8/3 b f Cattura - Crecy (Refuse To Bend)

Owner: Jesmond Racing Sales price: 25,000gns (EMW Equine/Tantivy) Half-sister to fairly useful multiple 7f winner Vince Le Prince (85) and fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner Freyabella (84). Dam a Group 3-placed French 1m 2yo winner (106) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 6-10f winner (102). “This filly ran a nice first race at Pontefract despite being slowly away. The plan is for her to go to Leicester (May 9) or Thirsk (May 16) and she should hopefully be going close wherever she goes. She should make up into a nice filly, and will find a sixth furlong absolutely fine in time.” EMIRATES EXPRESS (IRE)

7/3 ch c Earthlight - Jabhaat (Hard Spun)

Owner: Hisani Racing Sales price: 15,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to useful 2026 dual 1m 3yo winner Goldinthesea (102). Dam a Listed-placed dual 7.5f winner (98) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Italian 5f-1m winner Motheeba (84; later dam of Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Keeper of Time (102)). “This colt has been pleasing me at home. He will likely start over 6f in restricted company towards the end of May.” LITTLE TIN SOLDIER (IRE)

21/2 b g Soldier’s Call - Ciao Francesca (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Laurence Holder Sales price: 5,000gns (Laurence Holder) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to 6/7f Group 3 winner Confuchias (119) and Listed-placed Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Little Whisper (95). “A strong, racy sort who has recently been gelded. He looks a sprinter and is eligible for Band D events. I see him starting off sometime in June.” LUCKY LARRY

6/4 b g Land Force - Closeness (Iffraaj)

Owner: Lee David New Sales price: n/a First foal of a maiden (65) half-sister to useful 5-6f 2yo winner Serried Ranks (97; by Land Force) out of a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (105). “A homebred gelding who looks like he will be more one for nurseries once qualified.” PARIOCA (IRE)

15/3 b f Cotai Glory - Pell Mell (Empire Maker)

Owner: Bloor, Beswick’s and Hoyeau Sales price: 15,000gns (Arthur Hoyeau/Beswick Brothers) First foal of a once-raced maiden (35) daughter of a Canadian 8.5f 2yo Grade 3 winner (101). “This filly goes nicely and will begin at either Wolverhampton or Windsor (both May 18).” SINGHEANDAPRAYER

5/2 b f Rajasinghe - Little Prayer (Mehmas)

Owner: Laurence Holder Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful 6-7f winner (82) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winning (83) half-sister to UAE 1m 3yo Listed winner Sovereign Prince (108). “A homebred filly who has been showing all the right signs at home. She looks a sprinter in the making and will be starting out in around six weeks’ time.” SPES DURAT AVORUM

12/3 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Silver Link (Arcano)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing and Partners Sales price: €20,000 (Oliver St Lawernce Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 8-9.5f winner Lazieelunch (84). Dam a fairly useful 14f 3yo winner (85) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Amfortas (115) and French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Legend Maker (111; later dam of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Waters (116)). “A sizeable, good-moving colt who will be starting over 7f around July time. He will probably stay middle distances in time.”

Virginia Waters wins the 1000 Guineas