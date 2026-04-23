Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jamie Insole stable tour

Jamie Insole is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team, which has made a bright start to the campaign.

AMBER OCEAN

30/1 ch f Mehmas - Atlantic Edge (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mark Hough Sales price: €70,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to three winners including fairly useful 2025 French 7f winner Atlantic Ways (85). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Master Carpenter (116). “This filly ran a nice on debut at Wolverhampton and the form is already working out - the fourth horse was a winner next time at Pontefract. She just developed some sort shins after that race so it probably won’t be until the middle of May before we see her again. I hope she can be quite a nice filly in time, and six furlongs will certainly suit before long.” ANNA BERLADO

21/1 b c Belardo - Instinction (Brazen Beau)

Owner: Upton House Stud Sales price: £5,000 (Houldsworth/Insole) First foal of a fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Eddie’s Boy (111) and useful 6f-1m winner Masaru (102). “I thought he ran a really nice race when third on debut at the Craven meeting, where Timeform gave him a rating of 76p. We will probably look to drop him into a Band C/D race next time. I’d love to see him win one of those well and make it to the new-look Windsor Castle.” COCONUT STALL

18/1 ch f Showcasing - Bredenbury (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: 65,000gns (JP Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 5.5-6f 2yo winner Calafiori (81). Dam a US 6f 3yo stakes winner (108) who was a half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Go Angellica (98) and the dam of 5/6f Group 3 winner Twilight Jet (112). “This looks a fast filly who should be racing over five furlongs by the end of May. She shows promise.”

CONSTELLA (IRE)

27/2 b f Starspangledbanner - Zawiyah (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Thurloe Thoroughbreds LX Sales price: 135,000gns (Houldsworth/Insole/Thurloe) Half-sister to Group 1-placed 5-6f winner Twilight Calls (116). Dam a maiden (85) close relation to French dual 5.5f Listed winner Sabratah (116) and half-sister to triple 8/9f Group 3 winner Kick On (116). “Probably one of the biggest two-year-olds we have here. She has done a little bit of work but is going to be more of a June starter, but I hope to see her make up into a nice filly as she has got a lot of class about her. I would say she is quick enough to begin over six furlongs.” COTAI POWER (IRE)

13/3 ch f Cotai Glory - Duchess Power (Dutch Art)

Owner: Alan Harte Sales price: €45,000 (Houldsworth/Insole/Alex Butler) Half-sister to Listed-placed US dual 5f winner Isabel Alexander. Dam an unraced sister to dual 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Slade Power (127). “A sharp-looking filly who should be ready to start over 5f in May. She has done some work and we’ve been happy with her.” DEI GRATIA REGINA (IRE)

22/1 gr f Ten Sovereigns - Lush Life (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Spratt Properties Ltd Sales price: 42,000gns (Houldsworth/Insole) Second foal of a useful 7f-1m winner (100) who was closely related to very useful 6-7f winner Laddies Poker Two (117; later dam of four-time 8/10f 3yo Group 1 winner Winter (124)). “I thought she ran a really nice race on debut at Bath against colts over a trip that will be short of her optimum. That should sharpen her up nicely and she is in on Sunday over 6f at Nottingham, where I hope she can run a big race. She is the type of filly who will keep progressing with racing and we’d love to target her at the valuable Tattersalls sales race, which her owner came close to winning with a nice filly of Karl Burke’s last year.” DOT DOT DASH

23/4 b f Havana Grey - Fixette (Kodiac)

Owner: Ben Weston Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 Lowther Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third Royal Fixation (105), French 5f 2yo Listed winner The Fixer (99) and useful French/UK 5-6.5f winner Faro de San Juan (99). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed French 4.5f 2yo winner (100). “She is arriving tomorrow so I obviously haven’t seen her yet, but it’s fantastic to be asked to train a filly with her pedigree. Hopefully she can prove as good as her siblings, most of whom have proved well above average.” GILDED LILY

8/3 ch f Bated Breath - Thunder Lily (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Tucker, Stafford, Pao & McCormack Sales price: n/a First foal of a 1m 3yo winner (75) who was the daughter of a maiden (20) half-sister to 2m Group 2 winner Ahzeemah (120) and Group 3/Listed-placed 8-14f winner Austrian School (117). “This filly has really impressed us in her work - she’s been going really nicely. She looks above average and is more than good enough to win a maiden/novice before stepping up.”

GIRL FROM HAVANA

26/2 gr f Havana Grey - Annie Gale (No Nay Never)

Owner: Commercium Sales price: €105,000 (Houldsworth/Insole) First foal of a maiden (69) half-sister to French 1m Listed winner Magical Dreamer (103) and 5f 2yo Listed winner Piece of Paradise (97). “A strong filly who should be starting off before the end of May. She will be a six furlong filly in time and we like what we’ve seen from her to this point.” GONEWITHTHEFLAG (IRE)

31/3 ch c Starspangledbanner - Tarasila (Shamardal)

Owner: Commercium & Partners Sales price: 55,000gns (Houldsworth/Insole) Half-brother to useful Irish 1m 3yo winner Fast Tara (98). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (61) half-sister to Irish 12/12.5f Listed winner Tarana (111; later dam of Prix de l’Opera and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Tarnawa (125)). “A big colt from a lovely Aga Khan family. He is going to be more one for the second half of the year and will be trained with half an eye towards his three-year-old campaign.” HENO

19/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Kusnacht (Kingman)

Owner: Julie and David R Martin and Dan Hall Sales price: 75,000gns (Houldsworth/Insole) First foal of a once-raced maiden (66p) half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Berkshire (118), Australian 10f Listed winner Abdon (116) and the dam of dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas third Ivawood (118) out of Prix de l’Opera winner Kinnaird (113). “A very nice colt from a lovely Newsells Park family. He is giving all the right signs at the moment and looks quite sharp. I imagine he will begin over six furlongs towards the end of May, but seven furlongs and even a mile will suit in time. I like him very much and hope he can prove to be one of our smarter juveniles.” HOMER’S DIVIDEND (IRE)

29/4 b c Kodiac - Oddysey (Acclamation)

Owner: Commercium Sales price: €55,000 (Houldsworth/Insole/Redondo) Half-brother to Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Fearless Angel (96). Dam a fairly useful multiple 7f-1m winner (94). “We have done well for Commercium before with a Kodiac via Dividend. This colt was a little bit backwards initially but has come to hand now and just moved into serious work. I think he could be a June time sort of horse and will begin over six furlongs. He has got plenty of size and scope to progress throughout the season and into next year.” KOKUMI (FR)

10/2 b/br f Blackbeard - Flying Candy (Dabirsim)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: €100,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) First foal of a Listed-placed French 5.5-6f winner (103) who was the daughter of a maiden (73) half-sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Ferneley (119). “She has shown a lot of promise in her work and we will be trying to get her out in May. I imagine she’ll start off over five furlongs but will certainly stay another furlong before long. She has got a bit of class and we hope she can show enough first time to have us dreaming of Ascot.” LIV FOREVER (IRE)

13/5 b c Wootton Bassett - Foxtrot Liv (Foxwedge)

Owner: Commercium Sales price: 80,000gns (Houldsworth/Insole) Full brother to useful 9.5-10f winner Archers Bay (100) and a half-brother to fairly useful 2025 triple 10f 3yo winner Best Adventure (94). Dam an Irish 7f-1m winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (103). “A nice, sizeable colt whose year-older brother is progressing really well for Marco Botti. He is going to take after his siblings and be more one for the 1m+ races at the end of the year and hopefully develop into a nice three-year-old.”

My Propeller (white silks) wins the Roses Stakes

RICKY’S ROCKET

30/1 b c Sergei Prokofiev - My Propeller (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Upton House Stud Sales price: 20,000gns (Houldsworth/Insole) Half-brother to useful 5-6f winner Prop Forward (110). Dam a dual 5f Listed winner (112) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (89). “He ran okay to a point on debut in what looked a fair maiden at Newbury. Like one or two of ours who have raced already, I would say nurseries will be the way to go after a couple more runs.” ROYAL CHARM (USA)

14/5 b f Justify - Royal Charlotte (Cairo Prince)

Owner: Spratt Properties Ltd Sales price: $130,000 (Matt Houldsworth/Jamie Insole/Adam Spratt) Half-sister to 2025 US 6f 3yo stakes winner Medicine Dog. Dam a US 6f 3yo Grade 2 winner (111). “A lovely, big filly we bought from America. She has got plenty of speed but we’re just giving her time given her sizeable frame. I hope to have her racing by the middle of the summer and she shows us plenty of potential. One of our nicer two-year-olds.” SUNSET SCRIPT (IRE)

13/1 ch f New Bay - Hollywood Lights (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Michael P Tudor & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €100,000 (Houldsworth/Insole) Second foal of an unraced sister to Listed-placed 11f 3yo winner Rouge Sellier (109) and three-parts sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lumiere (115) and Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Sheikha Reika (116). “This filly is bred to want something of a trip but actually possesses bags of speed. She shows a lot of ability in her work and if she keeps going the right way, we’ll aim to get her going in mid-May over 6/7f. I am not sure if Ascot will be her thing as she won’t want the ground too quick, but she works very well and I’m hopeful about her.” TRIBAL APPEARANCE (IRE)

28/4 b c Sioux Nation - Semblance (Pivotal)

Owner: Commercium Sales price: €55,000 (Houldsworth/Insole) Half-brother to Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner Isabeau (96) and Irish 6f 2yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth Belle Image (108). Dam a maiden (61) daughter of a Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner (98). “He looks to have a good amount of speed and has done a few bits of work now. I imagine he will start off over a stiff five furlongs sometime in May, though he’s quite a late foal so we’ll let him tell us when he is ready to get going.” YOU DO YOU

20/4 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Clouds Rest (Showcasing)

Owner: Upton House Stud Sales price: £41,000 (Houldsworth/Insole) Half-brother to several winners including Listed-placed 5-6f winner Tenaya Canyon (103). Dam a fairly useful triple 5f 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Streamline (103). “A big colt who will be one for the second part of the year. He is a nice enough horse but just doesn’t want rushing and is more of a three-year-old prospect.” ZIGGY STARSHINE (IRE)

10/4 b f Starman - Bungee Jump (Canford Cliffs)

Owner: M Albon Sales price: £16,000 (Houldsworth/Insole) Half-sister to 2025 6f 2yo winner Pull The Rug (74). Dam a Listed-placed prolific 6-7f winner (101) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winning (87) sister to Flying Childers Stakes winner Land of Dreams (115; later dam of five-time 6/7f Group 1 winner Dream Ahead (133)). “She had had a barrier trial and duly looked very professional when winning nicely on debut at Bath, where the jockey nearly gave us all a heart attack close home! She has got loads of gears and will probably run again in May in a restricted event at Ascot’s Victoria Cup meeting. The Lily Agnes at Chester is another option but I am not a huge fan of running two-year-olds there. Even the Marygate at York might be another race to consider, but I don’t think she’s an out-and-out speedster like some in that race will be. Hopefully we can get her to the royal meeting should all go to plan next time.” UNNAMED (IRE)

28/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Claudette (Speightstown)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: 260,000gns (Houldsworth/Insole) Half-sister to Lowther Stakes winner Zain Claudette (105). Dam a Polish 6-9f winner who was the daughter of a US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner. “The most expensive horse we’ve had here and probably one of the best bred too. She is a very good-looking, incredibly athletic filly who is going really well at the moment. I hope she could be sharp enough to begin over 6f in June and is a filly I like an awful lot.” UNNAMED (IRE)

25/4 b f Dark Angel - Lady of Persia (Shamardal)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: 80,000gns (JP Bloodstock) Half-sister to Japanese 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Woman’s Heart (109). Dam a Japanese dual 6f winner who was a half-sister to triple 6f Group 1 winner Lucky Nine (124) and Japanese 6f Grade 3 winner Teehaff (118). “This filly has only just arrived, but she comes from a good Japanese family and is a nice-looking individual. We’re still learning about her and I doubt she’d be racing until the second half of the year.” UNNAMED (FR)

13/3 ch c Nathaniel - Mosuo (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: n/a Half-brother to very useful 6-8.5f winner Dark Shift (112) and useful 2025 1m 3yo winner Chess Dad (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to Eclipse Stakes and Juddmonte International Stakes winner Ulysses (130) out of Oaks winner Light Shift (121). “A half-brother to our useful middle-distance horse Chess Dad. He looks a bit sharper than him so we could see him out during the second half of the year. A nice colt for the long-term.”

Ulysses beats Barney Roy