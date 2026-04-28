Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Boughey

George Boughey is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through their powerful two-year-old team.

ARTHUR CARROT

18/4 b c Perfect Power - Pacific Pride (Storm Cat)

Owner: Mrs J H Heslop Sales price: £98,000 (Jayne Helen Heslop/Jamie Piggott) Half-brother to a handful of winners including fairly useful French 9.5-12f winner Nairai (84). Dam a US 6f 2yo winner who was the daughter of an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winning (113) close relation to Lockinge Stakes and Eclipse Stakes winner/2000 Guineas and Derby runner-up Hawk Wing (136). “A colt from the Craven Breeze Up sale who has only just come into the system. We were pleased to get him, though, and early impressions suggest he will be a seven furlong-type two-year-old.” BLUEABAD

24/3 b c Blue Point - Roseabad (Awtaad)

Owner: Hussain Alabbas Lootah Sales price: n/a Second foal of a useful 8-14f winner (98) who was a half-sister to 12f Group 3 winner Dubday (120) out of a fairly useful 9.5-10.5f 3yo winning (94) half-sister to 12f 3yo Listed winner Rambling Rose (111; later dam of triple 10/10.5f Group 1 winner Notnowcato (128)). “A big, rangy colt whose dam stayed pretty well. He hasn’t done any faster work yet and will almost certainly be one for the second half of the year, but it has all been straightforward with him so far.” BRAVE ADVENTURE (IRE)

10/5 b c Sioux Nation - Sar Oiche (Teofilo)

Owner: Teme Valley & Partner Sales price: 52,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) Half-brother to four winners including useful 7-10f winner El Burhan (106). Dam an Irish 12f-2m winner (77) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Danelissima (107) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Daneleta (101; later dam of Dewhurst Stakes winner Intense Focus (117)). “A nice colt who has just started working. His half-brother, El Burhan, was a winner in the early summer as a two-year-old for us and I wouldn’t think this colt will be too dissimilar. He shows a decent level of ability.”

Roderic O'Connor wins the Irish 2000 Guineas

CACTUS FLOWER

22/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Flower Moon (Nathaniel)

Owner: Al Asayl Bloodstock Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced daughter of a maiden (72) half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Secret Garden (106; later dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Roderic O’Connor (119)) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Lady Aquitaine (98; later dam of Gimcrack Stakes winner Lake Forest (118)). “A filly we’ve always liked, but nothing about her suggests she is going to be early. She hasn’t done anything in the way of serious work and will be one for the later on and more so next year.” CARPE PORTUS

8/4 b f Kingman - Playing Trix (War Front)

Owner: V I Arachi Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful French 7f 2yo winner Syros (103). Dam an unraced half-sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Cursory Glance (115) and 12f 3yo Listed winner Sweet Memories (105). “A nice filly who did her first piece of work last week and went nicely. I think she has the pace to begin over 6f with a view to stepping up steadily in distance as the season progresses. She will probably be one to start with in the early summer.” CLOAK OF POWER (IRE)

27/3 ch f Frankel - Cloak of Spirits (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a Third foal of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas runner-up (118) who was the daughter of an 8.5f 3yo winning (85) close relation to triple 7f/1m Group 1 winner/Derby third Dubawi (129). “A rather backward filly who is beautifully bred but very much one for down the line. However, everything thing we’ve asked of her suggests there will be a nice horse in there.” CLOUD SUMMIT (IRE)

21/2 b c No Nay Never - Chaberton (Kantharos)

Owner: The Acorn Partnership Sales price: 100,000gns (George Boughey) First foal of a maiden (78) half-sister to 1000 Guineas and Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Special Duty (118) and the dam of Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye (124). “A strong, robust colt who has always shown up well. He will probably begin over 6f with a view to stepping up in time, and I see him kicking off in the summer. A nice horse.” DUCHESS OF IMMATIN (IRE)

10/2 b f Blue Point - Spring Sunshine (James Garfield)

Owner: I Aldabiba Sales price: 220,000gns (KGS) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 1m Group 2 winner Arod (123) out of a 6f 2yo winning (80) half-sister to 1m 1f Group 3 winner Far Lane (120). “A nice filly who has done a few bits of work. Her pedigree is a bit of a mixture but she’s shaping like quite a speedy filly at this stage. She could well begin over five furlongs, and I aim to get her going in the next few weeks.” EVENFALL

12/4 b f Harry Angel - Cashla Bay (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mrs Hugo Lascelles Sales price: 210,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/1000 Guineas third Simmering (104). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (91p) who was the daughter of a 6f Group 3 winner (113). “A filly who showed up really well early doors and might’ve been one of our earliest runners, but she got a temperature and it just knocked her back a week or two. We’ve given her time to get over that, and she is certainly quick enough to begin over five furlongs. I hope to get her out on the track within the next few weeks as it’d be good to have a look at her with a view to Royal Ascot. She possesses that sort of ability, for sure.” GREEN TITAN

12/2 b c Lope Y Fernandez - Kodi da Capo (Kodiac)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: £20,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2025 Irish 7f Listed winner Tropical Island (97). Dam a fairly useful triple 5f 2yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to Italian dual 1m Listed winner Incantatrice (104). “A colt who is growing all the time and doing well. He has done one piece of serious work and went well. I think he will do well in restricted events, almost certainly over 6f to begin with. I see him running within the next fortnight or so.”

HAVANA LIGHTNING

12/2 gr f Havana Grey - Persaria (Equiano)

Owner: Shapoor Mistry Sales price: 110,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Second foal of a 5f 3yo winner (72) who was a full sister to triple 6f Group 1 winner The Tin Man (124) and a half-sister to 6f Group 2 winner Deacon Blues (130) and the dam of British Champions Sprint Stakes winner Kind of Blue (119). “She was a little disappointing on debut at the Craven meeting, but it was a very windy day and she was drawn away from everything. William (Buick) said she was raw on the way to post and then didn’t really love the Dip on the way back, so he wisely looked after her for another day. She had worked well with Evenfall beforehand and they’d be our two nicest early fillies. I am looking forward to seeing what she can do on a flatter track next time. Ascot most definitely isn’t out of the equation should she step up sufficiently on that debut run. She will stick to five furlongs for the time being.” KAHALA HEAT

18/2 b/br f Too Darn Hot - Kahala Queen (Shamardal)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a Full sister to fairly useful 2025 8.5f 2yo winner Sahara King (96p) and a half-sister to 5f 2yo winner Hawaiian (88). Dam a once-raced 7f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner Whim (100) and useful 6-7f winner Culturati (109) out of a 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (109). “Her two siblings made winning debuts at opposite ends of the season and I think this filly may fall somewhere in between. I actually thought she was actually going to be quite early, but she has changed a good amount since the winter. We’ve always liked her and when we do see her, I think she will perform well.” KAITO

9/4 b c Dubawi - Lady Momoka (Shamardal)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a Full brother to 7f 2yo winner Resolute Man (90) and a three-parts brother to 7f 3yo Listed winner Boiling Point (119; by Too Darn Hot) and once-raced 6f 2yo winner Asuka (87p; by Night of Thunder). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (74p) half-sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Stellar Mass (114), US 11f Listed winner Marzelline (112) and Listed-placed 10.11-5f winner Fairmile (118). “This is a nice colt who did his first piece of work during Craven week, where he was very raw but showed a degree of ability. He is going the right way and the colts from the mare seem to be higher achievers than the fillies so far. One who has always stood out amongst our two-year-olds.”

Battaash heads to post at Goodwood

MIRZIMAAN

20/3 b c Mohaather - Altaayshah (Dark Angel)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced sister to top-class sprinter Battaash (136) and dual 6f Group 3 winner The Antarctic (111). “While he hasn’t done anything overly serious in terms of work, this colt looks to have a good level of ability. The main thing is, he has a good mind on him - I know one or two by the sire and indeed from this family can be a little hot. He is a horse who we’ve always had the Windsor Castle in mind for and hopefully he can prove us right. I’ve little doubt he will stay 6/7f before long, but he is set to begin over the minimum trip at Thirsk this weekend (May 2).” MITHAALY

12/3 b c Perfect Power - Perfect Muse (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 260,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 7f winner Chalk Mountain (90). Dam a useful triple 5f winner (97) who was the daughter of a 1m winning (81) half-sister to Listed-placed 5-7f winner Perfect Peach (100). “This colt did his first piece of work during Craven week and that was enough for me for the time being. He has grown and developed quite a lot since the sales. We’ve always liked him, but he’s a 6/7f colt on what he shows us and will do better with some more time. The Perfect Powers we’ve got seem to be shaping as though they’ll stay further than he did.” MOUNT ST (IRE)

20/4 b f Persian Force - Picosa City (Temple City)

Owner: Lisa Phillips & Partner Sales price: 23,000gns (Megan Nicholls) Half-sister to Listed-placed French 7-9.5f winner Chica de Ciudad (98) and Listed-placed 2026 1m 3yo winner Ourbren (84). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 10f Grade 2 winner/Prix de Diane third Homerique (115). “An attractive filly who is just taking a bit of time. When we bought her, I thought she might be an early enough runner, but the pedigree said otherwise and she’s now conforming to that. We will give her more time, but I hope she can do something during the second half of the year.” MUHANDES (IRE)

8/2 ch g Showcasing - Almohandesah (Postponed)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Arafi (96). “This guy was much too above himself in the winter so needed gelding. He is going the right way and is not too far away from stepping up in his work. I suspect he will be a 6/7f type of horse. His dam actually finished second to Cachet in the Nell Gwyn.” NEWS (IRE)

27/1 b c Cracksman - Night Colours (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Hussain Alabbas Lootah Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Italian 1m 2yo Group 2 winner (97) who was a half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth (117) and Irish 1m Group 2 winner Ocean Jewel (106) out of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (112). “This hasn’t worked yet but is one we’ve always liked. I doubt it will be long before she’s on the work sheet, and she looks a 7f starter for the summer. Her attitude has always been her standout feature.” NIGHT OF GOLD

25/2 b c Night of Thunder - Quenelle d’Or (Golden Horn)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: 800,000gns (George Boughey) First foal of a French 12f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of a 12f 3yo winning (86) half-sister to 1m Listed winner Viva Vettori (105), family of Ouija Board and Teleprompter. “A beautiful colt who has always been incredibly straightforward and stood out a little bit from the very first day. He was bought with a view to the future and we’re naturally taking our time with him. I wouldn’t be amazed if we saw him in the summer, but it’s the autumn when he will really come into his own. He should make into a lovely three-year-old.”

Air Force One

OXBRIDGE (IRE)

19/2 b c Blue Point - Great Dame (Dandy Man)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Chopin Sales price: 160,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to useful dual 5f winner Air Force One (99). Dam a fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner (80) who was a full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner De Boss Man (97) and a half-sister to German 6f Group 2 winner Donnerschlag (115) and French 7f 2yo Listed winner Izzy Bizu (92). “We gave him an entry at the Craven meeting, but he didn’t quite shine in his final piece of work so we backed off him. He has done incredibly well for an easier fortnight. His work has always been very good and he’s probably the two-year-old I like most at present. He has got a fantastic mind on him - absolute pro. We’ve taken juveniles to Royal Ascot before with only one run behind them. I very much hope we can get him there as he has looked to be that class since day one.” TAKAAFUL

21/3 b f Minzaal - Tajaanus (Arcano)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Fifth foal of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (101) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/UAE 5-7.5f winner Motafaawit (115) and Listed-placed UK/UAE 5-6f winner Al Shibli (106). “This filly came in a little later than the others. She has settled in fine but is quite a bit away from doing any serious work. I would say she is a good advert for the stallion in terms of her physique while she has a lovely way of going. I know Henry (Morshead, assistant trainer) is a fan of her so she must be showing something!” THIS MOMENT (IRE)

1/5 b c Showcasing - Yourtimeisnow (Charm Spirit)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Group 2/3-placed 2025 5f 2yo winner Dickensian (100). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (95) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed 7f-1m winner Hors de Combat (114) and Group 3-placed UK/Irish 6-6.5f winner Stroll Patrol (107). “This colt did a couple of pieces of work early on that really caught the eye, but I am very mindful of the fact he’s a May foal. We’ve just given him a little bit longer to strengthen and mature before pressing on properly with him. He looks quick and I think our patience will be rewarded in time.” VIVID (IRE)

13/3 br f Mehmas - Wannacry (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Schubert Sales price: 115,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of an Italian 7f 3yo Listed winner (98) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Italian dual 1m winner Lodovico Il Moro (111) and Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner Winklemann (101) out of an Italian 1m Group 3 winner (103). “A tall filly who we asked a question of early and she wasn’t ready. She has had an easy couple of weeks and thrived for it. She is a good mover who is bred to get a mile, but I’d say she will begin over slightly shorter come the summer. With a clear run, I’d hope she can develop into a nice filly this year.” UNNAMED

14/4 gr c Havana Grey - Abraj Dubai (Street Cry)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: 55,000gns (Richard Ryan) Full brother to 5.5f Listed winner Star of Lady M (108). Dam a fairly useful 7f 3yo winner (89) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to six-time 10-12f Group/Grade 1 winner Fantastic Light (134) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Hi Dubai (112). “A very straightforward horse who has just started back in work after a break post-breeze ups. I thought he was particularly well bought by Richard Ryan, who is a big supporter of the yard and has purchased some nice horses for not a lot of money. Hopefully this colt proves to be another one.” UNNAMED

16/4 ch f Baaeed - Adool (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to once-raced 1m 2yo winner Antarah (100P; by Sea The Stars) and a half-sister to fairly useful 1m 3yo winner Alhattan (86). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a Nell Gwyn Stakes winning (103) half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Mehthaaf (121) and July Cup winner Elnadim (128). “A filly who has been at Shadwell for most of the winter. I saw her a number of times at pre-training and she’s a nice individual. The family gets better with age and are a talented bunch by and large, but I can’t say I know too much about this filly at present.” UNNAMED

27/1 b c Night of Thunder - Babindi (Frankel)

Owner: Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Sales price: £135,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a useful 10f 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to French 10f Group 3 winner Banzari (114) out of a maiden (80) half-sister to US 12f Grade 2 winner Arvada (105) and Craven Stakes winner Adagio (115). “A beautiful horse who I really liked as a yearling - he actually sold the same day as Night of Gold. I was delighted to see him at the Goffs Breeze Ups and even happier to have purchased him. Although he’s a January foal with a breeze up background, nothing about him suggests he is early. He is still physically immature and comes from a family that get better with time.” UNNAMED (AUS)

5/2 br c Diatonic - Cannoli (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a maiden (69) half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Merrily (102) out of an Irish 9.5/10f Listed winning (114) half-sister to Irish 1m Group 2 winner Brooch (112p; later dam of Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun (124)). “This colt is still in pre-training, but it’s actually right next to our yard so I see him every day. I obviously know precious little about him at present, but he comes in next week and looks quite forward from what I have been able glean. It’s great to have another one for the owner.” UNNAMED (IRE)

23/2 b f No Nay Never - Ein Gedi (Oasis Dream)

Owner: V I Arachi Sales price: 400,000gns (Rob Speers/Old Mill Stud) First foal of a twice-raced maiden (58) sister to Solario Stakes winner Aktabantay (106) and half-sister to French 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Reina Madre (101) and useful 8-10f winner Baydar (112) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (105). “A straightforward filly who, like a lot of the Craven breezers, has just started back after a break. She has a super outlook and I hope to have her racing around the middle of May. Hopefully she achieves enough for us to give the owner a trip to Royal Ascot. She was very fast at the breeze ups and her mind is A1, which are two huge attributes for any Ascot hopeful to possess.” UNNAMED (IRE)

6/2 b c Cotai Glory - Fabricated (Pride of Dubai)

Owner: Marcstown Ltd Sales price: 125,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) First foal of a 7f 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to Flying Childers Stakes winner Land of Dreams (115; later dam of five-time 6/7f Group 1 winner Dream Ahead (133)). “A big, raw colt who did his first piece of work during Craven week. He has just had an easy couple of weeks cantering away before we ask him to go again. I think he will be one for 7f during the summer, but he’s one that has always stood out from an early stage. Jamie (McCalmont) has a knack of buying good-looking animals for not a lot of money and that’s certainly the case with this colt.” UNNAMED (IRE)

8/2 gr f Havana Grey - Fort Del Oro (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Ed Babington & George Boughey Sales price: 38,000gns (George Boughey/Morshead) Half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Fast Attack (101). Dam a triple 5/6f Listed winner (115p) who was the daughter of a Queen Mary Stakes winner (101). “A forward-going filly from the breeze ups who is just having an easy time at present. I really liked the pedigree and was quite surprised to pick her up relatively cheaply. She reminds me quite a bit of India Love, who we trained to win her first three races last year. I hope to get her going again in the next fortnight, and she shouldn’t take too long to get to the track.” UNNAMED (IRE)

9/2 gr f Havana Grey - Forty Four Sunsets (Showcasing)

Owner: Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa Sales price: 160,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Third foal of a maiden (57) daughter of an unraced close relation to four-time 7f/1m Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas) Sky Lantern (122; later dam of Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern (120)) and half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Arctic (116) and Queen’s Vase winner Shanty Star

(114). “A filly who did a couple of pieces of work in the very early spring, but she just grew on me and now has much more substance than she did in the winter. She has always shown a good attitude and will probably be one for 6f races from the end of May onwards.” UNNAMED

11/3 ch f Baaeed - Garden Paradise (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Ed Ware & Ed Babington Sales price: 75,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) First foal of a 12f Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (48p) sister to French 15/15.5f Group 2 winner Coastal Path (120) and half-sister to Prix du Cadran winner Reefscape (118) and French 14f Group 2 winner Martaline (116). “A straightforward filly who, like a lot by Baaeed, really enjoys her work. I am as close to giving her a break as I am to doing a bit more with her. Realistically, she will be one for the autumn. Her mother won the Floodlit Stakes at Kempton as a four-year-old and the extended family is full of high quality staying types. If she didn’t get to the track this year, it wouldn’t be the worst thing.” UNNAMED (IRE)

14/3 b f Mehmas - Grizzel (Kodiac)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: 380,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Closely related to Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Ferrous (113; by Dark Angel). Dam a Canadian 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner (108) who was a full sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Pennine Hills (106). “This is another from the Craven sale who is just starting back again after a break. She is a straightforward filly who is bred on the same cross as Believing and wouldn’t be too dissimilar to her. I was very pleased to get this filly. Royal Ascot is always on the mind with this type of horse, but I don’t think it’s imperative she gets there as I see her progressing well with time. We will give her every chance of getting there in June, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world if she didn’t.”

UNNAMED (IRE)

7/2 b f Kodiac - Johara (Iffraaj)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 625,000gns (Henry Lascelles) Half-sister to 2025 Prix Morny winner Venetian Sun (110p) and Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner Sir Yoshi (109). Dam a Listed-placed UK/French 6-6.5f winner (105). “This filly has plenty of substance and has grown a fair amount since she was a yearling. She is probably not as forward as Venetian Sun, but I hope she can mature into a really nice filly from the summer onwards. I am delighted to have her on the team.”

Venetian Sun in action at Royal Ascot