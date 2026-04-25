Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Charlie Fellowes stable tour

Charlie Fellowes talks Dan Briden through his exciting two-year-old team for the season ahead.

BAAHEEJ (IRE)

14/4 ch c Palace Pier - Bahjtee (Pivotal)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Tarrabb (99), useful UK/Hong Kong 8-10f winner Liveandletlive (99) and 7f 2yo winner Mukeedd (93p). Dam an unraced daughter of an unraced half-sister to 10f Group/Grade 1 winner Nahrain (119). “A big, immature colt who will be one for the backend and next year. A very good-looking horse, though.” BASSRAH

17/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Smoulder (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 110,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-sister to useful 7f 2yo winner Private Signal (99). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (96) who was closely related to 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Legatissimo (122) out of an Irish 10f 3yo winning (86) sister to five-time 10f-2m 4f Group 1 winner/Derby runner-up Fame And Glory (133). “This looks a particularly nice filly. She is probably going to run on Sunday in a 6f race at Nottingham (April 26), which might seem surprising to some on pedigree, but there is a certain amount of speed and precocity in the family. Everything she does at home suggests she is very, very nice and I’m hopeful she might be one for the Albany Stakes.” BEDDWEE (IRE)

26/2 b c Teofilo - Barshaa (Dubawi)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful dual 1m 3yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to triple 8/9f Group 2 winner Quddwah (118) out of UAE dual 1m 1f Group 1 winner Sajjhaa (121). “A strong, sizeable colt who catches the eye physically, but we won’t be rushing him. Another one for the end of the year and into next season.”

CHEDI (IRE)

22/2 b c Sands of Mali - Calorie (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Dahab Racing Sales price: €55,000 (William Douglass Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 5-6f winner Edward Cornelius (102). Dam a fairly useful Irish 1m 3yo winner (83) who was the daughter of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (104). “A lovely horse who was very ‘up behind’ when we bought him. He is slowly levelling off now and is one of those who is actually doing more than you expect given he still looks physically immature. I suspect he will be ready to get going in July or August. There’s speed in the pedigree so I imagine he will begin over six furlongs, but he should get a bit further in time.” CHINA IN YOUR HAND

23/2 b/gr f Cracksman - Night Thrills (Dark Angel)

Owner: Christopher Wright & Partner Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful dual 6f winner Territorial Knight (96). Dam an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winning (98) half-sister to UAE 6f Group 1 winner Muarrab (124), Molecomb Stakes and Cornwallis Stakes winner Bungle Inthejungle (109) and 6f Listed winner Waveband (102). “This filly came to us with quite a big reputation from the pre-trainer, Malcolm Bastard. She is a good-looking, strong girl with a long stride on her. I like her and she will start stepping up in her work soon, which will give me a better idea of where we are with her.” EAJAADA

30/4 gr c Havana Grey - Brassica (Australia)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 170,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to useful 2025 7f-1m 3yo winner Cavolo Nero (96). Dam a Listed-placed 7.5f 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winning (90) half-sister to dual 6f Group 1 winner Dream of Dreams (125). “A really nice colt who I like a lot. He was showing up really well in the spring, but he came back lame from a piece of work some three weeks ago. He came sound very quickly and is back cantering, so we’re not really sure what happened. His work has always been nice and though he’s been knocked back a bit, I think he can be a good horse one day.” FRUMOASA (IRE)

22/1 b f Supremacy - Summer Daydream (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Laurence Bellman and Partner Sales price: 44,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes) Third foal of a 6f 2yo Listed winner (92) who was the daughter of a maiden (80) half-sister to Italian 11f Listed winner Orange Sun (103). “It has taken a little bit of time for the penny to drop with this filly. There is a lot in the press at the moment about barrier trials. She went for one and anyone saying they need to be published would have taken one look at this filly and written her off completely based on what she showed that day. Since then she has pulled herself together and if all goes to plan in her next piece of work, she will possibly run at Southwell next week. It will be a case of her improving with each outing.” GUADALEVIN (IRE)

27/2 b f State of Rest - Creme Anglaise (Motivator)

Owner: Andrew & Julia Turner Sales price: 60,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes) Half-sister to a handful of winners including fairly useful 8-10f winner Crema Inglesa (93) and fairly useful 10-12.5f 3yo winner Hilts (87). Dam a Listed-placed dual 10f winner (101) who was a half-sister to Swedish triple 8/10f Listed winner Grafitti (109) and German 10f 3yo Listed winner Reine Magique (102). “A lovely filly who is from the first crop of State of Rest. She was working through the spring but her fetlocks just went a little bit immature on me so we gave her a bit of time. They’ve settled down nicely and we’re going to work her next week. She will be starting off in the second half of May and looks to be a good bit of business at 60k so far.”

Roderic O'Connor wins the Irish 2000 Guineas

JAZZY BLUE (IRE)

13/3 b f Showcasing - Jasmine Blue (Galileo)

Owner: The Legacy Group Racing Club Sales price: €20,000 (Will Douglas/Charlie Fellowes) Half-sister to useful Japanese 6-7f winner Blue Spirit (106). Dam a Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner (95) who was the daughter of a maiden (70) half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Secret Garden (106; later dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Roderic O’Connor (119)). “This filly didn’t cost much considering her pedigree. She is a straightforward, uncomplicated type who goes about her work in a pleasing manner. She qualifies for the Band D races and should be more than competitive in those type of events. I see her improving throughout the year.” LIGHT FINGERED

18/2 gr f Cracksman - Perfect Inch (Dark Angel)

Owner: Friends of Ebony Horse Club Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner (101) who was the granddaughter of a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Nell Gwyn Stakes runner-up (100). “This filly is being leased by Anthony Oppenheimer. She isn’t here at the moment, but I have seen her and she’s a big filly. Malcolm Bastard has been complementary about her.” MALIQUI (IRE)

14/2 b c Sands of Mali - Queen’s Course (Gleneagles)

Owner: Laurence Bellman and Partners Sales price: 38,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes) Second foal of a fairly useful triple 7f 3yo winner (89) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (104). “A good-looking colt who is on the bigger side, so he isn’t one I’ll be rushing. He was cantering on Warren Hill and I felt his action was tightening up, so I put him on the flatter work grounds and he’s moving well again. I will be keeping him on the back burner for the second half of the season.” MISS FAITHFULL (IRE)

3/2 b f Camelot - Baqqa (Shamardal)

Owner: Andrew Bengough and Partners Sales price: 100,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes) Half-sister to useful 10f 3yo winner Asiaaf (96). Dam a maiden (73) sister to triple 8/10f Group 1 winner Dan Excel (126) and half-sister to Irish 1m 1f 2yo winner/Futurity Trophy runner-up Sissoko (111). “A strange one. She was galloping in the spring and working really well, despite her pedigree saying she ought not to have been. We then had a really odd issue with her. Her muscle enzymes on the blood results kept suggesting she was tying up, but visually and on every other metric she looked absolutely fine. We are giving her time and trying to get her bloods right. I thought she might be a potential Royal Ascot filly, but that’s out of the question now. One for the second half of the season, probably over seven furlongs once she’s developed a bit more.” ONGOMBO

22/3 b c Siyouni - Pink Phantom (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Dahab Racing Sales price: 50,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock) Third foal of a fairly useful 10-12f 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to US 11f Grade 1 winner Highland Chief (118) out of an Irish 12f Listed winner (109). “I really like this colt. He has loads of speed and won a barrier trial at Lingfield in great style. He is a little bit quirky and will be ridden to have a target to aim at on his intended debut in a Band C contest at Kempton (April 30). I’d like to think he will know his job there and should everything go to plan between now and then, I see him being one for the Windsor Castle. His work has always been good.”

ROMANZA

13/2 b c Frankel - Con Te Partiro (Scat Daddy)

Owner: P Hickman Sales price: 160,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes) Third foal of an Australian 7.5f/1m Group 1 winner (115) who was a half-sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 7-8.5f winner (including at stakes level) Donworth (116) out of a Grade 1-placed US 6-6.5f winner (110). “I bought him because he reminded me of Luther and he still reminds me of him! He is ready to go and will get an entry at Doncaster next weekend (May 2). I have very much got the Chesham Stakes in mind for him, though he will start over 6f given he’s ready to run and there’s nothing else available. He works like a good horse.” ROTELLE

19/2 ch c Showcasing - The Wagon Wheel (Acclamation)

Owner: Bedford House Racing V Sales price: 40,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes) Half-brother to Listed-placed 7-7.5f winner Rockymountainway (94) and fairly useful dual 7f winner Smoky Mountain (91). Dam a Listed-placed 5-6f winner (104) who was a full sister to five-time 7f/1m Listed winner Tabarrak (117) out of a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (99). “He kind of kept his cards close to his chest before he suddenly put in a sparkling bit of work in his last spin before Nottingham, so we went there with a degree of confidence and he duly obliged. Sadly, he has had a bit of a setback and we don’t know what he has done. I hope it’s nothing serious, but we’ll find out more next week.” SLINKY

3/4 b f Ardad - Sandy Times (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 180,000gns (Amo Racing) Full sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Eve Lodge (100) and useful 5-6f winner Danger Alert (98). Dam a maiden (63) half-sister to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Pearl Diva (95). “A beautiful filly who I suggested to Kia (Joorabchian). I adored her when I saw her at the sales and he very kindly bought her and sent her to me. She was working through the spring but then had a bit of an issue with her shin so we had to back off. She is a scopier, better-looking version of Eve Lodge, who I trained to win the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes. If she’s better than her, we’re in business! I would think she is probably one to get started around late May/early June, which means Royal Ascot is unlikely at this stage. I think she has the basic ability to go that route, but her sister liked cut in the ground and she will probably be the same. I am really looking forward to seeing her run.” TREASURER (IRE)

7/3 b c Persian Force - Laureldean Lady (Statue of Liberty)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: €40,000 (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes Racing) Half-brother to Italian 5f 2yo Listed winner Lorelei Rock (89) and Listed-placed Swedish 5-6f winner Es Raco (104). Dam a French 7.5f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to dual 10f Group 3 winner Regime (116) and 5f 2yo Listed winner/Queen Mary Stakes runner-up Salut d’Amour (99). “This colt confuses me slightly. He behaves like a five-year-old handicapper - he’s so laidback and switched off. He went for a barrier trial at Lingfield and annoyingly something broke on the saddle and David (Egan) had to pull him up. It was deeply frustrating as he really needed to be woken up and come off the bridle. I am just having to light him up a bit as he’s just so laidback. I think he’s a nice horse but I don’t really know for sure! I expect to see him on the track in the next couple of weeks.” WINSON

9/5 ch c Churchill - Green And Pleasant (Pivotal)

Owner: Nicholas Jones, Dobson & De Ramsey Sales price: 15,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes) First foal of an unraced daughter of a fairly useful 10f 3yo winning (91) sister to five-time 10f-2m 4f Group 1 winner/Derby runner-up Fame And Glory (133) and the dam of 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Legatissimo (122). “This colt met with a setback when cantering last week, so he is going to require some time off. He was very immature at the sales and had few suitors, but he has positively thrived since coming here and has a lovely way of going. I hope we can get him back soon as he’s a really likeable horse.”

Johnny Murtagh celebrates on Fame And Glory

ZOHAR (IRE)

10/1 gr g Kodiac - White Light (Dubawi)

Owner: Laurence Holder Sales price: €25,000 (Will Douglass Bloodstock/C Fellowes Racing) Half-brother to useful Irish 7-8.5f winner Ribee (107) and useful UK/Bahraini 9-12f winner Signalman (95). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (74) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third Tasaday (119; later dam of French 15f 3yo Group 2 winner Manobo (118)). “He was going to go for a barrier trial, but I decided to geld him instead and get all that out of the way first. He is a neat, compact horse who definitely has an engine. There’s a good reason he was gelded as he has got a little bit of quirkiness about him. He did his first bit of work this morning since being cut and went nicely. Granted a smooth passage, I hope we will see him sometime in May. I think he’s a decent horse but one that needs careful handling.” UNNAMED

2/2 gr c Kameko - Katangel (Dark Angel)

Owner: M F Tung & J Kung Sales price: €30,000 (Will Douglass Bloodstock) Third foal of an unraced daughter of a 5f Listed winning (105) half-sister to 7f/1m Group 3 winner Purr Along (111) and Listed-placed UK/US dual 8.5f winner Lady Francesca (98). “A big, strong, good-looking colt with a gorgeous stride on him. He will be one for the second half of the year, but I think he could be really nice in time.” UNNAMED

23/3 b c Mohaather - Nancy Starling (Twilight Son)

Owner: Dr Jonny Hon Sales price: 55,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced close relation to 7f 3yo Group 2 winner Tariq (122) and the dams of Irish 6f Group 2 winner Mobsta (111) and 6f Group 3 winner Snazzy Jazzy (116) and French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Ross Castle (107). “A beautiful horse who had a little setback at the turn of the year, so he fell behind. He has caught up now but is a bit of a character - he takes a lot of knowing. One for the late summer.” UNNAMED (IRE)

18/2 b c Starspangledbanner - Ourebi (Frankel)

Owner: P Hickman Sales price: 160,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced sister to French 15f Listed winner Big Five (114p) and half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Flotilla (119) and the dam of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Mangoustine (111) out of a US 1m 2yo Grade 2 winner (105). “We bought him at the Craven Breeze Ups the other day. He did a decent breeze without doing a rocket time, which is kind of what we’re looking for. He is bred to want a mile in time so was never going to compete with the out-and-out speedballs, but his gallop out was very impressive. Physically, he is a strong, attractive individual. He is just trotting at the moment as he came back with a warm shin from the breeze. We will get him cantering in the next couple of weeks and see where we are. Regarding his debut, I would see him appearing in June or July.”

Flotilla wins at the Breeders' Cup