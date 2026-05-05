Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Richard Hughes stable tour

Richard Hughes is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

AGAMEMNON

4/2 b c Mehmas - Bermuda (Kodiac)

Owner: Jastar Capital Limited Sales price: 150,000gns (Richard Hughes Racing) First foal of a once-raced 7f 2yo winner (85p) who was a half-sister to dual 7f Listed winner Vetiver (106) out of a once-raced maiden (48) half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Pontenuovo (106). “A nice colt from the breeze ups who got very unbalanced coming down the hill on his debut at the Guineas meeting. We will send him to a flat track next time and hope he can get himself to the Norfolk off the back of that.” AL SAMSANA (IRE)

6/2 b f Blue Point - Rue de Russie (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Ziad A Galadari Sales price: 145,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-sister to 2025 French 1m 1f 2yo winner Utxa. Dam a once-raced maiden (55p) close relation to Irish 6/7f 3yo Listed winner Rose Bonheur (110; later dam of Gordon Stakes and Sagaro Stakes winner Nayef Road (119)) and half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Roseraie (99; later dam of 1m 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes runner-up Dark Rose Angel (102)). “A filly with plenty of size who I would hope to have running by July. She will begin over 6f but will get a little further.” BEARLY BLUE (IRE)

4/3 b f Kodi Bear - Bluebird (Acclamation)

Owner: G Kennington, J Henwood & E Kelly Sales price: 85,000gns (Not Sold) First foal of a 5f winner (64) who was a half-sister to British Champions Sprint Stakes winner Kind of Blue (119) out of an unraced sister to 6f Group 2 winner Deacon Blues (130) and half-sister to triple 6f Group 1 winner The Tin Man (124). “A well-bred filly who has done really well the past month. I hope to have her running in June over 6f and I like what I see from her.”

The Tin Man

BETTY BOOP (IRE)

8/2 ch f Mehmas - Shandra (Sea The Stars)

Owner: O Humphrey Sales price: 75,000gns (Oliver Humphrey) First foal of an Irish 7f 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to Irish dual 10f Group 2 winner Shamreen (112; later dam of Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Shartash (117)) and Canadian 12f Grade 3 winner Shahroze (109) out of an Irish 9.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110). “A good-moving filly who we’re in no rush with. She shows promise and should be running in the next six weeks or so.” BINT ARCHANGE (IRE)

5/3 b f Ubettabelieveit - Archange (Arcano)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: €45,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to useful French 6.5-7f winner Forefront (96). Dam a fairly useful French 5.5-7.5f winner (83) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (99). “This filly ran a cracker on debut and goes to Ascot on Friday (May 8) where she should win. I see her doing even better over 6/7f in time.” CELTIC STORM (FR)

16/4 bl c Texas - Daidahana (Shamardal)

Owner: Graham Doyle & Hazel Lawrence Sales price: €45,000 (Suzanne Roberts/Richard Hughes) Half-brother to Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Around The World (98). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (70p) half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Carry On Katie (108). “A nice horse who I threw out for the May grass. A fine, imposing colt who will do well during the half of the year on what we saw early on from him.” DUBAI CHARM (IRE)

2/1 b f Blackbeard - Arabic Charm (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: £90,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) First foal of a fairly useful dual 7f winner (92) who was a half-sister to 2025 Irish 6f 2yo winner/Middle Park Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Sprint Turf runner-up Brussels (109) out of a French 6.5f 3yo Listed winner (95). “She ran a blinder at Nottingham, where she hit the ridges at the wrong time before coming home real strong. We will try and get her to go one better before having a go at the Albany.” FINNULA (IRE)

16/3 b f Kameko - La Rioja (Hellvelyn)

Owner: The Weathercock Five Sales price: £72,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-sister to four winners including fairly useful dual 7f winner Criollo (82). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (112p) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Pastoral Girl (93), Listed-placed triple 5f 2yo winner Lilbourne Lass (95) and the dam of 5f Group 2 winner Liberty Beach (115). “A lovely filly who we had to stop with in February. She is a strong girl and I think she could be quite nice in time. It’s a bit of a mixed pedigree and I don’t know what trip she wants just yet.” FREEDOM FLAME (IRE)

4/2 b f Kodi Bear - Fanrouge (Red Clubs)

Owner: The Weathercock Five Sales price: £40,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-sister to a handful of winners including useful 5.5f 2yo winner Prince of The Dark (101p), useful 5-6f winner Simplify (98) and useful multiple 7f winner Crimson Spirit (97). Dam a fairly useful multiple 5-6f winner (93) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Anshoda (96) and Group 3/Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner Haikbidiac (101). “A really nice filly who shows up well. She runs in a restricted race at Wolverhampton on Friday (May 8) and if all goes to plan there, she will go to the Windsor Castle.”

HARRY KNOWS (IRE)

26/3 b g Mehmas - Malayan Mist (Dansili)

Owner: Thames Boys, J Henwood & J Clay Sales price: €40,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-brother to a handful of winners including useful triple 8.5f winner Moonlight In Paris (109). Dam a useful Irish 9-9.5f 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to French 7f Listed winner Troizilet (104) and Listed-placed French 7.5f-1m 3yo winner Silvery Mist (106). “He ran a cracker first time but misbehaved at Goodwood and threw away his chance. We’ve cut him subsequently and I expect better from him next time. A very able colt who is more than good enough to win his maiden/novice. Could be an interesting one for those summer nurseries.” HAVANA GREY STAR

1/2 gr f Havana Grey - Give ‘em The Slip (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: 70,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) First foal of a French 8.5f winning (76) daughter of a 1000 Guineas third (113) who was a half-sister to the dam of 5f 2yo Listed winner/Cornwallis Stakes third Shadow Hunter (97). “A nice filly who has really come to hand the last three weeks. She was on the small side when I bought her but she’s blossomed through the spring. She runs at Nottingham on Saturday (May 9) and can hopefully go close. I think she was cracking value at 70k.” LAZURITE

9/3 b f Blue Point - Fig Roll (Bahamian Bounty)

Owner: Jastar Capital Limited Sales price: £170,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Closely related to useful UK/UAE 6f-1m winner Hallasan (102; by Pinatubo) and a half-sister to French 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Al Raya (107). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner (96) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed prolific 5-7f winner Tomily (109) out of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (100). “A very fast filly who ran a blinder at Newmarket the other day. She did it the hard way and only got beaten by a breezer who cost twice as much. We will let her go and win a small maiden somewhere before going to the Queen Mary. A very good filly.” LOVE IS (IRE)

28/3 b f Sioux Nation - Snowy Peak (Pivotal)

Owner: Adrian Regan & Fiona Young Sales price: €90,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes) Half-sister to useful 2025 dual 7f winner Dark Tornado (100). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner (70) who was a half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Snow Ridge (124) and German 1m Listed winner Snow Gretel (101). “She only does enough in her homework. We thought she’d run really well at Windsor while needing the run, so it was a pleasant surprise she won. I was wondering what was going on about a furlong and a half out! She was plenty green and took her time to get going, but you couldn’t help but be impressed once she took off. I am not sure she will be an Ascot filly - I’d be inclined to wait for something like the Listed contest (Empress Stakes) at Newmarket just after that (June 25).” MISS TANGO (IRE)

12/3 ch f Showcasing - Highly Dancer (Helmet)

Owner: Bull Construction Ltd & Partner Sales price: 40,000gns (Richard Hughes/Durcan Bloodstock) Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Countess Ciara (75). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (65) who was a three-parts sister to Hong Kong 7f Listed winner Rewarding Hero (120) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 7-8.5f winner Dance And Dance (116) out of a Group 3-placed dual 5f 2yo winner (97). “A huge filly with a great action on her. She has thrived lately and I would imagine we will get her started around June or July time. 6/7f will be her thing.”

Eye Of the Storm winning her Group Three

MOMENTSOFSURRENDER (IRE)

9/2 b c Starspangledbanner - Livia Galilei (Galileo)

Owner: Bernardine and Sean Mulryan Sales price: 135,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful Irish 7f-1m 3yo winner Constant Comment (89). Dam a useful Irish triple 12f 3yo winner (105) who was a full sister to Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Eye of The Storm (118), a three-parts sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Mohican Heights (103) and a half-sister to 6f/1m Group 3 winner Satchem (119). “A very nice colt who is the best mover in the yard. He possesses plenty of ability and though I wouldn’t know if he would be starting over six or seven furlongs, he will be out in the summer and hopefully prove to be a nice horse.” NEHRO (IRE)

23/2 b c Nathaniel - Malaspina (Whipper)

Owner: Hussain Alabbas Lootah Sales price: €75,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-brother to Nell Gwyn Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third Daban (114) and 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Thikriyaat (113). Dam a maiden (85) half-sister to French Group 3 winners Albisola (10.5f; 114) and Johnny Barnes (1m; 113). “Not overly big for one by the sire, but he moves well and is coming to hand all the time. He should be running over 7f around July time.” PARADING

8/4 b c Ardad - Punting (Power)

Owner: M H Dixon Sales price: n/a Second foal of fairly useful 9.5-10f winner (84) who was a half-sister to 1m Listed winner Staying On (113) out of a maiden (82) half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Yawl (112; later grandam of Oaks winner Talent (115)). “He was just very green the first day at Leicester and is better than that. He will probably go to Wolverhampton for a 6f restricted race next week (May 11) and I’d anticipate a much better showing there. I should think 7f will be more his thing later on. A bonny colt.” PLEASE DON’T GO (IRE)

10/4 b f Ghaiyyath - Candle Lit (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Austin Whelan Sales price: €85,000 (A & G Bloodstock) Half-sister to Italian 15f Listed winner Fortunino (103) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Fresnel (104). Dam an unraced close relation to Irish triple 12/14f Group 3 winner/Irish St Leger runner-up Profound Beauty (116) out of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (111). “Her pedigree says she will stay well, but she just did her first gallop this morning and looks a lot more precocious than her page. She is showing us plenty of foot and might be out in the next few weeks if continuing to go the right way. I like her.” SAKOWIN (IRE)

5/4 b c Sioux Nation - Tranquil Spirit (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: The Lakota Partnership Sales price: €70,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-brother to useful UK/Australian multiple 6-7f winner Ventura Ocean (99). Dam an unraced daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 9/10f Grade 1 winner Manndar (122). “A big, strong colt who we’ve got pencilled in for Newbury in a couple of weeks (May 16). He goes along okay and will stay a mile come the end of the season.”

Minnie Hauk, ridden by Ryan Moore (left), wins the Oaks from Whirl

SEE ME (IRE)

5/5 b c Sea The Stars - Rio Carnival (Storm Cat)

Owner: K Lawrence & M Clarke Sales price: 105,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/Richard Hughes Racing) Half-brother to Grade 3-placed US 6-8.5f winner Let’s Meet In Rio (107). Dam a twice-raced maiden half-sister to top-class miler Kingman (134), 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Remote (117) and the dam of 2025 Oaks winner Minnie Hauk (127). “A beautiful, big colt who was a bit tall and weak when we bought him but has come to himself nicely. I can’t imagine he will be anything but a backend two-year-old, but I like him.” STAR BAYSIDE BOY (IRE)

31/1 b c Bayside Boy - Letusgothenyouandi (Frankel)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: €17,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 2025 US 11f Grade 2 winner Redistricting (115), Listed-placed multiple 10-12f winner Pacharana (100) and Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner Matthew Flinders (109). “A good-moving filly who wants fast ground. She will be out in a small race sometime in June and is good enough to win one of those.” THAMES WATERMAN

26/3 b c Rajasinghe - Herringswell (Pour Moi)

Owner: Nigel Scandrett, Karen Jankel, Shane Buy Sales price: 25,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Full brother to fairly useful dual 6f winner Rajaking (89). Dam a fairly useful multiple 6-7f winner (80). “We had a little blip after he made a winning debut at Wolverhampton. I am not sure if we will be able to get him to the National Stakes at Sandown, which has always been the plan. He is a high-class horse.” THE BOOKKEEPER (IRE)

5/3 b c Sioux Nation - Black Magic Woman (Camacho)

Owner: Gallaghers Sales price: £75,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Third foal of a Listed-placed Irish triple 7f winner (103) who was a half-sister to useful Irish/Hong Kong 8-10f winner Classic Beauty (110). “This fella has gone from being a lazy baby to one who really shines. He did a nice piece of work this morning and is nearly ready to go. I would think he will begin at six furlongs and get a little further.” UNNAMED (IRE)

13/3 b f Camelot - Adeste Fideles (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: €95,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Shamwari (99). Dam a fairly useful Irish 6f 3yo winner (85) who was a full sister to UAE 1m Group 2 winner Viscount Nelson (121) and a half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Horatio Nelson (121), French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Van Gogh (113) and 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Kitty Matcham (102p). “We just backed off her in March to give her some time and she’s done well for it. A nice individual who should be racing come the middle of the summer.”

Horatio Nelson wins at Newmarket

UNNAMED

30/4 gr f Havana Grey - Bereka (Firebreak)

Owner: For Sale Sales price: £100,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-sister to 5f 2yo winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Malc (104) and Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Uncle Don (99). Dam a maiden (73) sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Hearts of Fire (118). “A beautiful filly from Goffs who did the fastest gallop out there. She is a late foal and I am mindful of that, so I’ve just thrown her out for some spring grass. I’d say she did really well to breeze so fast. Hopefully she can make a nice filly for someone.” UNNAMED (IRE)

15/4 b c Kodiac - Bint Iffraaj (Iffraaj)

Owner: Partnership Sales price: £50,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Second foal of an unraced daughter of a German 1m 1f 3yo Listed winning (103) half-sister to St James’s Palace Stakes winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Zafeen (123), French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Ya Hajar (105) and 7f Listed winner Atlantic Sport (115). “A big, strong colt from Doncaster who breezed nicely. He will probably want some cut in the ground, but I think he’ll prove particularly good value at 50k.” UNNAMED (IRE)

24/3 ch c No Nay Never - Czabo (Sixties Icon)

Owner: B Dickson, P Cook & R Rexton Sales price: 150,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Full brother to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner His Majesty (104) and a half-brother to useful Irish dual 6f winner Coill Avon (103p). Dam an Irish 1m Group 3 winner (107) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (96). “A big horse who is just taking a little while to mature but is very, very nice. We haven’t galloped him but it’s all been positive with him so far. I think he’ll come to hand pretty quickly once we do gallop him. Maybe one for the Newmarket July meeting - that sort of thing.” UNNAMED (IRE)

3/4 b f Minzaal - Euthenia (Winker Watson)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: 52,000gns (Richard Hughes/Ted Durcan) Half-sister to French 12f 3yo Listed winner Zweig (88). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (68) who was a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Laugh Out Loud (115) and dual 12f Listed winner Suzi’s Decision (110). “A good-moving filly with a bit of pace. I hope to get her started in the middle of the summer.” UNNAMED (IRE)

20/2 ch f Ghaiyyath - Indigo Lady (Sir Percy)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: 75,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-sister to 1m Group 2 winner Indie Angel (113). Dam an Irish 10f Listed winner (101) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Prism (109). “We thought she was well bought at 75k given the pedigree. Unlike the other Ghaiyyath here, she is going to be one to be starting at the end of the summer at the earliest.” UNNAMED (IRE)

19/2 b c Minzaal - Oriental Step (Tamayuz)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: £135,000 (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes Racing) Half-brother to useful multiple 5-6f winner Ancient Times (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to New Zealand 12f Group 3 winner St Jean (107), Group 2/3-placed UK/UAE 7-7.5f winner Green Coast (118) and Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 6-10f winner Famous Warrior (108). “A tall colt who moves well but just wants some time. I see him out towards the end of the summer.” UNNAMED (IRE)

25/1 b f Palace Pier - Pabouche (Dubawi)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: €110,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to useful 2025 dual 7f 2yo winner Fort Rock (97p). Dam a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (100) who was a full sister to the dam of 2025 Falmouth Stakes winner Cinderella’s Dream (116) out of a 12f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third (122). “This filly isn’t overly big but pleases in everything she does. She did her first gallop this morning and went nicely. I love her attitude and hope to have her running in the next few weeks.”

William Buick celebrates on Cinderella's Dream