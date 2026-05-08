Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Richard Spencer stable your

Richard Spencer is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through their two-year-old team.

BAD DREAMS

25/2 b c Showcasing - Epping Rose (Kodiac)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: £180,000 (Highflyer/Phil Cunningham) Half-brother to 6f Group 3 winner Washington Heights (114). Dam an unraced sister to Group 3-placed Irish/Hong Kong multiple 7f winner Super Dynamite (102) and half-sister to 10-12f winner/St Leger runner-up The Last Drop (118). “This colt is starting to get to a place where we can move forward with him. Hopefully, he will start to do some faster work in the few weeks. He is a nice horse, with the size and scope to train on well, and he could be a lovely horse from the summer onwards. I would see him being a sprinter.” CAN’T STOP

27/2 gr c Ardad - Hula Girl (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 75,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/P Cunningham) Full brother to fairly useful 2025 6f 2yo winner Farough (80p). Dam a maiden (71) daughter of a dual 7f Group 3 winning (116) half-sister to Flying Childers Stakes winner Ubettabelieveit (105), Italian 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Harlem Shake (110) and 10f Listed winner Shenanigans (105). “We gave him a couple of faster bits of work in the spring, but he started to grow and went a bit weak on us. He is working his way back now and I hope to see him out over 6f in June. I like him.” DREAMLOVER (IRE)

23/3 ch c Cotai Glory - Pale Orchid (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 42,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/P Cunningham) Half-brother to Irish 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Justifier (103), useful multiple 5.5-6f winner Goodwood Crusader (100) and useful dual 5f winner The Man (105). Dam a useful multiple 5-6f winner (97) who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Kew Gardens (127), Group 3 winners Snow (12f; 105) and Thawaany (6f; 117) and useful Irish 10-13.5f winner/Irish Derby third Wordsworth (115). “He is the sharpest of our colts but looked in need of the experience at Southwell last night (May 7), though he stuck to his task well. We trained his half-brother, The Man, and I would see this colt in a fairly similar vein. He should be a fun horse.”

EDGE OF DESIRE

27/1 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Kisses of Fire (Mehmas)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: £28,000 (Highflyer/Phil Cunningham) First foal of an Irish 7f 3yo winner (64) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish dual 5f 2yo winner Yolo Star (96; later dam of 5f 2yo Listed winner Enchanting Empress (85; by Sergei Prokofiev)). “This filly has done a couple of bits of faster work already and should be running before the end of May. Although she will probably start over 5f, she’ll stay another furlong comfortably in time. I think she’ll prove well bought.” ETIENNE

18/3 gr c Rajasinghe - Odyssey Girl (Gutaifan)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 7,000gns (Vendor) Full brother to fairly useful dual 6f winner Your Love (89). Dam a fairly useful 6-7f winner (94) who was the daughter of a maiden (61) half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Mazameer (107). “We trained the dam and also have the sister, who has got her act together and turned into an okay sprint handicapper. This colt is one to move forward with in the next few weeks. He has plenty of size about him and moves nicely, while the toughness his sire puts into his stock is certainly there, too.” GREAT BALLS O’FIRE

21/4 b c Too Darn Hot - Oasis Sunset (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 135,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/P Cunningham) Half-brother to a handful of winners including Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Flash Gordon (104). Dam a fairly useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Seazun (110) and the dam of dual 12f Group 2 winner Universal (121). “A nice colt with a great attitude who moves nicely. We will start to press on with him with a view to getting him out in the summer. I am looking forward to seeing him on a racecourse.” MIAMI TO IBIZA

9/2 b c Minzaal - Distinctive (Tobougg)

Owner: Phil Cunningham & The Gredley Family Sales price: 240,000gns (Phil Cunningham/Tim Gredley) Half-brother to useful UK/French 7-10f winner Bowland Park (96) and fairly useful 2025 7f 3yo winner Bowfell (85). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (104) who was a half-sister to useful 5-6f winner Blue Aegean (103). “It was a nice surprise to get a call saying to view this colt at the Guineas breeze ups. He has got a great mind on him - certainly not your typical breezer that’s revved and wired to the moon. We haven’t worked him yet though he has done some stalls work. He will get going next week with a view to getting him ready for a 6f maiden at Newcastle (May 19), which is where Rajasinghe made his debut before winning the Coventry.”

Rajasinghe lands the Coventry Stakes

MOTOWN FILLY (IRE)

16/4 b f Cotai Glory - Elkmait (Trade Fair)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 100,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/P Cunningham) Half-sister to a handful of winners including US 1m 3yo Grade 2 winner The Mackem Bullet (111). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to Japanese 7f Grade 2 winner Moonquake (116), Japanese triple 9/10f Grade 3 winner/Yushin Himba third Bounce Shasse (112), Japanese triple 6-9f Grade 3 winner Contra Check (111) and 1m 1f 2yo winner/2000 Guineas third Stubbs Art (113). “A sizeable filly who has grown and grown since we bought her as a yearling. She has already done some work and we’re keen to get her out soon. We will try and get her out around the turn of the month. She is showing us plenty of promise and is very much the type to progress with racing.” SABOR DE VERANO (IRE)

4/2 gr f Dark Angel - Freddie’s Girl (More Than Ready)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: £150,000 (Highflyer/P Cunningham) Full sister to 7f/1m Listed winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win (118) and a half-sister to fairly useful dual 7f winner Caragio (94). Dam a fairly useful 5-6f 3yo winner (85). “A nice filly who has done a few bits of work already, but she just went a light on us so we gave her some time to come back to herself. We will start pushing on again with her in the next week or so. I would say we will see her out in June. Hopefully, she can be a nice filly for the summer.” SEXY CHICK

12/3 gr f Havana Grey - Molly Kool (Helmet)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 160,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/P Cunningham) Half-sister to 2025 5f 2yo winner Mwaki (64). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to Temple Stakes winner Priceless (116) and half-sister to Group 2-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Doctor Brown (114) and the dam of Cornwallis Stakes winner Inquisitively (110p). “A really nice filly who is the first I’ve had by the sire. She is a strong sort with a great attitude and has already done some nice bits of work. We will aim to run her before Ascot, with a race at Goodwood (May 22) on the radar. She is one I am very much looking forward to seeing run.” SPEED OF SOUND (IRE)

10/3 b f Sioux Nation - All Speed (Camacho)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: £70,000 (Highflyer/Phil Cunningham) Closely related to 2025 dual 6f 2yo winner Brisk Symphony (82; by Sergei Prokofiev). Dam an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed 5-6f 3yo winner (91). “This is a big filly who is just taking a bit of time. She has done a couple of bits of work, but we’ve just backed off her for now given her size. I would think she’ll be racing by the middle of the summer.”

Electric Waves wins the Cornwallis

STARBURSTER (IRE)

16/2 b f Starman - Energetic Company (Fast Company)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: £125,000 (Highflyer/Phil Cunningham) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Cornwallis Stakes winner Electric Waves (111) and Grade 2/Group 3-placed UK/US 6.5f-1m winner Appealing (104). “This filly has done a few bits of faster work and is very forward. We will look to get her started before the end of May if we can. She does everything we ask of her very nicely indeed. I’d have her in a similar bracket to Sexy Chick.” SUPERMASSIVE (IRE)

3/1 b c Dark Angel - Measure of Magic (Kodi Bear)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 160,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/P Cunningham) First foal of an Irish dual 5.5f 3yo Listed winner/Commonwealth Cup third (110) who was the daughter of a fairly useful Irish 5-6f winning (81) half-sister to Listed-placed 8.5-14f winner Mystery Star (104). “A precocious colt who would have been our first two-year-old runner but for encountering a setback in the spring. That put us on the back foot a little, but he’s coming along nicely now and can hopefully be racing by June time.” TEEN SPIRIT (IRE)

12/4 b c Sioux Nation - Quiet Place (Kodiac)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: 65,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/P Cunningham) Half-brother to 2025 French 6f 2yo winner Asenseofserenity. Dam a maiden (73) daughter of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (103). “A forward, natural colt who has done a few bits of work and goes nicely. He should be racing over 5f come the beginning of June.” UNDERDOG

14/4 b c Perfect Power - Excelette (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: £140,000 (Highflyer/Phil Cunningham) Half-brother to dual 5f 2yo Listed winner Well Done Fox (108). Dam a 5f 3yo Listed winner (111) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 5-6f winner Rapid Applause (101). “This colt is working away nicely and will probably be running before the end of May. He is a proper two-year-old type as his pedigree suggests, and we should have a good bit of fun with him this year. I see him being quick enough to begin over 5f.” WALKIN ON THE MOON (IRE)

18/3 b c Space Traveller - Cassima (Dabirsim)

Owner: Phil Cunningham Sales price: £52,000 (Highflyer/Phil Cunningham) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 5f 2yo winner Rikki Tiki Tavi (83). Dam a maiden (78) half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Remus de La Tour (116), French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Chill (105) and the dam of French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Immensitude (113). “This colt is another who had done a couple of bits of work before going a bit weak on us. He is probably going to be more one for 6/7f races in any case.”

Danzeno in winning action