Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Scott stable tour

George Scott runs Dan Briden through his two-year-old team including some who he has an eye on Royal Ascot with.

ANCHIANO (IRE)

4/2 b c Acclamation - Tuscan Oasis (Oasis Dream)

Owner: James Paul Services To Industry Ltd Sales price: 110,000gns (James Paul Services/JS Bloodstock/Pythia Sport) Half-brother to Listed-placed 2025 Italian 6f 2yo winner Sposto Le Nuvole. Dam a fairly useful 6f 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to Irish 1m 1f Group 2 winner Bocca Baciata (112) and French Group 3 winners Kalsa (1m; 113) and Topeka (7f; 111). “A very fast, precocious breeze up purchase who did a nice piece of work yesterday morning. I would think he will need his first run mentally but could win second time out. The hope with him is to go to the Norfolk if proving good enough between now and then.” EFSIXTEEN

29/4 gr f Havana Grey - Hot Secret (Sakhee’s Secret)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: 350,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Full sister to useful multiple 5-6f winner Pilgrim (104). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (77) who was a half-sister to Mill Reef Stakes winner Temple Meads (113), Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Sneak Preview (104) and the dam of 6f 3yo Group 2 winner El Caballo (114). “She hadn’t put a forward wrong since joining us from the breeze ups. We pointed her in the right direction and she completed a couple of light pieces of work pleasingly. I thought she was impressive at Newmarket on debut, but she will definitely appreciate going on a flatter track. Her aim is the Albany Stakes, but I don’t think she’s just your typical Ascot breezing type. She has the size and scope to kick on beyond that. There is a chance she runs again before Ascot but it isn’t imperative.” EXECUTE (IRE)

14/3 b c Sea The Stars - Crystal Starlet (Frankel)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: €550,000 (JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing/Victorious Racing) Second foal of a fairly useful 12f winner (93) who was a full sister to Listed-placed triple 1m 3yo winner Crystal Caprice (105) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (110) half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Crystal Ocean (132; by Sea The Stars) and Canadian International winner Hillstar (121). “Quite an economical horse who loves his training. Whenever he gets upsides, his ears are flatback and he’s always giving it 100 per cent. There is a chance he could run in a 7f novice race at Yarmouth (May 28) with a view to getting him to the Chesham. The reality is, he is a horse for the future and we won’t be pushing him too hard with that in mind.”

Crystal Ocean beats Magical at Royal Ascot

FIGHTING REGIMENT (IRE)

27/1 ch c Zarak - Coeur Macen (Siyouni)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: 275,000gns (JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing) First foal of a French 12f Listed winner (105). “A very good-looking colt who is still quite backward. He hasn’t done anything of note yet but, on what we have seen of him, has a chance of being a nice horse one day. Very much one for the autumn.” GLAMORIZE (IRE)

28/4 ch f Starman - Karalara (Shamardal)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: £155,000 (Amo Racing) Half-sister to three winners including fairly useful Irish 6f 2yo winner Karazhal (84). Dam a fairly useful Irish 10f 3yo winner (94) who was the daughter of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (104). “A sweet filly who is super chilled, which is a good thing given she went through the breeze up process. She is already showing a bit of quality without having done anything serious. I hope to get her out before Royal Ascot to see if we could go there with her.” MRAIR (IRE)

12/4 b c Mehmas - Mia Divina (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: £880,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Hastalavistababy (91) and Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Mia Mento (92). Dam an unraced half-sister to Italian 1000 Guineas winner Mi Raccomando (104) and Italian dual 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Mia Diletta (90; later dam of Italian 2000 Guineas winner Poeta Diletto (110)). “A big, strong colt who seems to have a good mind. I’m acutely aware he cost a lot of money and the aim is naturally to try and get them to Royal Ascot. He will work soon and from there we’ll make a solid plan - he’ll probably get entries at York and Newbury next week. I have been delighted with him in the short time he has been here, and we will probably try and get him to the Coventry without it being the be all and end all.” OBLITERATE

26/4 b c Baaeed - Daahyeh (Bated Breath)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 2yo winner Empress Matilda (71p). Dam a 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf runner-up (108) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner Saint Lawrence (114) and Group 3/Listed-placed dual 5f winner Russet Gold (110). “A big, strong colt who is gorgeous to look at. He has a good mind and, on what we are seeing so far, has every chance of being a really nice horse one day.” ON TARGET (FR)

2/2 b c Sea The Stars - Vanouche (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: €160,000 (JS Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (77) half-sister to French Listed winners Muette (12f; 105) and Sans Voix (1m; 96). “I thought he was well bought given the sire. He is getting the hang of things all the time and is a horse that just wants to please. At this stage, he could be absolutely anything.” ROYAL ARTISAN (IRE)

9/3 b c Camelot - Honey Hunter (Shamardal)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 120,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Full brother to Deutsches St Leger winner Prydwen (114) and a half-brother to US 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Comanche Country (102). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner (81). “A brother to our good horse Prydwen, who he reminds me of quite a bit without being quite as backward as he was at this stage. He is definitely a middle distance prospect and one we will be training to run in the autumn. A really nice horse, though.”

SEA VENTURE (IRE)

26/2 b f Sea The Stars - Nectar de Rose (Shamardal)

Owner: Bermuda Racing Ltd Sales price: 100,000gns (Highclere Agency) Full sister to fairly useful 7-8.5f winner Layaleena (93) and fairly useful dual 1m 3yo winner Beccara Rose (89). Dam a once-raced maiden (54p) sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Blossomtime (109) and half-sister to German 10f Group 1 winner Danceteria (117). “This a strong, precocious filly who hasn’t put a foot wrong since arriving from the breeze ups. She will be much sharper than her pedigree indicates, but we will let her tell us when she’s ready to go.” STRIKE EFFECT

2/2 b f Palace Pier - Fast Attack (Kodiac)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (101) who was the daughter of a triple 5/6f Listed winner (115p). “A sweet homebred filly who did her first piece of work yesterday morning and pleased us. She is still a little immature but will learn as we go along. I see her beginning over 6f this side of Ascot, but she looks the type who will get a mile eventually. I like her.” UZDEN

8/3 b c New Bay - All At Sea (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Victorious Forever Sales price: 700,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Three-parts brother to St Leger and Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov (123; by Dubawi) and a half-brother to 2025 New Zealand 10f Group 1 winner Kingswood (110). Dam a French triple 10/10.5f Listed winner (111) who was a three-parts sister to 12.5f Listed winner Alignak (115) and a half-sister to 11f 3yo Group 3 winner Algometer (119) and the dam of Arc winner Alpinista (127). “A beautiful, tall colt with a fantastic pedigree and a good mind. He is very light on his feet and will want top of the ground to be seen at his best. Although he hasn’t galloped yet, I am incredibly pleased with everything he has done to this point. He will be one to start off with in a 7f maiden in the summer. I’d say we’ll get to know him this year without overdoing things - maybe three runs. I like him a lot.” VICTORY LAP

7/2 b c Sea The Moon - Abstinence (Lope de Vega)

Owner: A Partnership Sales price: 75,000gns (JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing) First foal of a useful 1m 3yo winner (99) who was the daughter of a French 10f 3yo Listed winner (104). “A huge, athletic colt who could be seen over 7f in the summer. He will probably require some cut in the ground, but there’s much to like about him.” WOODHOUSE (IRE)

30/3 ch c St Mark’s Basilica - Layaleena (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Michael Blencowe Sales price: 115,000gns (JS Bloodstock/George Scott/Pythia Sport) Half-brother to 10f 3yo winner Wide Margin (75). Dam a fairly useful 7-8.5f winner (93) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (54p) half-sister to German 10f Group 1 winner Danceteria (117). “I loved him at the breeze ups. He is a little bit on the weak side - still quite light framed. I liked the breeze given that, but I’d say he’s one you wouldn’t see until the second half of the year.” UNNAMED

17/3 b c Zarak - Touring Production (Australia)

Owner: The Black Dragon Sales price: 62,000gns (JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 1m Listed winner Moohaarib (116) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Trethias (107) out of a maiden (76) half-sister to triple 10/12f Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi (124) and Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner/Derby third Rewilding (132). “A tall, very good-looking colt who is incredibly straightforward. However, he is still very backward and won’t be seen until the autumn.”