Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Eustace stable tour

Harry Eustace talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

BLUE CASCADE

2/4 b c Blue Point - Seattle Rock (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 6f 2yo winner Regional Rock (88p). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner (95) who was closely related to 6f Listed winner Great Ambassador (114) out of an 8/12.5f Listed winner (103). “A scopey colt who did the groundwork in the early spring before heading out into the field. He will essentially be one for the second half of the season, but does look to have a bit of quality about him. COMEONFEELTHENOISE (IRE)

18/3 b g Cotai Glory - Rianoon (Kodiac)

Owner: Dave Stone Sales price: €32,000 (Carnegie Bloodstock/DPA) First foal of an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winning (102) sister to Prix de l’Abbaye winner Move In Time (119). “He has done well since we bought him, more so than we perhaps anticipated. We were initially hoping he might be a fun, early sort of two-year-old, but he has grown a lot and will only be starting in the middle part of June. He should be competitive in those restricted races and if he’s better than that, then even better.”

DEIRA MOON (IRE)

20/4 b c Naval Crown - Nurse Nightingale (Nathaniel)

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh Sales price: €24,000 (Federico Barberini/Ahmad Alshaikh) Half-brother to fairly useful UK/Australian 9-11f winner Lennox (86). Dam a fairly useful 13.5f winner

(89) who was a half-sister to several winners including Mill Reef Stakes winner/Prix Maurice de Gheest runner-up James Garfield (121) and Listed-placed 6f 3yo winner Morag McCullagh (92). “We had his half-brother, Lennox, but he looks more forward than he ever did at two which isn’t a surprise given this guy is by Naval Crown. I would think he will start off over 7f sometime in June. I like what I see from him and he’s a nice prospect.” EAGLE RIDER

17/4 b c Nathaniel - Eagle Queen (Dubawi)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Third foal of a maiden (56p) sister to useful UK/Qatari 7-12f winner Galactic Prince (100) out of a triple 10-11.5f Listed winner (108). “A good-moving colt who looks one to get started in the early autumn with an eye on his three-year-old career.” EL WAABIL

6/4 b c Baaeed - Moonlit Garden (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 175,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Half-brother to Group 3-placed prolific 5-6f winner Mokaatil (98) and Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner Dan (110). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (95). “This colt has had a couple of minor immaturity issues and is still just cantering away at present. I would view him as a July starter, probably over 7f given the sire’s influence. One we like.” EMARAAT

19/2 b c Camelot - Wiener Valkyrie (Shamardal)

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh Sales price: 85,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed 8-10f winner Declared Interest (100) and useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Fresh Hope (99). Dam a Grade 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (109) who was a half-sister to several winners including RP Trophy winner Crowded House (122). “This colt was a bit of an ugly duckling when he first arrived, but he has changed shape for the better in recent times. He has a good pedigree and could prove well bought now he’s pulling himself together. I suspect he will be one that has a run or two at the backend - it’s all about next year with him.”

Crowded House wins the Racing Post Trophy

EMOCIONANTE (IRE)

12/2 b f Naval Crown - Iffa Red (Iffraaj)

Owner: Dave Stone Sales price: €80,000 (Carnegie Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful UK/Irish 6-7f winner Imperial Dream (88). Dam an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed UK/US 7.5f-1m winner (98). “This is quite a big filly but she certainly shows ability. Her owner has been patient and I hope that can be rewarded in time. She should be racing during the second half of the summer.” GREEN DIVIDEND

31/1 b g Showcasing - Sylvia Beach (Ulysses)

Owner: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede Sales price: 40,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (72) half-sister to triple 6/6.5f Group 1 winner Advertise (125; by Showcasing) and useful multiple 6-7f winner Flavius Titus (105). “The gelding procedure has helped him a lot as he was quite a heavy, laidback horse. He has done a few faster bits of work and should be running in 6f restricted races in early June. I see him being quite active this year, and I am still not sure where the ceiling of his ability is.” GREEN SOVEREIGN

3/3 b c Lope Y Fernandez - Twist of Hay (Showcasing)

Owner: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede Sales price: £40,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed 2025 Irish 5f 2yo winner Aegina (91). Dam a fairly useful 6f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Irish 7f Group 3 winner Twilight Spinner (112) out of a Listed-placed prolific 5-6f winner (117). “He ran a nice first race at Kempton and will likely go to Pontefract on Friday (May 22). That’s over 6f - he will stay the seven, but we’ll just see if he needs to go up in trip this year or next. Friday will tell us quite how good he is. Should he win, he will be very fun for his new owners, else he will be one who should win a restricted race before heading into nurseries.” IZZY DE MEDICI (GER)

11/2 ch f Neatico - I Think So (So You Think)

Owner: Quantum Leap XVI and Partner Sales price: €75,000 (Jeremy Brummitt/Quantum Leap Racing) Half-sister to 2025 German 1m 1f 3yo winner/Preis der Diana runner-up Innora (106). Dam an unraced half-sister to Deutsches Derby winner Isfahan (116) and German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Incantator (110). “A leggy, backward sort of filly who is mentally quite forward but has been out for a break. She is back now and has done well for her holiday. If she could have a run at the backend that would be great, but her pedigree tells the story - it’s all about her three-year-old career.” MARY CARR

17/3 ch f Cracksman - Ensemble (Iron Mask)

Owner: Hot To Trot Racing 1 Sales price: 12,500gns (Vendor) Half-sister to Listed-placed triple 1m 3yo winner Desert Haze (102) and Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner Quick Change (97). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest and Prix de la Foret winner Occupandiste (123; later dam of 8/10f Grade 1 winner Mondialiste (122)). “A scopey filly who moves well. She is in the same boat as Izzy de Medici really - it’s all about next year, and we’ll hope to get a run or two into her at the backend.”

Mondialiste

MOHAYMENAH (IRE)

28/2 b f Minzaal - Kidwah (Kodiac)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful dual 6f winner (93) who was a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Great Page (102). “I thought she ran a nice race against the boys at Doncaster on debut. She will race against her own sex next time. I would like to think she can go close next time and hopefully can develop into a nice filly in time. She has a tremendous attitude and will progress well with racing.” MOLLY IVORS

30/4 b f Bated Breath - Araminte (One Cool Cat)

Owner: Quantum Leap XIV and Partner Sales price: £40,000 (Jeremy Brummitt/Quantum Leap Racing) Full sister to fairly useful 6-10f winner Mountain Breath (91) and a half-sister to fairly useful multiple 7-12f winner Lasting Legacy (86). Dam an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Please Sing (103) and Group 1-placed 7-10f winner Mountain Song (112). “This filly is physically more forward than the other filly for the owners, which tallies with her pedigree. I could see her running two or three times this year, albeit she has the scope to do better still at three. We like what we have seen from her to this point.” MUSICAL FORCE

27/2 b f Land Force - Gift of Music (Cadeaux Genereux)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to a handful of winners including Group 3-placed dual 6f winner No Nonsense (102). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (73) who was the daughter of a 5f Listed winner (108). “Quite a tall, scopey filly who qualifies for those Band D races by virtue of her sire. It is a talented family and she acts like she herself has some ability.” NOUVA STELLA

22/3 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Tresorella (Intello)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing CXXI and PLS Sales price: 38,000gns (Middleham Park Racing/H Eustace/DPA) Half-sister to fairly useful 6f 2yo winner Preanka (82). Dam an unraced sister to French 10f Listed winner Tresorerie (102) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed 7-10f winner King Ottokar (107) out of a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (99). “This filly has done very well for a break. She is back in with us now and should begin over 6/7f sometime in the summer. A filly with plenty of size and strength and one who we like.” OTIS BAY (IRE)

18/5 b c Sottsass - Ugneya (Teofilo)

Owner: Chief Singer Racing II Sales price: €32,000 (Harry Eustace Racing/DPA) Half-brother to useful multiple 7f winner Rajindri (97). Dam an unraced half-sister to dual 7f Group 2 winner Marbaan (117) and 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Convergence (111). “A very athletic, good-moving colt who will just need some time. He is the type who should do well at two and develop into a decent handicapper next year.” PAYBACK TIME (IRE)

12/4 b f Minzaal - Willow Beck (Shamardal)

Owner: D Bevan and Mrs D Bevan Sales price: €75,000 (Harry Eustace Racing) Half-sister to useful 8-10f 2yo winner Think First (100). Dam a useful 7-10f winner (97) who was a half-sister to Yorkshire Cup winner Franklins Gardens (117) and 7f/1m Group 3 winner Polar Ben (118). “A big filly who is out on a holiday at the minute and has grown quite a bit. We won’t be in any rush with her, but I would hope to see her out more than once during the autumn months.”

Shouldvebeenaring strikes at Newmarket

SHIMMERING SUN

13/3 b f Havana Grey - Stubble Field (Adaay)

Owner: Shapoor Mistry Sales price: £100,000 (Stroud and Coleman) First foal of a maiden (75) half-sister to French 6f Group 3 winner Shouldvebeenaring (118; by Havana Grey) out of a 7f 3yo winning (78) half-sister to French 7f Group 3 winner Rosso Corsa (112). “This filly looks to go well at home and she will be running soon. Should everything go according to plan, I wouldn’t rule out a trip to Royal Ascot with her, which would be fantastic as it is the owner’s first horse with us. Whatever she does on debut, I’d expect her to be particularly competitive second time out. A filly who just keeps on improving week on week.” THROUGH THE GATE (IRE)

16/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Spinworthy (Gio Ponti)

Owner: Valmont & Mr M Blencowe Sales price: €120,000 (A C Elliott/J S Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 6f 3yo winner Backspin (82). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Green Lyons (104) and Grade 3/Listed-placed US 8-9f winner Tarrip (105; later dam of Irish 7f 3yo Listed winner Planchart (99)) out of a Group 2/3-placed 10f 3yo winner (110). “A good-looking colt who has needed more time than I thought he might initially. He is just back from a bout of sore shins and looks to be a 6/7f sort of two-year-old. I suspect he will be racing towards the backend of the summer. He looks to show a reasonable amount of ability.” TOO DARN REGAL (IRE)

15/2 b c Too Darn Hot - My Twinkle (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Gullwing Enterprises W.L.L. Sales price: 180,000gns (Harry Eustace Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful French dual 1m winner Familiar (79). Dam a fairly useful Irish 10f 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to French 1m Listed winner Partner Shift (102), Group 2-placed UK/UAE 7-9.5f winner Mufarrh (123) and Listed-placed Irish 10.5-12f winner Majenta (105). “This colt has a fair amount of size about him - he’s more Sea The Stars than Too Darn Hot. He is mentally pretty forward and looks one to run two or three times from August onwards, probably beginning at 7f.” VICTORY MAX (FR)

9/5 ch c Victor Ludorum - Lady of The Waves (Siyouni)

Owner: RC Syndicate XXI Sales price: €60,000 (R C Syndicate) Half-brother to 2025 7f 2yo winner Ghaadah (76). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 10f Group 3 winner Beautiful Heroine (108) out of a twice-raced maiden (81) sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Bluemamba (109). “A good-looking colt who has done well of late. We will look to kick him off around July/August time. He is very straightforward and should give his owners plenty of fun.” WILBUR

10/3 b c Kingman - Banshee (Iffraaj)

Owner: Greenhalgh Degenhardt et al Sales price: €160,000 (Harry Eustace) First foal of a fairly useful 1m 2yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to 14f 3yo Listed winner Biographer (117) out of an unraced close relation to 1000 Guineas and Champion Stakes winner Bosra Sham (132), five-time French 6f-1m winner Hector Protector (124) and Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Shanghai (119). “I thought he ran a lovely first race at Newbury on Friday. We’ve got to decide whether to step him up to 7f now or stick at six - I thought he showed enough first time to perhaps keep him at that trip next time. His next start will tell us whether he’s a fun horse or something a little better than that. He has the pedigree and potential to suggest he could be heading towards the latter category.”

The brilliant Bosra Sham