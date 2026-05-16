Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: James Fanshawe stable tour

Tom Fanshawe talks Dan Briden through the stable's two-year-old team for this season.

ANGEL OF HEAVEN

1/5 ch f Harry Angel - Heaven Sent (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed UK/Hong Kong 5-7f winner Seven Heavens (104), useful multiple 7f-1m winner Firmament (116) and useful 8-11.5f winner You’re Hired (103). Dam a dual 1m 1f Group 3 winner (116) who was a full sister to US triple 9/10f Grade 1 winner Megahertz (118). “This filly is from a good Cheveley Park family and is quite forward going. She moves nicely and will probably start working in the next week or two. I doubt she will take too long to come to hand and should have the pace to begin over 6f.” BARNABY RUDGE (IRE)

18/4 b c Inns of Court - Rosie Bassett (Wootton Bassett)

Owner: Fred Archer Racing - Charibert Sales price: 62,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Fred Archer Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful triple 5f winner Miss Yechance (94). Dam a fairly useful Irish 5f 2yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f stakes winner Fuente Ovejuna (104) out of an unraced half-sister to Prix Saint-Alary winner Jemayel (115) and US 10f Grade 1 winner Mast Track (121). “A recent acquisition from the Craven sale who breezed seventh fastest there. He looks a sharp two-year-old type and should be up to making an impact this season. We haven’t had him here long enough to know what level of ability he possesses, but he’s certainly quick.”

BLUE FLIGHT

27/2 b f Blue Point - Spatial (New Approach)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to fairly useful 5-6f 2yo winner Spherical (81) and a half-sister to fairly useful dual 1m 3yo winner Surveyor (93). Dam a useful 7f 2yo winner (99) who was closely related to 1m 3yo Listed winner Gabr (111) out of a dual 1m Group 2 winner (119). “We trained the half-sister, Surveyor, who was quite a useful filly for us. Unsurprisingly given the sire, this filly looks a sharper type than Surveyor ever did at two. She has already done a couple of nice pieces of work and it wouldn’t surprise me if she was out before the end of the month.” CONSULTATION

12/2 b f Twilight Son - Clinician (Kingman)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful 7f 3yo winner (85) who was the daughter of an 8.5f Group 3 winning (109) half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Cupid’s Glory (119) and Listed winners Courting (8/10f; 108) and Prescription (6f; 103). “We were happy with her first run at Wolverhampton, where she raced a little too freely and then got a bit lost off the bridle though kept going to the line. We don’t ask them much at home and it certainly showed with her first time. I expect her to step forward plenty from that.” DOG STAR

7/3 b c Night of Thunder - Starlet (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Team Ernie Sales price: 190,000gns (Ernie Syndicate) Half-brother to Listed winners Love Locket (7f; 101) and Raakib Alhawa (11.5f; 109) and useful 8-10f winner Nobel (101). Dam a fairly useful Irish 12f 3yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (95). “A colt from a family we know reasonably well. He moves nicely but will be a later-maturing two-year-old. No questions have been asked of him and I doubt he will be too active this year. He’s owned by a syndicate put together by Lord Halifax and Mary Slack.” EMBERS

3/4 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Light My Fire (Dragon Pulse)

Owner: Mary Slack, Thomas & Amanda Brudenell Sales price: €75,000 (Amanda Skiffington/Wilgerbosdrift) Half-sister to fairly useful US 6f 2yo winner Miriam’s Fire (78). Dam a Group 3-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (92) who was the granddaughter of a dual 10f 3yo Listed winner (106). “A big, powerful filly who has done really well since she was purchased. She has changed quite a lot physically, so I would see her being one to get started with in the middle of the summer. We haven’t asked too much of her yet but what we have seen has pleased us. She looks a sprinter but will probably begin over 7f as it’s often better for them to learn rather than be taken off their feet.”

Defoe (left) wins the Hardwicke Stakes

ENFOLDED

23/5 b/br c Kameko - Dulkashe (Pivotal)

Owner: Ben CM Wong Sales price: 250,000gns (Will Douglass Bloodstock) Full brother to useful 2025 8.5f 3yo winner Jackknife (104p) and a half-brother to Coronation Cup winner Defoe (123). Dam a fairly useful 10f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f-1m winner Akira (106). “A well-bred colt who has done a couple of easy bits of work and goes nicely. He will ultimately end up in Hong Kong but can hopefully win at least once before that happens.” FINAL DASH

21/3 b f Frankel - Dash To The Front (Diktat)

Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful dual 10f 3yo winner Elwazir (110) and a half-sister to several winners including French dual 10f Group 1 winner Speedy Boarding (117). Dam an 11f Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Dash To The Top (116; later dam of Oaks winner Anapurna (118; by Frankel)). “This filly is due to come to us anytime now. We have seen her a couple of times and she looks to move really nicely. It’s obviously lovely to train one from the mare, who gave us Speedy Boarding.” IZABEL

20/3 b f Zarak - Kirstenbosch (Mount Nelson)

Owner: Fred Archer Racing - Ladylove I Sales price: 50,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Fred Archer Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful 8-11f winner Trad Jazz (85p). Dam a Group 3-placed 8-10f 3yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to US 11f Grade 3 winner Cheetah (114). “We trained the mother, who chased home Enable in the September Stakes during her racing days. This filly will also likely stay middle distances one day, but she has done everything we’ve asked of her in a nice manner. She has been mainly cantering away on the hill and moves really well.” JUST SCARLET

21/2 b f Justify - Pennine Hills (Kodiac)

Owner: Justwow Sales price: 240,000gns (Noel Wilson) First foal of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (106) who was a full sister to Canadian 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Grizzel (108; dam of Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Ferrous (113)). “It’s obviously nice to have one by Justify in the yard. This filly moves nicely but will just require some time. I anticipate her starting off over 7f/1m in the early autumn. A nice horse.”

Carmers wins the Queen's Vase

LAVENDER BAY (IRE)

15/4 ch f New Bay - Signe (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Ms Fiona Carmichael Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 Queen’s Vase winner Carmers (115). Dam a fairly useful 8-10f winner (94) who was a half-sister to Oaks winner Forever Together (117), Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121) and Fillies’ Mile winner Together Forever (110; later dam of Derby and Juddmonte International Stakes winner City of Troy (130)). “It is really nice to have such a well-bred filly in the yard for Ms Carmichael. Her half-brother did incredibly well for Paddy Twomey last year and the extended family is amazing. She hasn’t been with us too long but looks to have a very pleasing attitude towards her work.” LOCATION LOCATION

3/3 b g Harry Angel - Lady Fanditha (Kodiac)

Owner: Des Thurlby Sales price: 35,000gns (Amanda Skiffington) Second foal of a 5f 2yo winner (73) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Italian 5f 2yo winner (91). “We were really happy with his first run at Kempton. He had never been off the bridle at home and should step forward enormously for that experience. I would hope he can find a similar event well within his grasp. He has plenty of size and scope, and should progress well with racing.” NAKASENDO WAY (IRE)

3/5 ch c Starspangledbanner - Camp Vega (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Alison Swinburn and Mark Sartori Sales price: 100,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 7f-1m 2yo winner Raging Raj (82). Dam an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed 12f 3yo winning (106) half-sister to 2000 Guineas and King George winner/Derby runner-up Golan (129) and Dante Stakes winner/Derby runner-up Tartan Bearer (127). “A big, scopey colt who moves nicely, but he isn’t one that wants rushing. He will probably be one for the backend and is more of a three-year-old prospect, but everything he has done so far has been pleasing.” PIGOU

3/4 gr c Zoustar - Paulinie (Royal Applause)

Owner: Chris van Hoorn Racing Sales price: 66,000gns (James Fanshawe) Half-brother to 6f Listed winner Willem Twee (113). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Three Degrees (115), 6f Listed winner Mehronissa (114) and the dam of 7f Group 3 winner Lola Showgirl (103). “We obviously trained Willem Twee, who was a smart sprinter at his best for us. He has got quite a few similar traits, which bodes well. Although he is still quite immature, he has done a couple of nice bits of work and moves well. He could be one to get going with towards the end of the summer, but I can’t imagine you’ll see the very best of him until next year.” RASANANDA

29/2 ch f Ardad - Cuban Treasure (Havana Gold)

Owner: Des Thurlby Sales price: 28,000gns (Des Thurlby) Half-sister to 2025 7f 3yo winner Soho Square (79). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 7-9.5f winner Lat Hawill (107) and Listed-placed 13.5-14f winner Bellajeu (94) out of a 12f Listed winner (106). “This filly has already done a couple of bits of work and goes okay. She could be out in the middle of June.”

Heartache leaves Happy Like A Fool trailing in her wake

SCOOT AWAY

2/2 gr f Havana Grey - Hand On My Heart (Iffraaj)

Owner: Des Thurlby Sales price: 70,000gns (Amanda Skiffington) Third foal of a fairly useful 5f 2yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to Queen Mary Stakes and Flying Childers Stakes winner Heartache (110; later dam of Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Matron Stakes runner-up Exactly (112)) and Group 3/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Unbreak My Heart (97). “A speedily-bred filly who did a couple of nice bits of work but then told us she just needed a bit more time. I expect her to be running around July time and she certainly looks a two-year-old type.” SPICEY BEAR (IRE)

15/3 b f Ghaiyyath - Jeva (Sea The Stars)

Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 180,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs) Half-sister to useful 2026 1m 3yo winner St Anton (96). Dam an unraced daughter of an Irish 10f Group 3 winner (109). “This filly hasn’t been here long and will need plenty of time, but she looks the part and can hopefully make it to the track this year. Essentially, we know very little about her at this stage!” TALLAHASSEE LASSIE

14/2 br f Tasleet - Patuano (Choisir)

Owner: My Racing Manager Friends Sales price: 38,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/My Racing Manager) Half-sister to Group 3-placed multiple 7f winner Paborus (115). Dam a fairly useful Irish 5-6f winner (94) who was the daughter of a Grade 3-placed Irish/US 7-8.5f winner (91). “We were really happy with her debut performance at Ascot, where she just got a little bit lost off the bridle. Hopefully she can be more competitive next time with that experience under her belt.” THE GREAT KAROO

13/4 b c Masar - Luang Prabang (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Des Thurlby Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful multiple 6f winner Woodhay Wonder (107) and fairly useful 7f 2yo winner Nuvolari (91). Dam a fairly useful 7-8.5f winner (81) who was the daughter of a US 11f Grade 2 winner (104). “We’ve had a couple of out of the mare and she has also produced a couple of other decent winners. This lad is a bit more precocious than you might expect on pedigree - he moves nicely on the hill already. I wouldn’t think it will be long before we’re giving him some stronger work with a view to getting him going around July time.” TIKKA

14/3 b f Sealiway - Tikitiki (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Fred Archer Racing - Lonely I Sales price: €30,000 (Amanda Skiffington/Fred Archer Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful French dual 7f winner Trinquette (93). Dam a useful French 7f 2yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to French 5f 2yo Listed winner Lady Galore (92). “This is a well-built filly who moves really nicely. We are very happy with her and she should be running by the middle of the summer. She will have the scope to train on at three. A nice filly.” TREDEGAR SQUARE

26/2 b c Land Force - Isola Verde (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Jan & Peter Hopper Sales price: n/a Half-brother to a handful of winners including useful multiple 6-7f winner Heathcliff (106). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f Listed winner Harry’s Bar (115) and Group 3-placed UK/UAE multiple 5-6f winner Mazzini (115) out of a dual 6f Listed winner (109). “A family we know all about. He would be a more precocious type than most of his relations and might be able to get going in the middle of the summer.”

Mac Love wins at Epsom on Oaks daya