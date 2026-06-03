Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: The Wathnan Racing team

Richard Brown talks Dan Briden through Wathnan Racing's mouthwatering two-year-old team for this season.

ALTA REGINA (IRE)

25/2 b f Sioux Nation - Red Saree (Moohaajim)

Trainer: Hamad Al Jelani Sales price: 240,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5-6f winner Kodi Red (87). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (74) who was the granddaughter of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third (110). “Jamie Spencer was understandably taken with the way she won on debut at Lingfield. She was very green at various stages but you couldn’t help but be impressed with the way she quickened and hit the line. I have little doubt she will stay 6f but the current plan is to stick to 5f and go for the Queen Mary. It’s a stiff 5f at Ascot and that will be to her advantage.” CHARTED COURSE

14/4 b c Palace Pier - Majmu (Redoute’s Choice)

Trainer: Richard Fahey Sales price: 450,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Three-parts brother to Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner Fakhama (98; by Kingman) and a half-brother to Group 2/Listed-placed 7.5-10f winner Mujtaba (117). Dam a South African dual 1m Grade 1 winner (115). “He got involved in a bit of a pace burn up at Haydock and paid the price late on. I still retain plenty of confidence in him and the Windsor Castle with its new conditions looks the race for him. He has come out of Haydock in good shape and is a colt who will improve throughout the season.” COMMANDER’S CALL (IRE)

11/2 b c Kingman - Siamsa (Starspangledbanner)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden Sales price: €400,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to useful 7-10f winner Strait of Hormuz (102) out of a thrice-raced maiden (57) half-sister to July Stakes and Richmond Stakes winner Mehmas (115). “He is due to go into Clarehaven in the next week or so from the Malcolm Bastard (pre-trainer), who has been very happy with him. A forward-going colt who, with normal progress, should be running around July or August time.”

COSMIC MYSTERY

28/2 gr f Havana Grey - Yolo Star (Society Rock)

Trainer: Archie Watson Sales price: 220,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Enchanting Empress (85). Dam a Listed-placed Irish dual 5f 2yo winner (96). “This filly ran in the Hilary Needler on debut. Well, I say ran! She was drawn on the inside and basically never got a run at any stage and finished on the bridle. We learned absolutely nothing about her, but she is a talented filly and I think we will let her take her chance in the Queen Mary.” ENACTMENT (USA)

4/3 b c Justify - Lemon Belle (Lemon Drop Kid)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: $300,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Raise Cain (110). Dam a US 6f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Ladies’ Classic winner Unrivaled Belle (125; later dam of US triple 7-8.5f Grade 1 winner Unique Bella (123)) out of a US dual 8.5f Grade 2 winner (106). “A rather backward colt who we’ve just turned out for a month. He will then join Malcolm for a spell of pre-training before returning to Ralph. He will probably have just the one run this backend.” FINAL OBJECTIVE (IRE)

4/4 ch c Sioux Nation - Sneaky Snooze (Exceed And Excel)

Trainer: Hamad Al Jelani Sales price: £115,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Closely related to multiple 5-6f winner Midnight Call (67; by Caravaggio). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to Irish 6f Listed winner My Eyes Adore You (105), 6f 2yo Listed winner Cape Factor (104) and Group 2/3-placed 8-12f winner Court House (113). “He finished second on debut at Lingfield behind George Scott’s expensive breezer (Mrair) who’d had the benefit of experience. Faleh Bughenaim gave him a really nice introductory ride and I think this colt will step forward massively for that outing. He will be going 7f sooner rather than later and is one that is held in particularly high regard by the stable.” FLIGHT SIGNAL

17/4 b c Mehmas - Rebecca Rocks (Exceed And Excel)

Trainer: Archie Watson Sales price: £180,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 6-7f 3yo winner Thurso (84). Dam a 5f Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of an Italian 5f Listed winner (109). “Hollie Doyle gave this colt a beautiful introduction when he won at Bath before very sadly sustaining a broken leg later on the card. He travelled strongly and quickened up really nicely. He did show some signs of inexperience which isn’t uncommon for these breezers - they do a lot of their pre-breeze work alone so it can be a culture shock for them when they race for the first time. He is a fast colt who will head for the Norfolk Stakes and should have a good deal of improvement in him.” GLOBAL SUMMIT (IRE)

7/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Love Locket (No Nay Never)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden Sales price: 625,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 6f 2yo winner You’ll Think of Me (88). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (101) who was a half-sister to 11.5f 3yo Listed winner Raakib Alhawa (109) and useful 8-10f winner Nobel (101). “A big, strong colt who is still rather backward and just cantering away at Malcolm Bastard’s pre-training establishment. We like everything we see at this stage but just one who’ll require plenty of time.” HIDDEN GIFT (IRE)

10/3 b f Sioux Nation - Pixel Power (Dream Ahead)

Trainer: Richard Fahey Sales price: £150,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo winner New Theory (78). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to Irish 6.5f 2yo Group 3 winner Final Frontier (104), Grade 2-placed UK/US 8-9f winner Originaire (113) and Group/Grade 3-placed Irish/US 7-8.5f winner Lola Beaux (103). “A filly who has been pleasing Richard while also proving a little over-enthusiastic at times. She will debut at Ripon on Wednesday (June 3) and given that exuberance she shows at home, I imagine we will just let her bowl along and see how we go.”

Trainer Richard Fahey

IGNITION FORCE (USA)

19/4 b c Flightline - Tricky Escape (Hat Trick)

Trainer: Hamad Al Jelani Sales price: $335,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Closely related to once-raced 2025 US 6f 2yo winner River Escape (by Essential Quality). Dam a US four-time 9-11f Grade 3 winner (115) who was the daughter of a US 1m Listed winner (111). “This is a tall, rangy colt who we bought last summer at Keeneland. He has done well since the sale but is still a backward horse who will need time. We have turned him out for a month; then he will go to Malcolm’s for a spell before re-joining Hamad around August time. He will have just the one run at the backend and can hopefully achieve something to get us excited for 2027.” LAUNCH SEQUENCE (IRE)

31/3 b c Mehmas - Surround (Iffraaj)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: £160,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 2025 Irish triple 6f 3yo winner Unique Journey (103). Dam a twice-raced maiden (79) half-sister to Group 3-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Special Purpose (97) and Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Roulston Scar (112) out of a Grade 3-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner (101). “A nice enough colt who just got a sore shin so we backed off him. He showed ability prior to that and can hopefully get to the track fairly soon.” LIGHT OF DAWN

1/2 b f Showcasing - An Ghalanta (Holy Roman Emperor)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: €625,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2yo Listed winners Miaharris (5f; 101) and Time Scale (6f; 99) and Grade 2/Group 3-placed UK/US 5-8.5f winner Bletchley (107). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (97). “A stunning filly who breezed really well. The plan is for her to go to Carlisle next Monday (June 8) for a valuable 6f race. Her work has been of a high standard and should everything to plan on debut and afterwards, we will be looking to run her in the Albany Stakes. I have very high hopes for her.” LUMINOUS SKY (IRE)

4/3 ch f Sea The Stars - Trethias (Invincible Spirit)

Trainer: William Haggas Sales price: 425,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Fourth foal of an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was closely related to 1m Listed winner Moohaarib (116) out of a maiden (76) half-sister to triple 10/12f Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi (124) and Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner/Derby third Rewilding (132). “A lovely filly who went nicely in the initial phase of her training, but she is a backward sort who we have just turned out. She will be brought back in with the aim of getting a run into her in the autumn. Definitely a filly for next year but there is much to like about her.” MARKET LEADER (IRE)

28/2 b c Blue Point - Aaraamm (Street Cry)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: €450,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful multiple 7f-1m winner Croupier (109). Dam an unraced sister to Champagne Stakes winner Saamidd (120) and a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Talmada (110; dam of 2025 10f Group 3 winner Almaqam (124) and 2026 10f Group 3 winner Saddadd (121)). “A big horse who we tried to make into an Ascot runner but it wasn’t the right thing to do. He shouldn’t take too long to get going and will probably make an appearance in July. A horse who will get better as he develops physically.”

Field Of Gold and Colin Keane in isolation

MOONLIGHT JOURNEY (IRE)

28/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Serena’s Symphony (Gleneagles)

Trainer: Ralph Beckett Sales price: 370,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (53p) half-sister to French 1m 1f Group 1 winner Zabeel Prince (119), Australian 7f/1m Group 2 winner Puissance de Lune (123), 10.5f Group 2 winner Queen Power (113) and the dam of 2025 Irish 2000 Guineas winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Field of Gold (127). “A backward filly who is another we have just turned out and who will do the usual cycle with Malcolm Bastard before re-joining Ralph. It’s pretty much all about next year with her, though it would be nice to think she could show something in the autumn if coming to hand.” PIONEER’S TRAIL (IRE)

23/2 b c Night of Thunder - Posidonia (Oasis Dream)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden Sales price: 600,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Pelligrina (103) out of a French 12f 3yo Listed winning (104) half-sister to German 11f Group 3 winner Pearl Banks (112; later dam of Matron Stakes winner Pearls Galore (121)). “A very chilled character who goes along easily on a loose rein. He will just need plenty of time and is probably more a three-year-old prospect, as the pedigree very much suggests.” PLAN OF ACTION (IRE)

19/2 b c Lope de Vega - Jane Marple (Nathaniel)

Trainer: William Haggas Sales price: 425,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 6f 3yo winner Enola Holmes (84). Dam a fairly useful 12f 3yo winner (87) who was a full sister to 14f Group 3 winner Precious Ramotswe (108), closely related to Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Vanity Rules (100) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner This Is The Day (105). “A nice colt with an excellent attitude who moves well at this stage. He is still rather backward and will probably be one to get started with over 1m in the late summer.” PROCYON (IRE)

22/1 b c Mehmas - Stars In Your Eyes (Galileo)

Trainer: William Haggas Sales price: €470,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to 12/12.5f Group 2 winner Dame Malliot (118), very useful 7f-1m winner Sonny Liston (119) and useful 7-10f winner Banksea (110). Dam a 12f winner (75) who was closely related to very useful 8-10f winner Coordinated Cut (114). “We were happy with him early but he then his joints just went immature on us. He isn’t ready to work so will join Harry Whittington for a trotting programme.” QUORUM (GER)

1/3 b c Kingman - Quiteria (Dubawi)

Trainer: William Haggas Sales price: 360,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of an unraced sister to Grade 1-placed US 8-9f winner (including at Grade 2/3 level; 118) Quidura and half-sister to Italian 10f Group 1 winner Querari (121), German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Quasillo (115) and 1m Listed winner Sharja Bridge (117). “A quality colt with a smashing temperament who did everything pleasingly at the pre-training place. He has only just gone into William’s yard and won’t be early, but hopefully he can do something during the second half of the season. One we all very much like.” ROYAL HERITAGE

30/4 b c Blue Point - Alaata (Smart Strike)

Trainer: Hamad Al Jelani Sales price: €800,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Closely related to useful 7f-1m winner Lattam (104) and a half-brother to useful 7-7.5f 3yo winner Motawaajed (107). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 1m Grade 3 winner Farhaan (117), UAE 10f Listed winner Haatheq (120) and Listed-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Wid (98). “This colt appears to go well at home. Whether or not he is an Ascot colt remains to be seen. We are running tight on time and he has the build and pedigree of one who will do better with age. He has an entry at Goodwood this Sunday (June 7) but we might just wait with him. A nice, laidback colt who should do well during the second half of the season.”

Campanelle and Dragon Symbol duel in the Commonwealth Cup