Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Michael Bell

Michael Bell talks to Dan Briden about his juveniles in the latest of his Two-Year-Old guide series.

AKARAKA

10/3 b c Ghaiyyath - Luire (Dark Angel)

Owner: I Madueke Sales price: 50,000gns (Dan Astbury) Half-brother to 12.5f 3yo winner Mon Etoile (67). Dam a Listed-placed 11-12f 3yo winner (94) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 11-12f winner (103). “This colt moves well and has an excellent temperament. He has been doing some nice things on the work grounds and wouldn’t be far away from receiving some entries.” AUNTY PATSY (IRE)

3/3 b f St Mark’s Basilica - Prequel (Dark Angel)

Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 85,000gns (Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs) Half-sister to useful UK/Bahraini 6f-1m winner Royal Scimitar (105). Dam an unraced sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Alhebayeb (112) and useful UK/UAE 7f-1m winner Azmaam (105) and half-sister to 5f Listed winner Humidor (115). “This filly is just moving into faster work now and what we’re seeing from her each morning has been encouraging. She will begin over seven furlongs when the time comes.” BAYSIDE VIEW (IRE)

12/3 b f Bayside Boy - Enlace (Shamardal)

Owner: Townbraccan, McGarry & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €80,000 (A C Elliott, Agent) Three-parts sister to 2026 10f 3yo Listed winner Jennifer Jane (107; by New Bay). Dam a useful 5-7f winner (105) who was the daughter of a French 6f 3yo Listed winner (105). “This filly is by the new sire of the moment and has also had a major pedigree update recently via Jennifer Jane’s win in the Pretty Polly Stakes. She will almost certainly make her debut in a 6.5f fillies’ maiden at Doncaster next Saturday (June 6). A filly who is very high in the two-year-old pecking order at present given what she shows us in the mornings.”

Crystal Music heads to post for the 1000 Guineas

BISCAYSIAN (FR)

6/5 b c Bayside Boy - Chrysocolla (Sea The Stars)

Owner: David Fish and Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €30,000 (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock) Fourth foal of a French 12f 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Ocovango (117) out of an unraced daughter of Fillies’ Mile winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Crystal Music (114). “We are just taking our time with him given the fact he’s a May foal and out of a Sea The Stars mare that stayed middle distances. He is a free-moving sort who will likely be starting out over 7f/1m during the latter part of the summer.” BOOGIE QUEEN (IRE)

26/3 b f Starman - Noble Duchess (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: G C Myddleton & Friend Sales price: 70,000gns (Dan Astbury/Nick Bell) Half-sister to fairly useful French 6-6.5f winner Noble Cotai (83). Dam a maiden (33) daughter of a useful Irish dual 12f 3yo winning (99) half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo winner/German 1000 Guineas runner-up Margay (98). “We bought her primarily because she was a doppelganger of Venetian Sun by the same sire. Now, I am certainly not for a moment saying she is of that calibre, but she is a little light on pedigree and it was very much the physical side of things that attracted us most. She isn’t quite ready yet and will probably require a mile this year, but I couldn’t really fault her in any way, shape or form at present.” CHOREOGRAPHY (IRE)

1/5 b c New Bay - Bohemian Dance (Galileo)

Owner: J P M O’Connor & Edward J Ware Sales price: 40,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to useful Irish 11-12.5f 3yo winner Citronnade (100). Dam a fairly useful 12f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to the dam of Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow (115) out of four-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Islington (124). “It was very pleasing to see him off the mark at the first time of asking at Southwell, especially as he’s a May foal from a middle-distance sort of family. We will work him in around 10 days’ time and see how much he has come forward with regards to a possible crack at the Chesham Stakes.” COURAGEOUS

25/2 b f Ardad - Soon (Galileo)

Owner: Stuart Mizon & Partners Sales price: 75,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to four winners including useful 8.5f 2yo winner Too Soon (98). Dam an Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was closely related to French 1m 2yo winner/Derby runner-up Walk In The Park (123) out of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Classic Park (115). “This filly had a tiny setback by way of a cut on her knee. That delayed us two or three weeks, but she is back in fast work now and we are very happy with where she is. She shows enough boot to suggest 6f won’t be a problem in terms of a starting point. In fact, she would likely have been running already were it not for suffering that cut.” DOWNONMAINSTREET (IRE)

18/3 b f No Nay Never - Hooray (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Mrs Paul Shanahan & Mrs M V Magnier Sales price: 65,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to useful dual 1m 3yo winner Restive Spirit (100) and fairly useful 6-7f 3yo winner Boost (88; later dam of 6f 3yo Listed winner Benefit (108)). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (121). “It’s fair to say the mother hasn’t quite been the success story Cheveley Park would’ve hoped for given the racing career she enjoyed for them. The Shanahan team bought her and have given her a real chance by sending her to No Nay Never. The result is clearly this filly, who is in strong work and showing plenty of potential. I hope to have her in action within the next few weeks.” EASY ANSWER (IRE)

20/3 ch c No Nay Never - Easily (Galileo)

Owner: The Royal Ascot Racing Club Sales price: 70,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a maiden (78) daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 7-10f winning (105) sister to Cheshire Oaks winner Perfect Truth (105) and half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Impressionist (110). “This colt made a very pleasing debut at Yarmouth and will definitely strip fitter and be all the wiser for that outing. We had been relatively easy on him in the lead up to that race so there’s bound to be quite a bit of improvement next time. I would think 7f and even 1m will also see him a better light, though I am not quite sure where we’re heading with him next time.” FASTIDYAH (IRE)

11/3 b f Cracksman - Feedyah (Street Cry)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing XLV Sales price: 42,000gns (Middleham Park Racing/Michael Bell) Half-sister to four winners including Listed-placed 10-12f winner Aaddeey (110). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Red Mist (109) out of a Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner (102). “The mare has been a solid producer and this filly looks nice. She has a good temperament and moves well, but we won’t be cranking things up with her for a little while yet. We will be training her with next year firmly in our thoughts, but one we’re looking forward to for later on.” FLY TEST (IRE)

25/3 b c Bungle Inthejungle - Minnamoolka (Anjaal)

Owner: Mohammed Bin Owaimer Sales price: 30,000gns (Nick Bell) First foal of a fairly useful 5.5-6f 2yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed prolific 5-6.5f winner Something Lucky (94) out of a useful dual 5f winner (96). “We thought he’d run a lot better than he did on debut at Newmarket. However, I see the horse that finished just ahead of him came out and won the other day at Windsor, which is where this fellow will likely be heading next Monday (June 1). I am sure we will see a much better performance there.” HIRAM BINGHAM

26/4 b c Study of Man - Alamode (Sir Percy)

Owner: David Fish and Partner Sales price: 52,000gns (Dan Astbury)



Half-brother to four winners including 6f 2yo winner Alerta Maxima (73). Dam a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (100) who was the granddaughter of two-time Champion Stakes winner Alborada (122). “This colt moves well and is beginning to get close to doing some faster work. He was very much bought as a two-year project, but there is some speed via the dam and it’s no surprise he has gone nicely to this point. I hope he can be very competitive in those 7f/1m restricted races from the summer onwards.”

HOOSIER (IRE)

2/4 b f Starspangledbanner - Wychwood Whisper (Belardo)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: €48,000 (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to 2026 Irish 7f 3yo winner Royal County Glory (66). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo winner (64) who was a half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 2 winner Shakespearean (120). “This filly was due to run at Southwell earlier in the month and would likely have gone off favourite, but she unfortunately slipped up the evening before and got quite a nasty haematoma on her near-side flank. She is due to work this week and should be ready to run soon. Hopefully she is able to make up for lost time as she has always gone very nicely in her work.” INDIAN LIGHTS (IRE)

23/4 b f Sioux Nation - Honourably (Galileo)

Owner: East 11 Limited Sales price: 47,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to Listed-placed US 5-5.5f 2yo winner Amanzi Yimpilo (92). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Coolibah (95). “A fine, big filly who is bred on the same nick as She’s Perfect. Sioux Nation has had a good start to the year and this is an easy-moving filly who we like. She is nearly ready to step up a gear and fingers crossed it all remains positive with her.” JAM ROLY POLY (IRE)

3/5 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Monroe Bay (Makfi)

Owner: Harry Redknapp & Partner Sales price: 15,000gns (MLW Bell Racing) Three-parts brother to fairly useful multiple 9.5-12f winner Fearless Bay (84; by Siyouni). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was a full sister to Listed-placed 7-10f winner Persian Moon (109). “Harry Redknapp won the ITV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and made mention of the fact the food he most missed was his wife’s jam roly-poly, which led to him being inundated with the things when he got home! Name origins aside, he looks well bought given his good pedigree. It is a staying pedigree and he will be treated like the middle-distance three-year-old project he is, but nothing I’ve seen so far suggests he’s anything other than nice.”



LADY BRANKSOME (IRE)

3/2 b f Saxon Warrior - Be Mindful (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing & B Roberts Sales price: 60,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 Irish 7f 2yo winner Sovereign Thought (81). Dam a maiden (55) daughter of an Irish 8/9f Listed winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (113). “This filly ran okay from a poor draw on her debut at Kempton. Oisin (Murphy) couldn’t get her across and the four that finished ahead of her that day were drawn in pretty much the lowest numbered stalls! She is a good-looking, natural sort who has always pleased us with her work. She is declared for a race at Ripon tomorrow (May 28) and although there’s been plenty of chat about one or two of the newcomers in there, we hope her prior experience can win the day.” MR TWIG

3/4 b c Oasis Dream - Belladonna (Medicean)

Owner: Mrs G Rowland-Clark & Pakenham Sales price: 30,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Full brother to 2025 German 6f 2yo winner Nitaro and a half-brother to fairly useful 11.5f-2m 3yo winner Brave Knight (90). Dam an unraced sister to German 10f Group 1 winner Neatico (120) and three-parts sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Beautyandthebeast (113). “A big, strong colt who is still quite burly but coming to hand all the time. He is a very likeable individual with a good temperament. Oasis Dream is still capable of throwing the odd good one, and it would be lovely to have something half decent for Mrs Rowland-Clark as she has been a supporter of mine since day one.” RESEMBLANCE (IRE)

30/3 ch f Bayside Boy - Rosebride (Mayson)

Owner: Highclere Tbred Racing & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: £45,000 (Peter Trainor/Nick Bell) Half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Significantly (110) and useful 5-6f winner Salvuccio (104). Dam a Group 3-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (93) who was a full sister to useful dual 6f winner Maybride (97) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Party Doctor (104). “This filly bombed out badly on debut but thankfully ran so much better at Haydock the other day where I think we bumped into one. I am mindful of the fact her pedigree is tailored towards soft ground and her debut experience allied with that may have helped when a few were struggling. That said, she is a good mover who wouldn’t necessarily need that sort of ground, and she is a filly we’ve always quite liked. I hope she can be winning sooner rather than later.” RIVER GANGES (IRE)

11/2 b c Shaman - Renaissance Rio (Captain Rio)

Owner: The Fitzrovians 6 Sales price: 23,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-brother to fairly useful prolific 5-6f winner Glorious Rio (84) and fairly useful UK/Qatari multiple 6-7f winner Myboyhenry (91). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to triple 6f Listed winner Artistic Jewel (110) and 7f 3yo Listed winner Ponty Rossa (96). “A colt who has improved plenty in the past month and although he’s probably a handicapper in the making, I would hope he can show progression in those restricted races when his time comes.” SHABBY

2/4 b f Nathaniel - Pettinger (Hot Streak)

Owner: Tom Bownes Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful French 1m 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to E.P. Taylor Stakes winner Mutamakina (114; by Nathaniel), useful 8-10f winner Don’t Stare (103) and useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Floriss (103). “The reason she’s called Shabby is because the grandfather of her owner had a horse with me years ago and it ran at a northern meeting. I wasn’t there and the travelling head lad had taken the wrong silks, which prompted the immortal line from the owner in his broad Yorkshire accent, “Michael, this is all very shabby.” I relayed the story to Tom (Bownes) the other day and we both agreed it made sense to give her what on paper seems a slightly odd name. Anyway, she is clearly not bred to be early, but all has gone smoothly with her so far and she should be starting off over 1m in the autumn.” SIGN OF AFFECTION

23/2 b f Study of Man - Better Half (Bobby’s Kitten)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a First foal of a 6f 2yo winner (68) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 10f 3yo winner Bedale (105) out of a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (101). “A rather backward filly who is only doing routine canters and isn’t ready for much more yet. It is the first horse Miss Rausing has sent us and hopefully we can do the job for her.” STRIDING (IRE)

4/4 b c Minzaal - Freedom March (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Jastar Ltd & Partner Sales price: €120,000 (Nick Bell) Half-brother to useful 5f 2yo winner Spanish Phoenix (97). Dam a US 7f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to very useful 7-9f winner Bell Rock (114). “A recent addition from the breeze ups. We’re just letting him settle in though he has actually already done one easy piece of work and did it well. I am not quite sure when we’re going to unleash him, but he’s a handsome horse that moves nicely. It was certainly nice to see Minzaal off the mark the other day!”

Minzaal: Sire of Striding and Sweet Devastation

SWEET DEVASTATION (IRE)

18/4 gr f Minzaal - Gharbeya (More Than Ready)

Owner: C Wright, D Kilburn & Mrs C Corbett Sales price: €50,000 (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to Listed-placed French/UAE 7-9f winner Asad Zabeel (109) and useful French/Australian 7.5-11f winner Shibli (96). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Shagaf (108). “This filly has run two solid races to date whilst also suggesting she would be effective over longer than 6f. She flashed her tail at Windsor last time but it didn’t appear to be stopping her and it’s not something that has fazed either rider. Hopefully she can continue to go the right way.” TOP OF THE WORLD (IRE)

8/3 ch c Ghaiyyath - Elisa Again (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Top Of The World Partnership Sales price: 105,000gns (Richard Frisby Bloodstock) Second foal of an Italian 10f Group 3 winner (107) who was a half-sister to 14f 3yo Listed winner/St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco (118) and Group 1-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Sunset Shiraz (99). “A big, strong colt who was bought as a two-year project. He hasn’t galloped yet and won’t do for a while. I imagine he will kick off in the autumn in those staying maidens/novices. You can only be hopeful about his prospects long term given his looks and pedigree.” WHISKEY GALORE

27/3 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Tropicana Bay (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Mrs H Breitmeyer and Partner Sales price: 35,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to useful 8-12f winner Goodwood Odyssey (101). Dam a maiden (80) half-sister to dual 1m Group 3 winner Ballet Concerto (120) and French 6-7f winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up Havane Smoker (111). “This colt has done a couple of easy bits of work and will need to do couple more before being ready to get going. He is a very good-looking individual who we’re happy with so far.” UNNAMED

30/3 b f Farhh - Bint Almukhtar (Halling)

Owner: The Raceology Partnership Sales price: n/a Half-sister to a handful of winners including fairly useful 7f 2yo winner Razzle Dazzle (93) and the unraced dam of Sun Chariot Stakes winner Fonteyn (118; by Farhh). Dam an unraced daughter of a twice-raced maiden (61) half-sister to Gordon Stakes winner Rabah (118). “A beautiful, big, scopey filly who covers plenty of ground. She is not going to be overly busy at two, but we like her and I hope she can make up into a decent filly one day.” UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b c No Nay Never - Go Angellica (Kheleyf)

Owner: I Madueke Sales price: €215,000 (Nick Bell) Full brother to 2026 US 1m winner Angellica Bay (75). Dam a 1m 2yo Listed winner (98) who was a half-sister to US 6f 3yo stakes winner Bredenbury (108) and the dam of 5/6f Group 3 winner Twilight Jet (112). “Another who has not long arrived from the breeze ups. It has been good to see the dam finally have a couple of her progeny win after a slow start. He went really nicely in his work this morning and it shouldn’t be too long before we unleash him. A beautiful horse with a lovely action.” UNNAMED

14/2 ch c Stradivarius - Heraklion (Roaring Lion)

Owner: The Raceology Partnership Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner La Pasionaria (101) out of a Listed-placed French 8.5f 3yo winner (99). “This colt is a good advertisement for the sire - he moves well and is simply thriving physically. I think he has every chance of developing into a pretty nice horse one day.” UNNAMED (IRE)

30/4 b c Blackbeard - Katiywa (Iffraaj)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing Sales price: €62,000 (Nick Bell/MPR) Half-brother to 5.5f-1m winner Up The Anti (66). Dam an unraced half-sister to 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Invite (105) out of an Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Oaks third (118). “A bonny colt who moves nicely and was well bought given his good looks and solid pedigree. We are still learning about him but I hope he can have an active enough two-year-old campaign.” UNNAMED

17/4 ch f Ulysses - Osipova (Makfi)

Owner: ELB Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: 100,000gns (James Toller) Full sister to fairly useful UK/Irish 7f-1m winner Karsavina (94) and a half-sister to Solario Stakes winner Positive (111). Dam a useful dual 12f 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Zonderland (118). “This filly has done very well of late and is a good mover. We haven’t done an awful lot with her yet for obvious reasons - she is by Ulysees and the mother was a middle-distance performer. She is sound of mind and limb, and we like what see.”

Nations Pride roars clear at Newmarket