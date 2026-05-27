Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Karl Burke

Dan Briden talks to Karl Burke about his juveniles in the latest of his Two-Year-Old guide series.

ANAD (IRE)

7/5 ch f State of Rest - Duchess of Danzig (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Mrs A Althani Sales price: €150,000 (Alanood Althani) Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 7-7.5f 3yo winner Miami Matrix (90). Dam a Listed-placed French 10-11f 3yo winner (96) who was a three-parts sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Samahram (103) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed German/Australian 9-12f winner Djukon (114). “This filly will go to Wolverhampton on Friday (May 29) as she was due to go to the abandoned Haydock meeting the same day. She is a nice filly who is working really nicely and will be the type to get 1m and keep improving throughout the year.” ANGELCATCHER (IRE)

27/4 b f Starman - Damask (Red Clubs)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 160,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to a handful of winners including French triple 6f Group 3 winner Spycatcher (117). Dam a maiden half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Zafisio (120), Group 2/3-placed dual 6f 2yo winner Lansky (110) and the dam of 2025 US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Moment of Truth (113). “This is a lovely filly and a half-sister to our smart sprinter Spycatcher, but she just needs a bit of time still and won’t be running until the middle of the summer at the earliest.” ARCTIC FORCE (IRE)

13/2 gr c Night of Thunder - Desert Snow (Teofilo)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: 550,000gns (Ace Stud) Full brother to Irish 12f Group 3 winner Thunder Kiss (112). Dam a Listed-placed 12f-2m 3yo winner (108) who was closely related to Irish 1m 1f 2yo Listed winner Parish Boy (102). “A lovely colt with a lot of scope. Like a lot by Night of Thunder, I think they get better the longer you leave them. He has done some work already and pleased us. I would say he’d be ready to get going over 7f at the end of June, but I am no rush with him and we’ll let him tell us when’s good to go.” BAYRAKTAR (IRE)

13/4 b c State of Rest - Shishito (Wootton Bassett)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shehhi & Burke Sales price: 80,000gns (Federico Barberini) Second foal of a thrice-raced maiden half-sister to four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner Dubai Honour (126) out of an unraced half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Last Kingdom (109). “A strong colt who has just started to work and catches the eye in all that he does. He will be ready to start in the middle of the summer and has plenty of potential.”

Tom Marquand celebrates on Dubai Honour

BURNING UP

30/4 b c Too Darn Hot - Elasia (Nathaniel)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 12f 3yo Listed winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Novakai (106). Dam a useful 12-14f 3yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Elas Ruby (109) out of a Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner (98p). “We trained the half-sister who was a Listed winner at three over twelve furlongs, but she actually placed in a Fillies’ Mile at two. This colt is unsurprisingly a little sharper being by Too Darn Hot. He looks a quality horse and will start over 7f in sometime in the summer. One I like.” CASINO STAR (IRE)

6/3 ch c Cotai Glory - Flying Sparkle (Fast Company)

Owner: Roger Peel & Mrs E Burke Sales price: £100,000 (Karl & Kelly Burke) Half-brother to 5f 2yo winner Bacor (77). Dam a Listed-placed 5-7f winner (93) who was a half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes winner Winter Power (121), 2025 Flying Childers Stakes winner Revival Power (104) and 5f 3yo Listed winner Hay Chewed (104). “This colt is bred to be speedy but has taken a little while to come to hand. He is doing so now, though, and is showing us a decent level of ability. Hopefully, he will be ready to run towards the end of June.” COLLATERAL DAMAGE (IRE)

2/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Roshni (The Gurkha)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: 270,000gns (Willingham) First foal of a 1m 3yo winner (81) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up France (115) and Listed winners Hippy Hippy Shake (10.5f; 113) and Media Hype (12f; 110). “This colt was a bit of a boyo early on but is starting to settle down now. He shows ability but I’d have no firm plans for him at present.” ETONNANTE (IRE)

10/3 gr f Havana Grey - Porcelaine (Kodiac)

Owner: Mrs Anne Marie Hayes Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 2/Listed-placed French dual 1m winner Eponine (104). Dam a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Precieuse (116) and Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Baccarat (121). “A lovely filly who has always shown us a lot of ability in her work. She will be making her debut imminently and I would be disappointed if she couldn’t be winning very soon.” FIRST REFRAIN (IRE)

28/4 b f Bayside Boy - Dawn Choir (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Teme Valley & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €135,000 (Richard Ryan) Half-sister to 2025 14f winner Slowdownbarney (78). Dam a fairly useful Irish 12f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Unequal Love (112) out of a Listed-placed dual 1m winner (105). “A big filly who will be one for the second half of the season, but the little bits she has done have pleased us.”

Dashing grey Lumiere wins at Newmarket

GOLDEN SOUK (IRE)

7/4 b c Dubawi - Sheikha Reika (Shamardal)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a Full brother to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Arabic Legend (106). Dam a smart 7-10f winner (including at Grade 1 level; 116) who was a full sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lumiere (115; UAE 1m Group 2 winner Silver Lady (108) and 1m 1f Group 3 winner Highland Avenue (115; by Dubawi)). “A quality colt who we haven’t done a lot with. I think he will blossom into a very nice horse one day but I don’t think he will be seeing the track too often at two.” HART OF THE MATTER

22/4 b f Havana Grey - Ruby Love (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Gary Martin Gee Sales price: 80,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2025 UAE 9.5f 3yo winner/UAE Derby runner-up Heart of Honor (113) and 2026 UAE 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Brotherly Love (97). Dam a Chilean 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner (105). “This looks quite a speedy filly who should be ready to get going towards the of June. She shows ability and I quite like her.” INSTANT FORCE (IRE)

26/4 b c Unfortunately - Hollywood Lady (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 75,000gns (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-brother fairly useful 2025 7f 2yo winner Sanaam (92). Dam a maiden (82) half-sister to useful UK/Qatari 7-12f winner Galactic Prince (100) out of a triple 10-11.5f Listed winner (108). “This colt came from the breeze ups and hasn’t been in all that long, but he already looks a quality individual. He will be debuting imminently and can hopefully get himself to Royal Ascot.”

Love A Giggle wins the Marygate

LAUNCH SEQUENCE (IRE)

31/3 b c Mehmas - Surround (Iffraaj)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: £160,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 2025 Irish triple 6f 3yo winner Unique Journey (103). Dam a twice-raced maiden (79) half-sister to Group 3-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Special Purpose (97) and Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Roulston Scar (112) out of a Grade 3-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner (101). “A nice colt who shows some ability. Quite whether he’s quite an Ascot colt, we shall see, but he is scheduled to debut in the next week or so and we will find out more then.” LIGHT OF DAWN

1/2 b f Showcasing - An Ghalanta (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: €625,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2yo Listed winners Miaharris (5f; 101) and Time Scale (6f; 99) and Grade 2/Group 3-placed UK/US 5-8.5f winner Bletchley (107). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner (97). “A lovely filly who we think an awful lot of. The plan is to head to Carlisle for a Class 2 novice (June 8) before running in the Albany. A quality sort who I think could be very good.” LOVE A GIGGLE (IRE)

10/2 b f Kodiac - Silver Bullet Lady (Decorated Knight)

Owner: C Waters Sales price: 130,000gns (Carl Waters) First foal of a 5f 2yo winner (77) who was a half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Elusive Beauty (99) and Listed-placed Italian 5-11f winner Futuro Anteriore (99). “She is 2-2 and goes for the Queen Mary off the back of her win in the Listed Marygate Stakes at York. I am sure she will give it her very best at Ascot but whether she’s quite up to that level, I don’t know.” MET BALL (IRE)

6/4 ch f Night of Thunder - Fashion’s Star (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited & Andrew Rosen Sales price: 300,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to fairly useful dual 7f winner Fashion People (88p). Dam a fairly useful 7f 2yo winner (80p) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed German 6.5f 2yo winning (101) half-sister to Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Pakistan Star (124). “A beautiful filly is very strong and all class. She goes very well and I think she will be a high quality two-year-old this season. I see her starting over 6/7f in the next month or so.” MINZELLE (IRE)

19/3 b f Minzaal - Chiclet (Dandy Man)

Owner: Tony Bloom & Ian McAleavy Sales price: 450,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Three-parts sister to 2025 5f 3yo Listed winner Saratoga Special (101) and US 5f 3yo stakes winner Turn On The Jets (106; both by Mehmas). Dam a useful Irish multiple 5f winner (98) who was the daughter of an Irish 7-7.5f 3yo winning (79) half-sister to Irish 7f Group 3 winner Softly Tread (111; later dam of Coronation Cup winner Pether’s Moon (121)). “I was pleased with her debut effort at Haydock. She showed a lot more speed there than she does at home. I think she will improve loads and with that run now under her belt, I think we will drop back to five furlongs with her. I know there’s been much made about Minzaal’s slow start, but I’ve long said they weren’t like Mehmas’s and would need time. I could see his progeny coming to life from the summer onwards, including this filly.”

Pether's Moon wins at Epsom

POSSESSIVE (IRE)

25/3 b c Lucky Vega - Txope (Siyouni)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a German 1000 Guineas winner (105) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 6f 3yo winner (95). “He made a winning debut at York last weekend, which surprised us slightly. I don’t know how strong the form will prove to be, but he did it nicely enough. He has come out of the race well and although I am not sure where we go with him yet, I am sure he can win again.” QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS (IRE)

6/4 b f Mehmas - Lamorlaye (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: €305,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-sister to German 7f 3yo Listed winner Wasmya (103; dam of 2025 Prix du Moulin winner Sahlan (118)), Group 3-placed French 7.5f 3yo winner Talbah (99) and useful French 9.5f 3yo winner Wahdan (106). Dam a fairly useful French 6.5f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to Grade 2-placed US 5.5f 2yo winner Jazzique (104). “This is a quality filly who is scheduled to run in the next week or two. She worked very well this morning and I hope she can get herself to Ascot off the back of her debut.” REVELS

21/2 ch c Lope de Vega - Snooze N You Lose (Ribchester)

Owner: Ms L Mars Sales price: 350,000gns (Fortune Bloodstock) First foal of a 7f 3yo Listed winner (99) who was a half-sister to UAE 1m 3yo Listed winner Zaman (114) out of a Listed-placed 6-7f winner (103). “He looked nice when making a winning start at Redcar. I don’t quite know what he beat there, but he has come out of that race well. The plan is to go for the Chesham and I’d hope he can run well there as he’s always told us he’s a quality colt.” ROCK STEADY BEAT (IRE)

7/3 b c Minzaal - Rugged Up (Marju)

Owner: Peter Watson & Mrs E Burke Sales price: 110,000gns (Karl, Lucy & Kelly Burke) Half-brother to dual 6f Group 3 winner Happy Romance (115). Dam an unraced half-sister to Japanese 6f 2yo Grade 3 winner Meiner Eternal (105) and Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Warsaw (115). “Another Minzaal who worked nicely before his debut and shaped with some promise in what looked a pretty nice race at the Dante meeting. He will improve with time and can hopefully be winning his maiden soon before stepping up.” ROSBERG

21/2 b c Palace Pier - Stay Forever (Harbour Watch)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shehhi Sales price: 125,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to 2025 Qatari 12.5f winner Beat The Clock (71). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (70) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (73) sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Jira (97) and half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Plea Bargain (113) and 10f Group 3 winner Lay Time (113). “A lovely colt who worked nicely this week. He is qualified for the Windsor Castle and for that reason I might start him off over 6f next week in a newcomers race at Pontefract (June 2), but he will definitely do even better once stepping up to seven furlongs.” RULER’S PRIDE (IRE)

25/4 b c Mehmas - Superiority (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 550,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to 6f 2yo winner Naughty Eyes (75). Dam a maiden (75) close relation to Prix Morny and Commonwealth Cup winner Campanelle (117) out of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (96). “A cracking colt who did it really well first time up at Ayr. He will improve loads on that and the plan is to head to Ascot for the Coventry Stakes.” STARLIGHT MIRAGE (IRE)

12/4 gr f Dark Angel - Lunar Vega (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful dual 1m 3yo winner Sisyphean (101) and fairly useful 6-7f winner The Watcher (87p). Dam an unraced daughter of a maiden (69) close relation to French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Time On (114). “This is a lovely filly who won’t be ready for another week or two, but she shows us plenty of ability. I imagine she will start over 6f but will undoubtedly stay a little further in time.”

STORM CRESCENDO

24/4 ch c Night of Thunder - Wild Rye (Bated Breath)

Owner: Exors of the Late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Third foal of a French 10.5f 3yo winner (78) who was a three-parts sister to Grand Prix de Paris winner Zambezi Sun (121) and the dam of 11.5/12f Group 1 winner Kalpana (123) and a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Kalabar (117). “This colt obviously cost a lot of money. He is definitely more a three-year-old type and is having an easy time at present. We will bring him back into work soon and look to get him prepared for an autumn campaign.” SYNDICALE (IRE)

18/2 b f Ten Sovereigns - Syndicate (Dansili)

Owner: Ms Charlotte Musgrave Sales price: n/a Half-sister to triple 9-10.5f Group 1 winner Ombudsman (129) and once-raced 2026 7f 3yo winner Synchronicity (83p). Dam a fairly useful 7-10f winner (79) who was a full sister to Italian 1m Group 3 winner Runnymede (118) and 8.5/9f Listed winner Stipulate (117). “A lovely, big filly with a smart pedigree. She shows promise and is a quality individual but doesn’t want pushing and we’ll respect that. One for the second half of the year.” VARZI (IRE)

23/2 gr c Havana Grey - Silberpfeil (Clodovil)

Owner: Jamie Railton Sales price: 170,000gns (Tradewinds) Second foal of a Listed-placed French dual 1m winner (101) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Amica Nostra (107). “A nice colt who will improve plenty for both his debut and stepping up to 6f. Hopefully he can win his fair share of races.” WAASIL

13/2 b c Ardad - Badweia (Kingmambo)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: €70,000 (Rabbah Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 10f Listed winner Nisreen (109) and very useful 7f-1m winner Mitraad (113p). Dam a fairly useful 6-7f 3yo winner (83) who was closely related to UAE 10f Listed winner Haatheq (120) and a half-sister to US 1m Grade 3 winner Farhaan (117). “A nice, big colt who ran a respectable race on debut. He will improve for that and is the sort to get stronger as the year goes on. Seven furlongs and even a mile will suit him well and he’s more than capable of winning races this year.” WATEERA (IRE)

12/2 b f Dandy Man - Fauneta (Anabaa Blue)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shehhi & Burke Sales price: €52,000 (Federico Barberini) Half-sister to 2025 5f 2yo winner Sands of Josepi (74). Dam a fairly useful French 6f 2yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 6-7f 3yo winner Millau (108) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed French 5.5f 2yo winner (98). “A really nice filly who will probably go to Wetherby next week (June 4) for a restricted fillies event. She goes well and is one we’re looking to run in the Goffs race later in the season.”

Ghaiyyath beats Enable in the Coral-Eclipse

WILCOX BRIDGE (IRE)

13/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Nightime (Galileo)

Owner: Newtown Anner Stud Farm Sales price: 800,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Half-brother to several winners including four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath (133), US 11f Grade 1 winner Zhukova (122) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Knight To King (104). Dam an Irish 1000 Guineas winner (113). “A quality colt with a cracking pedigree. We haven’t done an awful lot with him, but you’d hope he can develop into a good horse one day. More a three-year-old.” WILD BLOSSOM (IRE)

1/5 b f Mehmas - Duchess Rose (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 300,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Second foal of a maiden (62) half-sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Bayside Boy (121), dual 10.5f Group 2 winner Forest Ranger (119) and Listed-placed 6.5-8.5f winner Home Cummins (102). “It was obviously a spectacular performance first time out at Carlisle. We impressed upon James (Doyle) the need to teach her plenty as it was always the plan to run once before Ascot, hence why she was driven right out to the line. She heads for the Queen Mary and I’d be hopeful of a massive run.” UNNAMED

9/4 ch c Night of Thunder - Bronze Maquette (Dark Angel)

Owner: Al Thumama Racing Sales price: n/a First foal of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (97) who was the daughter of a maiden (57) half-sister to the dams of 5f 2yo Listed winners Curtail (102) and Zavone (102). “A nice filly who I like the look of, but she is another Night of Thunder who I don’t want to be hurrying along. She will be nice one day, I am sure.” UNNAMED (IRE)

5/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Keep Busy (Night of Thunder)

Owner: Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 1-placed multiple 5-6f winner (including twice at Listed level; 114) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Looks A Million (92) out of a 5f Group 2 winner (113). “A lovely, sizeable filly who works well and could be a nice summer type of two-year-old. There is a lot to like about her at this stage, but she isn’t one that wants pushing given her stature.” UNNAMED (IRE)

15/3 ch c Dubawi - Muffri’ha (Iffraaj)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Al Mubhir (112) and useful 8-12f winner Yabher (109). Dam a Group 1-placed multiple 7-9f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 113) who was the daughter of a Group 2-placed 5f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 114). “A colt with a lot of quality but wouldn’t be one for the here and now. He will probably be more an autumn runner, but one that definitely has ability.” UNNAMED (IRE)

19/4 b f Lope de Vega - Night of Light (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Mrs D Tabor, Mrs MV Magnier, Mrs Shanahan Sales price: 750,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6-7f winner Sirius A (99) and Listed-placed French 10.5f 3yo winner Light of Night (97). Dam a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (111) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Maria Gabriella (106) and Group 2-placed 7-12f winner Highest Ground (116). “A filly with lots of size and quality who we will be taking our time with. I wouldn’t see her running much before the autumn.” UNNAMED (IRE)

23/1 b c Mehmas - Stamina (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Ballylinch Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French 7.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Prix Marcel Boussac and Prix Saint-Alary winner Silasol (114) out of a US triple 8/8.5f Listed winner (103). “This colt is coming together nicely having been under the weather in the spring. He has come in his coat and is beginning to work nicely. Hopefully he’ll be ready to get going over 6f in late June/early July.” UNNAMED (IRE)

29/4 b f Blackbeard - White Rosa (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs D Tabor, Mrs MV Magnier, Mrs Shanahan Sales price: 270,000gns (M V Magnier) Half-sister to French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Marshman (114) and useful dual 6f winner Artagnan (96). Dam a 1m 1f 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (109). “A half-sister to Marshman who is one we all like a lot. We won’t be rushing her but I hope she can make up into a smart two-year-old from the backend of the summer onwards. She shows pace.”