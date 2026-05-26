Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Herbert of Highclere

Harry Herbert talks to Dan Briden about the Highclere juveniles in the latest of his Two-Year-Old guide series.
CAVALIER (IRE)
5/3 b c Minzaal - Silver Machine (Brazen Beau)
Trainer: Richard Hannon Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Stravinsky Sales price: €95,000 (Highclere Agency)
Second foal of a fairly useful dual 6f winner (87) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Dave Dexter (99) and Listed-placed 2025 Irish dual 5f 2yo winner Rogue Legend (98).
“This is a cracking son of first-season sire Minzaal who was another we purchased at the Goffs Million sale. He looks smart and could be making his debut in June. One to follow!”
CHARIOTS OF FIRE (IRE)
9/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Dixieland Kiss (Dixie Union)
Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Beethoven Sales price: €180,000 (Highclere Agency)
Half-brother to Lowther Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Besharah (113). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Kiss Moon (110).
“By hot sire St Mark’s Basilica, he is an absolute beauty to look at. Andrew really likes this colt and it’s easy to see why as he has an easy, flowing action and a proper physique to go with it. He should be starting in late June or early July.”
CLARITY (IRE)
21/3 b f Blue Point - Perfect Sunset (Iffraaj)
Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Elgar Sales price: 115,000gns (Highclere Agency)
Second foal of a maiden (68) half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Kilmah (99) and Listed-placed 8-12f winner Tears of The Sun (104) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (107).
“We bought this very racy daughter of Blue Point at the Craven Breeze Up sale and she has only recently gone to Andrew Balding, who was thrilled with her condition on arrival. She will start fast work very soon and could be making her debut pre-Royal Ascot. She did a very fast breeze and looks to be a bit special!”
ENDEARMENT (IRE)
24/2 ch f Sea The Stars - Shelbysmile (Smart Strike)
Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Bach Sales price: 190,000gns (Highclere Agency)
Half-sister to Listed-placed French 8-9f winner Chancellery (109). Dam a Canadian 1m 3yo stakes winner (102) who was closely related to UAE 1m Group 2 winner Derbaas (117) and a half-sister to UAE 1m Group 3 winner Chiefdom (110).
“A stunning daughter of Sea The Stars who could be very good. She won’t be out early but looks strong enough to be debuting during the second half of the season. She floats over the ground and gives all the right vibes so far!”
INKJET (IRE)
4/2 gr c Blue Point - Dora de Green (Green Tune)
Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere T'Bred Racing - Rachmaninoff Sales price: 170,000gns (Highclere Agency)
Half-brother to 6f 3yo Listed winner Forever In Dreams (116). Dam a twice-raced maiden half-sister to five-time 5-6.5f Group 1 winner Marchand d’Or (127).
“This colt will take plenty of time so probably isn’t going to be one for this season, but he will definitely be one to follow next year. He is an imposing son of Blue Point and bred to be very fast as he comes from the family of champion sprinter Marchand d’Or.”
MIMIC (IRE)
18/3 ch g Mehmas - Like (Frankel)
Trainer: Ralph Beckett Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Mozart Sales price: 150,000gns (Highclere Agency)
Half-brother to useful 1m 2yo winner Hawksbill (105). Dam a French 6.5f 3yo winner (71) who was the daughter of a French dual 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (111).
“He had some niggly issues but is now back in full flow and could be ready to make a debut in June/July. He is a typically strong, powerful individual by the sire and we gelded him just to prevent him from getting too heavy. He is bred to be very good and seems on an even keel now!”
OXBRIDGE (IRE)
19/2 b c Blue Point - Great Dame (Dandy Man)
Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Chopin Sales price: 160,000gns (Highclere Agency)
Half-brother to useful dual 5f winner Air Force One (99). Dam a fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner (80) who was a full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner De Boss Man (97) and a half-sister to German 6f Group 2 winner Donnerschlag (115) and French 7f 2yo Listed winner Izzy Bizu (92).
“An exciting son of Blue Point who was going very well and might have run at the Craven meeting, but he just went through a growth spurt. He has thrived for having a break and is now back in full exercise. He could start sometime in June and is most definitely one to follow!”
RESEMBLANCE (IRE)
30/3 ch f Bayside Boy - Rosebride (Mayson)
Trainer: Michael Bell Owner: Highclere Tbred Racing & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: £45,000 (Peter Trainor/Nick Bell)
Half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Significantly (110) and useful 5-6f winner Salvuccio (104). Dam a Group 3-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (93) who was a full sister to useful dual 6f winner Maybride (97) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Party Doctor (104).
“This daughter of leading first-season sire Bayside Boy fluffed her lines first time out at Ascot. However, she ran with real credit last week at Haydock, where she finished second against a decent group of fillies. We own this filly with Ballylinch Stud, who stand her sire, and hopefully this filly is a winner waiting to happen!”
TENSHI (IRE)
9/2 b f Kameko - Roseraie (Lawman)
Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Vivaldi Sales price: 150,000gns (Highclere Agency)
Half-sister to 1m 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes runner-up Dark Rose Angel (102). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to Irish 6/7f 3yo Listed winner Rose Bonheur (110; later dam of Gordon Stakes and Sagaro Stakes winner Nayef Road (119)).
“A drop dead gorgeous daughter of Kameko who just oozes class and finds it all very easy so far. She could be a July starter and is definitely one for the short list!”
TOPAZ (IRE)
4/2 b f Persian Force - Wall of Sapphire (Lawman)
Trainer: Jack Channon Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Debussy Sales price: 72,000gns (Megan Nicholls)
Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 Irish 6f 2yo winner Star of Sapphire (81p). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (71) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed UK/Australian 6-14.5f winner Wall of Fire (117).
“This filly ran a blinder on debut at Newmarket to finish second, beaten a neck by the Andrew Balding-trained and Juddmonte-owned Jolivette, who is very highly regarded. The penny was dropping all the time with this filly, who will hopefully be hard to beat next time. Maybe Royal Ascot beckons!”
TRIBE (IRE)
2/3 b c Sioux Nation - Helen of Albany (Exceed And Excel)
Trainer: James Ferguson Owner: Highclere Tbred Racing - Mendelssohn Sales price: €80,000 (Highclere Agency)
Half-brother to Irish 9-10f winner Dancing Steve (76). Dam a twice-raced maiden (50p) daughter of a Listed-placed dual 1m winner (98).
“A son of Sioux Nation who has done really well physically. Bought from the Goffs Million sale as a yearling, he has the looks and movement of a decent colt in the making. He is currently in fast work and could debut over 6f within the next fortnight or so.”
VIVID (IRE)
13/3 br f Mehmas - Wannacry (Footstepsinthesand)
Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Schubert Sales price: 115,000gns (Highclere Agency)
Second foal of an Italian 7f 3yo Listed winner (98) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Italian dual 1m winner Lodovico Il Moro (111) and Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner Winklemann (101) out of an Italian 1m Group 3 winner (103).
“This filly simply grew like a weed through the winter! However, she has now started to level off and is looking so much better in her coat. She has a wonderful, flowing action and will be a midsummer starter. The sire can do little wrong and this lovely filly will hopefully be our next Believing, who was also by Mehmas!”
UNNAMED
9/3 b c Frankel - Geocentric (Kodiac)
Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Brahms Sales price: €160,000 (Highclere Agency)
First foal of an Irish dual 5f Listed winner (105) who was a full sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner No Leaf Clover (104) and fairly useful 5f 2yo winner Binadham (91) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner To Wafij (100).
“Jake Warren bought us this gorgeous son of Frankel for €160,000 at the Arqana Breeze Up sale. He looks strong enough and has the pedigree on the dam’s side to be running as a two-year-old. We could not be more thrilled to have a Frankel on our roster!”
More by Dan Briden
- Ed Bethell: My two-year-old team
- Richard Hughes: My two-year-old team
- Harry Eustace: My two-year-old team
- Charlie Clover & Jack Morland: Our two-year-old team
- George Boughey: My two-year-old team
- George Scott: My two-year-old team
- Charlie Fellowes: My two-year-old team
- Jack Jones: My two-year-old team
- Jamie Insole: My two-year-old team
- Hugo Palmer: My two-year-old team
- Eve Johnson Houghton: My two-year-old team
- Joseph O'Brien two-year-olds for 2026
- John & Thady Gosden two-year-olds for 2026
- HM The King & HM The Queen two-year-olds for 2026
- The Amo two-year-olds of for 2026
- The Shadwell two-years-olds for 2026
- The Cheveley Park two-year-olds for 2026
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