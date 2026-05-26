Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Herbert of Highclere

Harry Herbert talks to Dan Briden about the Highclere juveniles in the latest of his Two-Year-Old guide series.

CAVALIER (IRE)

5/3 b c Minzaal - Silver Machine (Brazen Beau)

Trainer: Richard Hannon Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Stravinsky Sales price: €95,000 (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a fairly useful dual 6f winner (87) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Dave Dexter (99) and Listed-placed 2025 Irish dual 5f 2yo winner Rogue Legend (98). “This is a cracking son of first-season sire Minzaal who was another we purchased at the Goffs Million sale. He looks smart and could be making his debut in June. One to follow!” CHARIOTS OF FIRE (IRE)

9/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Dixieland Kiss (Dixie Union)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Beethoven Sales price: €180,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to Lowther Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Besharah (113). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Kiss Moon (110). “By hot sire St Mark’s Basilica, he is an absolute beauty to look at. Andrew really likes this colt and it’s easy to see why as he has an easy, flowing action and a proper physique to go with it. He should be starting in late June or early July.” CLARITY (IRE)

21/3 b f Blue Point - Perfect Sunset (Iffraaj)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Elgar Sales price: 115,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a maiden (68) half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Kilmah (99) and Listed-placed 8-12f winner Tears of The Sun (104) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (107). “We bought this very racy daughter of Blue Point at the Craven Breeze Up sale and she has only recently gone to Andrew Balding, who was thrilled with her condition on arrival. She will start fast work very soon and could be making her debut pre-Royal Ascot. She did a very fast breeze and looks to be a bit special!” ENDEARMENT (IRE)

24/2 ch f Sea The Stars - Shelbysmile (Smart Strike)

Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Bach Sales price: 190,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Listed-placed French 8-9f winner Chancellery (109). Dam a Canadian 1m 3yo stakes winner (102) who was closely related to UAE 1m Group 2 winner Derbaas (117) and a half-sister to UAE 1m Group 3 winner Chiefdom (110). “A stunning daughter of Sea The Stars who could be very good. She won’t be out early but looks strong enough to be debuting during the second half of the season. She floats over the ground and gives all the right vibes so far!”

Sea The Stars: The sire of Endearment