Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Tom Clover stable tour

Tom Clover talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the season ahead.

CROWN AND TWO

11/1 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Adornment (Kodiac)

Owner: Crown & Two Sales price: £37,000 (Stephen Davison/Pythia Sports) Fourth foal of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Saayerr (109) and Group 2/3-placed multiple 5f winner Ornate (113). “This fellow came to us from the breeze ups at Doncaster. He is a good-looking colt with lots of strength who looks to go very nicely. It shouldn’t be too long before he is receiving some entries and I hope he can have a fruitful two-year-old campaign.” CUBAN PROMISE

11/3 b f Havana Grey - I Promised Myself (Dabirsim)

Owner: Moulton Racing and Whitsbury Manor Stud Sales price: £62,000 (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) First foal of a useful Italian multiple 5-6f winner (102) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m 1f 2yo Group 3 winner/Preis der Diana runner-up Isfahani (103) and Group 3-placed German 1m 1f 3yo winner Ismahane (101). “Quite a sharp filly who has done plenty of growing but is shaping up nicely now. She should be out over sprint trips during the middle of the season.” FABULOVA

2/3 b f Lope Y Fernandez - Kuznetsova (Shalaa)

Owner: The Shimplingthorne Syndicate Sales price: 17,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful 2026 6f 3yo winner Moscow Power (86p). Dam an unraced half-sister to Prix de l’Abbaye winner Makarova (117) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Nina Bailarina (94). “This filly has got good muscle definition and is shaping up okay whilst not being ready to go just yet. She comes from a good farm and has a nice pedigree, so I can only be hopeful about her at this stage. I hope she can provide a good syndicate with some sport during the second part of the year.”

Lyric Of Light wins the Fillies' Mile

FALLEN LIGHT (IRE)

16/1 b f Starspangledbanner - Light Spirit (New Approach)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing CXXIV & G Jarvis Sales price: €45,000 (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful 2025 Irish 10f 3yo winner Our Friend Mouse (91p). Dam a French 11.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to 2026 French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Komorebi (112) and Group 3/Listed-placed 9-10f winner Bright Melody (108) out of Fillies’ Mile winner Lyric of Light (114p). “This filly has grown a lot since we bought her and was never going to be early given that. She is a lovely, big type who can hopefully do something at the backend and develop into a smashing three-year-old.” FUEL THE JET (IRE)

11/4 b c Space Blues - La Rosetta (New Approach)

Owner: O Humphrey Sales price: €190,000 (Kerri Radcliffe) Half-brother to useful 1m 2yo winner Bold Style (104). Dam an unraced half-sister to Australian 12f Group 1 winner Just Fine (115) and 2025 German 10f 3yo Group 1 winner Tornado Alert (116). “This colt goes really well and will debut at Thirsk on Sunday (May 31) in a valuable 7f novice contest. He comes from a good family and I think could be a nice horse.” MISTER DEE (IRE)

18/2 ch c New Bay - Flamenco Fan (Dark Angel)

Owner: K Dasmal, O Humphrey & T Clover Sales price: 70,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) First foal of a fairly useful 6f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to Middle Park Stakes winner Charming Thought (116), 7f-1m winner/Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen runner-up Finn’s Charm (105) and useful 5-7f winner Spanish City (107) out of a 1m Listed winner (107). “This colt shapes up well and should be ready to get going sometime in July, probably over 7f to begin with though 1m will be no problem for him.”

Isaac Shelby leads home the riderless Chaldean

MOULTON LAVA

24/3 b c Pinatubo - Kentucky Belle (Heliostatic)

Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: €50,000 (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up Isaac Shelby (117). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 14f Grade 2 winner Ramazutti (107). “This colt has grown quite a bit and is a now a fine, strapping animal. He will need a little bit more time and probably won’t be running until the second part of the summer, but he’s a nice horse who works well.” REX REGUM

14/2 ch c Space Blues - Farzeen (Farhh)

Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: 55,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to useful 6f-1m winner Fondo Blanco (110). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed dual 7f 3yo winner (100) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Izzi Top (121) and French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Jazzi Top (120). “I was pretty disappointed with his debut effort at Windsor as his work beforehand suggested he had a good chance, but he dithered from his wide draw and could never really recover the situation. Kaiya (Fraser) looked after him in the final furlong once it was clear his chance had gone. I am very much hoping he can put things right in a similar event next time.” RUMBOY (IRE)

2/4 ch c Churchill - Maggies Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: O Humphrey Sales price: £50,000 (DPA) Half-brother to useful 2025 dual 6f 3yo winner Realign (104). Dam a Listed-placed 5-7f winner (93) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish multiple 6-12f winner San Andreas (113) and Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Sistine Madonna (96) out of a Listed-placed triple 5f 2yo winner (99). “A sizeable, good-looking colt who will be one for the backend, but he shows ability and I hope he can do something this year before developing into a really nice three-year-old.” SEA ANGIE RUN

19/2 b f Ghaiyyath - Short Call (Kodiac)

Owner: Corn Hall Racing Sales price: 40,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful UK/Bahraini 7-12f winner Celtic Warrior (89). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Wonderment (108) and German 14f Listed winner Amneris (101). “This filly has really improved the past month or so, including physically. If she keeps going the right way, she won’t be a bad type at all.” SURREY BOLT

25/2 b c New Bay - Clipper Class (Frankel)

Owner: Surrey Racing (SBo) Sales price: 65,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) First foal of an unraced half-sister useful 8-12f winner Legend of Dubai (104) out of French dual 10f Group 1 winner Speedy Boarding (117). “He has got a nice pedigree and I hope have him running over 7f before the end of the summer. He will stay further and has the makings of a nice horse, especially next year.” TEN TURTLES (IRE)

7/4 br c Ten Sovereigns - Snow Wind (High Chaparral)

Owner: The Galivanters Sales price: 28,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful 2026 Irish 10.5f winner Diamond Exchange (84). Dam a useful 10-12.5f 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish/Italian 8.5-11f winner French Quebec (101) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Perfect Madge (96). “A very, very nice horse who goes well. He was scheduled to run at Haydock in a 7f restricted maiden next month (June 20) so we’ll just have to monitor the situation there with the drainage issues. His homework suggests he’s more than capable of winning one of those events. He is a very attractive colt by a once underrated stallion who has come into fashion this past year.” TIORA TIME

24/3 b f Time Test - Footlight (Showcasing)

Owner: Nick Bradley 7 & Partner Sales price: 16,000gns (Nick Bradley Racing/T Clover Racing) Half-sister to 2025 6f winner Tantomile (56). Dam a fairly useful 7-11f winner (86). “This filly will start in a 7f Band D event at Leicester on June 8. She is a racy filly who I think will prove to be good value at 16k.” TOUGH DECISION

28/2 b c Universal - Fast Spin (Hard Spun)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2026 1m winner Fast Bullet (68). Dam a fairly useful dual 7f 3yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a German 11f 3yo Group 3 winner (113). “Despite the sire probably not being on many people’s radar, I think we will be fine with this lad. He trains well and could even start as early as the end of June, probably over 7f.” UNNAMED (IRE)

23/3 b c Camelot - Al Andalus (Olympic Glory)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: 82,000gns (JS Bloodstock/T Clover Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful 6.5f-1m winner Aleksine (84). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Mashael (110) out of an unraced sister to Oaks winner Was (117). “An immature type who goes nicely but won’t be anything other than a backend/three-year-old prospect.”

Arizona and Ryan Moore win at Royal Ascot